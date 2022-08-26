Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to carry nuclear weapons

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that his military's SU-24 warplanes have been modified to carry nuclear weapons and that Minsk would react immediately if the West caused it any problems.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Recommended Stories

  • Australian Border Police Find $100M in Drugs Smuggled Inside a Vintage Bentley

    This 1960 Bentley S2 was carrying over 400 pounds of meth and cocaine when it arrived on a boat from Canada.

  • ACLU Sues To Stop Arizona’s Ridiculous Police Recording Law From Happening

    It’s one thing to hear that Black people are often subjected to police brutality, but it’s another to see it happening. Video recordings of police conduct have led to a broader movement to hold officers accountable, but places like Arizona predictability want to add restraints. In July, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill requiring bystanders to stand at least eight feet from a crime scene. A person would get one warning, and then you could be charged with a misdemeanor and be fined.

  • Puerto Rican ‘solidarity’ group says it’s been targeted by the FBI for visiting Cuba

    Members of a Puerto Rican anti-embargo group that spent a month in Cuba and were VIP guests at the recent official July 26 celebration say that FBI agents contacted them seeking information about their trip.

  • ‘5 Days at Memorial’ Made a Big Mistake When It Forgot the Patients

    The Apple TV+ series tries to account for the Katrina heath-care disaster, but its doctor-first perspective fails those who felt the greatest impact.

  • Letter to the editor: Does Senate candidate J.D. Vance share Peter Thiel's beliefs?

    Writer worries that Senate candidate J.D. Vance has the same views on freedom and democracy as Peter Thiel, a billionaire donor.

  • 6m households to have savings wiped out after energy price cap surge - live updates

    PM urged to act ‘decisively and urgently’ as households left reeling by 80pc rise in energy price cap The eye-watering cost of groceries if they rose as much as the price cap FTSE 100 pushes higher Ben Marlow: Renewable energy is the only way out of this mess Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • U.S. summer stock rally at risk as September looms

    The 13% rally in the S&P 500 from its June lows will soon run into what has historically been the toughest month for the U.S. stock market, sparking nerves among some fund managers of a broad selloff in September. The S&P has been in a bear market since plummeting early this year as investors priced in the expectation of aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, but has rallied strongly since June, regaining half its losses for the year. That rebound has been fueled by a combination of strong earnings from bellwether companies and signs that inflation may have peaked, potentially allowing the Fed to slow rate hikes.

  • Try these tips and tricks to make carry-on-only flights a reality

    Follow these three tips for flying carry-on-only to save yourself time at the airport and money on baggage claims.

  • Stories that made us smile this week

    STORY: Stories that made us smile this week1// This 17-year-old became the youngest person to fly solo around the worldLocation: Radomir, BulgariaMack Rutherford flew 33,631 miles and visited more than 30 countriesDate: August 25, 2022"I'm feeling incredible to have finally after five months have done my journey."2//NASA released these stunning new images of Jupitercaptured by the James Webb Space Telescope3//This seal broke into a house in New Zealandwhere it lounged on the couch and scared away the family's catJenn Ross, Mount Maunganui resident: "I went to open the next door and was like 'oh', and then I hear this flippity-flop along the hallway and it's like, 'oh, that would be a seal, I cannot believe that would've come in through there."4//Water rugby made a splash in SwitzerlandLocation: Lake Geneva, SwitzerlandMathieu Falbriard, President of Water Rugby Lausanne:"As part of the 50th anniversary of the Lausanne University Rugby Club, we wanted to organize a special event to invite everyone to discover rugby and to invite Swiss rugby to come and celebrate our anniversary with us. We had seen a water rugby event in Toulouse and we thought this was the perfect opportunity to try to bring it to Lake Geneva."

  • Nvidia’s big reset has analysts wondering whether company is now in the clear

    Nvidia Corp. just delivered an outlook for the latest quarter that was far lower than what analysts were expecting, as the chip company deals with a bevy of challenges including waning demand for its gaming and professional-visualization products, macroeconomic pressures on spending, and supply-chain disruptions.

  • 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after standoff, police shooting in Glendale

    Rafael Vargas-Olvera was injured in a police shooting in Glendale. Police were originally called about a domestic violence incident.

  • Five of the most breathtaking images from NASA’s Webb telescope

    Since the first photos debuted from NASA’s new James Webb in July, a steady stream of breathtaking images have been released by the groundbreaking telescope. The $10 billion James Webb telescope, which replaced the aging Hubble telescope and launched into space in December 2021, has captured distant galaxies, blazing stars light years away and a…

  • Speaking From Experience, These $22 Amazon Leggings Will Make Your Butt Look Incredible

    From lounge leggings, to workout tights, to leggings that do all of the above – these Amazon finds are the best of the best. And almost every pair is under $40.

  • Drew Lock could play 3 quarters, still has shot at QB1 job if he ‘balls out’ vs. Cowboys

    According to Doug Kyed at Pro Football Focus, Lock still has a chance to win the competition if he balls out against the Cowboys.

  • Car Repos Surge, Tow Trucks Are Being Stolen, And Tesla Owner Gets Key Implant

    There's a lot to unpack on the Motorious Podcast...

  • Erin Napier shares 'luxurious gift' husband Ben gave for her birthday: 'Husbands: give your wife time'

    The "Home Town" star's husband promised her activities like a movie matinee as part of her birthday celebration.

  • Dua Lipa’s Risqué Little Black Dress Is Anything But Basic

    To celebrate her 27th birthday in Ibiza, Dua Lipa slipped into a daring Mugler design that featured a sheer bodice and extreme cut outs.

  • Royal News Roundup: Meghan Markle’s Major New Launch, Prince William’s Personal IG Message & More

    Here’s all the royal news you need to know for the week of August 25, 2022. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spotify Podcasts (@spotifypodcasts) Meghan Markle released the first episode of her all-new podcast, Archetypes. For the debut installment, she enlisted her good friend, Serena Williams, as a guest.In the episode, the Duchess of Sussex recalled a terrifying incident that happened during the royal tour of South Africa. Markle explained that a fire broke out in the nursery where

  • Biden calls abortion restrictions 'beyond the pale'

    As Republican-led states continue to ban nearly all abortions, President Joe Biden said Friday that such restrictions were “beyond the pale.” Biden and Democrats are trying to harness outrage over the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide, in this year's midterm elections. Biden made the comments at a White House meeting of state and local officials to talk about ways to expand access to abortion and to mark Women's Equality Day.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene's home targeted in second swatting call, police say

    The call came in as if it had been made from a suicide crisis center, but it actually came from an internet chat, police said.