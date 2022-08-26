Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to carry nuclear weapons

Reuters Videos

STORY: Stories that made us smile this week1// This 17-year-old became the youngest person to fly solo around the worldLocation: Radomir, BulgariaMack Rutherford flew 33,631 miles and visited more than 30 countriesDate: August 25, 2022"I'm feeling incredible to have finally after five months have done my journey."2//NASA released these stunning new images of Jupitercaptured by the James Webb Space Telescope3//This seal broke into a house in New Zealandwhere it lounged on the couch and scared away the family's catJenn Ross, Mount Maunganui resident: "I went to open the next door and was like 'oh', and then I hear this flippity-flop along the hallway and it's like, 'oh, that would be a seal, I cannot believe that would've come in through there."4//Water rugby made a splash in SwitzerlandLocation: Lake Geneva, SwitzerlandMathieu Falbriard, President of Water Rugby Lausanne:"As part of the 50th anniversary of the Lausanne University Rugby Club, we wanted to organize a special event to invite everyone to discover rugby and to invite Swiss rugby to come and celebrate our anniversary with us. We had seen a water rugby event in Toulouse and we thought this was the perfect opportunity to try to bring it to Lake Geneva."