Belarus leader tells migrants they have 'right' to go to EU
Western governments accuse Lukashenko of luring the migrants to his country to spark a border crisis with the EU in revenge for sanctions, which he denies.
Western governments accuse Lukashenko of luring the migrants to his country to spark a border crisis with the EU in revenge for sanctions, which he denies.
Four investors accused members of the Trump family of promoting a multilevel-marketing company to them that cost them thousands of dollars.
He appealed to former Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney to boot Fauci because Donald Trump was busy and "I'm an economics guy," he told Steve Bannon.
National Geographic magazine’s famed green-eyed “Afghan Girl” has arrived in Italy as part of the West’s evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.
Mysterious elites may be plotting to release a new virus because "their little plan with COVID didn't work," the former national security adviser said.
The Philippines will not remove a dilapidated navy ship grounded on an atoll in the South China Sea, its defence chief said on Thursday, rejecting a demand by China after it blocked a mission to resupply the vessel's crew. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana dismissed China's assertion on Wednesday that the Philippines had committed to remove the BRP Sierra Madre, which was intentionally grounded at the Second Thomas shoal in 1999 to reinforce Manila's sovereignty claims in the Spratly archipelago. The Second Thomas Shoal, 105 nautical miles (195 km) off Palawan, is the temporary home of a small contingent of military aboard the rusty ship, which is stuck on a reef.
Rally organizers used phones bought with cash to speak with top Trump White House and campaign officials, according to a new report.
There's still some confusion as to whether Social Security recipients will be receiving Golden State Stimulus II payments. It all depends on state guidelines, and only certain Social Security...
Italy has given safe haven to Sharbat Gula, the green-eyed "Afghan Girl" whose 1985 photo in National Geographic became a symbol of her country's wars, Prime Minister Mario Draghi's office said on Thursday. The government intervened after Gula asked for help to leave Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover of the country in August, a statement said, adding that her arrival was part of a broader programme to evacuate and integrate Afghan citizens. U.S. photographer Steve McCurry took the picture of Gula when she was a youngster, living in a refugee camp on the Pakistan-Afghan border.
Sharbat Gula, who became known internationally as "Afghan girl" after she was featured on a 1985 cover of National Geographic, has arrived in Rome, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi's office said on Thursday.Driving the news: Gula, who was pictured in National Geographic when she was 12 years old, was evacuated after appealing for help to leave the country following the Taliban's takeover in August, Draghi's office said. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios
The port tycoon Adani's wealth rose by $55.3 billion in 2021, putting him $800 million shy of the net worth of Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man.
For decades, the tiny Marshall Islands has been a stalwart American ally. Its location in the middle of the Pacific Ocean has made it a key strategic outpost for the U.S. military. The U.S. is refusing to engage the Marshallese on claims for environmental and health damage caused by dozens of nuclear tests it carried out in the 1940s and '50s, including a huge thermonuclear blast on Bikini Atoll.
(Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin is an expert at bluffing and keeping the West on its toes, pushing relations to the edge before pivoting without warning. But, hemmed in and fuming, he is deadly serious about being heard on Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretAn Arab City’s Booming Art Scene Is Also a Grab at Soft Power
Trump threatened to sue a website for defamation after it suggested that he used burner phones to communicate in the run-up to Jan. 6.
The "Afghan Girl," 49, just arrived in Rome. She was photographed in Pakistan in 1984, during the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Getty Images“This case would never have been brought if it didn’t involve Roger Stone.”So begins MAGA die-hard Roger Stone’s long-awaited response to a lawsuit the Justice Department filed seven months ago, accusing him and his wife, Nydia, of evading tax payments and defrauding the U.S. government.The opening line tops an 11-page denial, which the Stones’ lawyers filed on Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida—the same
A judge's decision means Scottish ministers won't be forced to decide whether to pursue a money-laundering investigation against the former president.
It contradicts the law, would exacerbate existing backlog, and potentially puts immigrants themselves in jeopardy.
For 26 years, Ernest Ray worked at a company in southwest Virginia that made compressors, in a physically demanding job that involved night shifts on a factory floor. When the plant closed in 2018, Ray applied for and received about $9,000 in unemployment benefits. Three years later, Ray is fighting the Virginia Employment Commission in court as the agency tries to take the money back.
The department is investigating a firefighter who is accused of a vulgar act after being given a letter to comply with the city's vaccination mandate.
A federal judge who announced in August that he would step down from active service has informed the White House he changed his mind, eliminating a vacancy on the bench President Biden could fill.Robert King, 81, who serves with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Va., told Biden he would not be taking senior status after all in a letter obtained by Reuters."After careful consideration, I have decided to continue for the...