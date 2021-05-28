Belarus' Lukashenko claims economic sanctions could trigger 'another world war'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brigid Kennedy, Contributing Writer
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alexander Lukashenko.
Alexander Lukashenko. SIARHEI LESKIEC/AFP via Getty Images

European Union leaders gathered in Lisbon on Thursday to discuss further economic sanctions on Belarus following its widely-condemned forced landing of a Ryanair passenger plane, The Times reported Friday. The country's authoritarian leaders were looking to arrest a 26-year-old political dissident on board.

The latest EU sanctions are expected to target Belarus' "most important industries and its financial sector," per the Times. Said Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte: "This is an unpredictable regime from which you can expect anything, and you have to be prepared for anything."

On Wednesday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko recoiled at the mention of sanctions, threatening to "loosen border controls" against "Western-bound illegal immigration" and drug trafficking in response, per The Associated Press. "We were stopping migrants and drugs — now you will catch them and eat them yourself," said Lukashenko.

Lukashenko had gone so far as to assert the possibility of another world war should something "[flare] up" in Belarus, per AP. "We will respond firmly to any sanctions, attacks and provocations ... because you in the West are giving us no other choice," warned the leader, claiming Western sanctions are fueled by "envy, helplessness, and anger."

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has said "targeted sanctions" will be only "the beginning of an economic and financial crackdown" if Lukashenko refuses to shape up, Politico writes. Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, however, suggets the EU take a more cautious approach so as to ensure restrictions do not "drive the country into Russia's arms." Read more at Politico.

Recommended Stories

  • EU sanctions expected to hit Belarus's potash, oil and finance

    LISBON (Reuters) -The European Union will look at hitting Belarus's big potash exports as well as its oil and financial sectors with new sanctions, as punishment for forcing down a Ryanair flight to arrest a journalist, EU foreign ministers said. European leaders have described Sunday's incident, in which a flight between EU members Greece and Lithuania was pressed to land in Minsk and a 26-year-old exiled dissident and 23-year-old student were arrested, as state piracy. Foreign ministers gathering in the Portuguese capital on Thursday said they were looking at targeting sectors that play a central role in the Belarus economy, to inflict real punishment on President Alexander Lukashenko.

  • Belarus leader seeks Russian support amid showdown with EU

    Russian President Vladimir Putin warmly welcomed his counterpart from Belarus for talks Friday on forging closer ties amid Minsk’s bruising showdown with the European Union over the diversion of a passenger jet to arrest a dissident journalist. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has found himself increasingly isolated since flight controllers told the crew of a Ryanair plane to land in Minsk on Sunday citing an alleged bomb threat. EU leaders denounced it as air piracy and responded by barring Belarusian carriers from the bloc's airspace and airports and advising European airlines to skirt Belarus.

  • Backlash over Minsk incident takes Belarus airline to the brink

    The international response to the grounding of a Ryanair jet in Belarus and arrest of a dissident on the flight has delivered a heavy blow to state-run airline Belavia and its expansion plans. Only last month Belavia took delivery of a new Boeing 737 MAX as part of its strategy to offer more transit flights via Belarusian capital Minsk. Since the forced landing of Sunday's flight in Minsk, most of Belarus's neighbours and many other European nations have banned its flights.

  • Taiwan says request to drop word 'country' preceded BioNTech vaccine deal collapse

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Germany's BioNTech asked Taiwan to remove the word "country" from their planned joint announcement on a COVID-19 vaccine sale to the island, its health minister said, as he outlined the collapse of the deal which Taipei blames on China. Taiwan and China are engaged in an escalating war of words after Beijing separately offered shots to the Chinese-claimed island via Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd, which has a contract to sell them in Greater China. Taiwan however has preferred to deal with BioNTech direct.

  • Will rule of law succeed where Congress failed and hold Trump accountable?

    If the grand jury goes against him, Trump would be the first former US president charged with a crime ‘I think it’s a potential sign that it looks like Donald Trump is moving on from the presidency to his next turn on TV, which is as a defendant.’ Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images Standing in court, the former president pleaded not guilty to -harges of financial crimes that he insists are part of a politically motivated witch hunt. Jacob Zuma, once the populist leader of South Africa, cut a humbled figure on Wednesday – and offered a potential glimpse of America’s future. A similar fate for Donald Trump became significantly more likely with reports that New York prosecutors have convened a grand jury to decide whether to indict him on criminal charges. The jurists will examine evidence gathered during the Manhattan district attorney’s two-year investigation into the former US president’s business dealings and alleged hush money payments to women on his behalf. There is a long way to go, but it is a sign that the long arm of the law may reach parts where Congress, in particular the Republican party, consistently failed by holding Trump accountable for his actions. Prosecutors have a decent chance of maintaining the perception of independence because the decision whether to bring charges rests with a jury of citizens studying evidence in secret rather than with Democrat Joe Biden’s Department of Justice. Biden and his attorney general, Merrick Garland, will be sure to stay as far away from the case as possible to avoid any hint of political interference. If the jury goes against him, Trump would be the first former US president charged with a crime. This would surely produce the trial of the century, a fittingly Trumpian spectacle dominating every screen. Neal Katyal, a former acting solicitor general, told the MSNBC network: “I think it’s a potential sign that it looks like Donald Trump is moving on from the presidency to his next turn on TV, which is as a defendant.” A criminal conviction and jail sentence would be seen by America’s admirers as evidence of the rule of law – and by its detractors as the vindictive pursuit of a former leader reminiscent of a failing state. Trump is bound to play on such fears when he soon resumes campaign rallies. He said in a statement on Tuesday: “This is a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in American history.” He added pointedly: “Interesting that today a poll came out indicating I’m far in the lead for the Republican Presidential Primary and the General Election in 2024.” The fact that the message is tired and predictable makes it no less potent among his core supporters. Special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, and the Democrats’ impeachment of Trump over his quid pro quo with the Ukraine, became regular foils for Trump on the campaign trail. When the rallies resume, expect to hear these golden oldies combined with some new material: how the 6 January insurrection was actually a fun day out with supporters kissing police, only to be hijacked by antifa; and how the Manhattan district attorney’s case is a Democratic conspiracy designed to thwart any Trump re-election plans. Prosecutors cannot allow such nonsense to blow them off course; Trump will always find some grievance to weaponise. With the help of rightwing media and an acquiescent Republican party, it might secure him millions of votes but not enough to win the national popular vote and, current polls suggest, not the electoral college. A Trump 2024 election campaign depends on numerous variables: his age (he turns 75 next month), the lure of the golf course, how Republicans fare in the 2022 midterm elections, whether Republicans produce a viable alternative and how Biden’s economy performs. But the grand jury could scuttle it before it begins. In America, anything is possible. Four or five years from now, Trump might be back in the White House – or he might be in prison. Only the brave or foolhardy would bet which.

  • 2 named as suspects in girl's death on Crow Reservation

    Two women who were sentenced in tribal court and jailed on misdemeanor charges in the case of a Native American girl whose body was found in February on the Crow Indian Reservation have been named as suspects in the child’s death. Authorities have not said how they believe the child, Mildred Alexis Old Crow, died. The Big Horn County Attorney's office indicated in a statement that authorities believe Mildred was six years old at the time of her death.

  • Tanker’s impossible voyage signals new sanction evasion ploy

    The Cyprus-flagged oil tanker Berlina was drifting near the Caribbean island of Dominica earlier this year when the safety signals it is required to transmit showed it stopping in its tracks and in two minutes turning around 180 degrees. Meanwhile, nine other tankers, some connected to the same Greece-based owner of the Berlina, were sending signals that showed them moving nearby in the Caribbean at an identical speed and direction — and with sudden changes in weight indicating they had somehow been loaded full of crude without ever touching port. In recent years, as the U.S. has expanded economic sanctions and tracking technology has become more widely used, companies have adopted a number of techniques to evade detection.

  • Germany officially recognises its colonial genocide in Namibia

    ‘We will now officially call these events what they were from today's perspective: a genocide,’ German foreign minister Heiko Maas said

  • How Frank Luntz Created a Mess Inside the Los Angeles Times

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyWell-known Republican pollster Frank Luntz’s work is causing headaches for the Los Angeles Times.Recent revelations that he conducted undisclosed, behind-the-scenes partisan consulting while also doing unpaid work for the paper came as little surprise to staffers, who have previously raised concerns about conflicts-of-interest in his work.Earlier this month, The Washington Post reported that Luntz, a veteran political strategist who has worked in Republican politics for decades and conducted focus groups on behalf of television networks and other media organizations, had been paid by a political action committee controlled by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to conduct surveys last year.The revelation created editorial issues for the Los Angeles Times, which had enlisted Luntz to conduct several focus group surveys during the 2020 election under the condition he was not also working with candidates or partisan organizations.The Post’s story pushed the Times to update several items from last year about the focus groups, noting that the paper “incorrectly stated that the public opinion expert who convened the panel, Frank Luntz, did not work for a political party in the 2020 election cycle.”The embarrassment also opened up an old wound within the newsroom, where Luntz’s public-opinion surveys had previously been the subject of internal tension and concerns voiced by newspaper staffers.A famed public-opinion analyst with decades of experience, Luntz has been a fixture of Republican politics since the early 1990s, when he helped House Speaker Newt Gingrich draft the Contract With America and advised other Republican figures like former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Pat Buchanan. For years, Luntz interspersed his political work with media appearances, hosting focus groups and regularly appearing on Fox News and CBS News, where he had contributor contracts.While his paid TV work has seemed to slow in recent years, Luntz—who did not respond to a request for comment on this story—has continued to partner with major media outlets during election seasons to hold small focus groups designed to explore what supposedly motivates the average American voter.LA Times Billionaire’s Daughter Is Tinkering With the Paper. And Staffers Welcome It.Last year, the Los Angeles Times commissioned Luntz to conduct a round of such group sessions following one of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary debates. Multiple sources with knowledge told The Daily Beast that the paper’s owner, Patrick Soon-Shiong, was interested in focus groups run by Luntz, who Salon noted was personal friends with the LA-based pharmaceutical-industry billionaire (both Luntz and McCarthy were part of a clinical trial for the COVID vaccine that Soon-Shiong is pursuing, Salon further reported). The move sparked concern among some Times staffers, particularly some of the unionized journalists covering the election, who felt his consultation for political organizations—including Trump administration officials—gave an inherently right-leaning partisan slant to his surveys.Newspaper staffers brought their concerns to Norm Pearlstine, then editor-in-chief, as well as top deputies Scott Kraft and Shani Hilton, informing management that unionized staffers refused to put their bylines on Luntz-related content, citing wariness of the analyst’s political work and methodology (Luntz’s questions have occasionally publicly irked survey participants, who felt he was biased toward particular candidates and ideas).The paper, which had already recorded a focus group with Democratic primary voters, decided last summer to move the content from its news section to its opinion vertical. Staffers thought the matter was largely settled.But many journalists were taken aback when, just a few months later, the Times decided to conduct a second focus group with Luntz, this time following a debate between Joe Biden and then-president Donald Trump.In messages posted to an internal Slack channel dedicated to journalistic ethics, reporter Michael Finnegan wrote that he and other staffers were frustrated that the paper enlisted Luntz to host yet another round of focus groups given his work advising top Trump administration officials on messaging for a variety of political issues. More specifically, Finnegan—who did not respond to a request for comment—said he was concerned about the language in the story claiming Luntz was not working for any candidate or party during the 2020 election. The pollster had advised the Trump administration informally during the president’s time in office, the Times reporter noted for his colleagues.“It’s a conflict of interest for him to advise top Trump administration officials on how to talk about immigration, trade, education, and other topics,” Finnegan wrote, “and then hold himself out to be an unbiased vehicle for assembling an LA Times focus group of independent voters to evaluate a Trump-Biden debate.”Others on staff pointed out that Lutz’s survey group didn’t include enough diverse perspectives, which had been a source of frustration in the newsroom all year after a heated and public reckoning over the paper’s failure to adequately cover non-white communities in Southern California. Some felt that Luntz was encouraging survey participants to engage in what they felt were racial and gendered stereotypes about then-Sen. Kamala Harris, including comments on her facial expressions and how likeable she was.“It’s bad enough his panelists tend to trot these stereotypes out unchecked, but it’s hard to be surprised when they’re the same ones frank tweets and says himself (and then prompts them on in questions),” another Times staffer added in the Slack chat at the time.The paper was unaware of Luntz’s partisan work during the 2020 election cycle. Times opinion editor Sewell Chan told colleagues that Luntz told him he had not been paid by any candidate, party, or committee during the election cycle. But as Salon noted this week, Luntz’s firm was paid by the Republican leader’s PAC multiple times in the days before and after the focus groups held in partnership with the SoCal-based paper. (Salon also reported that Luntz had failed to disclose work for Sen. Ted Cruz’s 2018 re-election campaign while hosting several focus groups for Vice News.)In a note sent to staffers on Friday, Chan defended the decision to host the focus groups, claiming they offered “interesting insights into the minds of undecided voters,” and said that the paper did not present Luntz’s studies as scientific samples.Still, he suggested that Luntz likely would not return as a contributor to the opinion section due to his failure to disclose his work for GOP leadership.‘I Trolled Trump at a Frank Luntz Focus Group’“It is most unfortunate that Luntz failed to disclose his ties to McCarthy’s PAC, and his ethical lapse will certainly factor into our thinking should he ever wish to be an opinion contributor again,” Chan wrote.In a statement, the Times noted that the focus groups were not conducted by the paper itself, but that the paper had provided production support and hosted the video on its website.“While we regret that Luntz did not originally disclose his work for a political action committee led by Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield), the House minority leader, at the time the focus groups were conducted, we believe that the discussion with voters during the campaign was valuable,” spokesperson Hillary Manning wrote. “We have added the disclosure where the videos are published.”While many on the left have been critical of Luntz and his focus groups for years, the veteran strategist has come under increased scrutiny in recent weeks from conservatives.Earlier this month, Fox News primetime host Tucker Carlson used his show to rage against Luntz as being increasingly beholden to “liberal causes” by offering advice to large companies. The right-wing media star additionally reported that the House minority leader once rented a room in the veteran pollster’s lavish D.C. home.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Meet the little-known accountant who could be about to bring down Donald Trump

    The list of Donald Trump associates who have attempted to bring down the former president is as long as it is varied: from his lawyer, to his closest advisor, his ex-wife and his alleged lover. But like many powerful figures before him, it may well be his accountant that would be his undergoing. Allen Weisselberg, the little-known 73-year-old chief financial officer for the Trump Organisation, has worked for the Trump family as far back as the early 1970s under Donald’s father Fred. Some say he is closer to Mr Trump than he is to his own children. As one former employee put it, “he knows where the bodies are buried". In recent weeks New York prosecutors investigating Mr Trump’s tax affairs have been turning the screws on Mr Weisselberg in the hope of flipping him to testify against his boss. Cyrus Vance, the Manhattan District Attorney, is looking into everything from hush-money payments paid to women on Mr Trump's behalf, to property valuations and employee compensation. Speculation is mounting that his office may be able to turn Mr Weisselberg, who has not been accused of any wrongdoing, as it pulls together a grand jury to decide whether to indict.

  • Governor Greg Abbott blames Texas’ fentanyl problem on Biden’s border policy

    Gov. Greg Abbott discussed a new criminal offense for the distribution of fentanyl during a Thursday press conference at the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office and blamed an increasing use of the opioid on President Joe Biden’s border policies.

  • Matt LeBlanc showed up to Friends audition with huge face injury after night of drinking

    The one where... the actor shares a shocking story during the Friends reunion.

  • Nationwide strike planned in Belarus, opposition leader says

    Belarus's leading opposition figure said on Friday that a nationwide strike was being planned to protest against the arrest of dissident journalist Roman Protasevich by President Alexander Lukashenko's government. Belarus has been subject to EU and U.S. sanctions since Lukashenko cracked down on protests after a disputed election last year. "We hope it (protests) will continue and workers are being prepared for a nationwide strike ... people will go out on the streets again," Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, now living in exile in Lithuania, told journalists after talks with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in The Hague.

  • Krasinski's 'A Quiet Place Part II' - a letter to his kids

    Director John Krasinski reveals how he managed to infuse emotion into the sequel to hit sci-fi horror "A Quiet Place" and why the film is a message to his children. (May 28)

  • U.S. chip subsidy effort faces pushback over China issues

    A series of amendments for a $190 billion U.S. Senate bill aimed at countering China's technology challenge are in limbo after business groups protested proposals intended to ensure that none of the money finds its way to China or other U.S. rivals. New regulations or reviews of investments or deals in China could disrupt U.S. businesses' future operations in that country, which include semiconductors and medical equipment. Senators from both sides of the aisle want "guardrails," such as mandatory security disclosures and interagency reviews to stop U.S. businesses from compromising national security by outsourcing critical technologies to China.

  • Stockton business owner wants city to allow him to install electric fence

    Stockton business owner wants city to allow him to install electric fence

  • Russia refused entry to 2 airlines from France and Austria because they planned to avoid Belarusian airspace

    The European Union asked airlines to avoid Belarusian airspace after the country forced a Ryanair plane to land and arrested a dissident on board.

  • Biden expected to use budget to strengthen abortion rights bona fides

    Omitting traditional anti-abortion provisions from his budget proposal could be his strongest statement yet on the issue.

  • Businessman didn’t pay employees’ Social Security and dodged $2.5M in taxes, feds say

    The 52-year-old is accused of spending what he owed in taxes on plastic surgery, baseball tickets and other luxury expenses.

  • Antony Blinken ‘warns Israeli leaders evicting Palestinians from East Jerusalem could spark war’

    It comes after more than 250 were killed in recent violence between Israel and Hamas