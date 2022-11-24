Belarus’ Lukashenko has made decision to invade Ukraine under certain conditions, expert says

Lukashenko decided to invade Ukraine - founder of BYPOL initiative

BYPOL consists of former Belarusian law enforcement officials who oppose Lukashenko’s illegitimate rule.

“We believe that Lukashenko has decided to invade,” said Azarov.

“And he will invade Ukraine only under certain conditions – when he is certain of some kind of a Russian victory… Preparations are underway, but there is no specific date, as it’s not clear that the offensive can happen in the near future.”

According to the expert, the preparations are made plain by "endless" military drills of Belarusian troops.

“First of all, it’s the Special Operations Forces, Air Defense, Air Force, the Engineering Corps, and Electronic Warfare units; they are the first ones to be trained,” Azarov explains.

On Nov. 4, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko announced that he has no plans to send the Belarusian army to fight in Ukraine.

