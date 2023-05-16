Belarus' Lukashenko shown on TV chiding military

STORY: Lukashenko, appearing with a bandage on his left hand, spoke in an unusually quiet, hoarse voice about the sorry state of the forest and road in an exchange with defense minister Viktor Khrenin before speaking about defense matters.

Before this, Lukashenko was last seen in public on May 9 at Victory Day events in both Moscow and the Belarusian capital Minsk. His failure to appear in public since then had prompted reports, not confirmed officially, that he had been taken to a medical facility.