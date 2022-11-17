Belarus makes arrangements with Iran concerning production of artillery shells

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

Belarus is planning to start manufacturing projectiles for tubed artillery and multiple launch rocket systems. To achieve these goals, the Belorusian regime is going to hold talks with Iran.

Source: Ukrainian Defence Intelligence, on Facebook

Quote: "The government of Belarus is seeking an opportunity to start production of 152mm and 122mm projectile components on its territory and maintain the closed manufacturing cycle in the future. It is also evaluating its capacity to organise the technological process of manufacturing reactive 122mm, 220mm and 300mm projectiles using imported components."

Details: The Belorusian delegation is planning to visit Iran on 20-23 November, where it will hold talks about establishing the full production cycle of artillery shells.

Background: Earlier, the National Resistance Center of Ukraine reported that Iran is supplying Russia with drones by sea and by air.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)?

    Visa Inc. ( NYSE:V ) saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many...

  • Plexus and Seagate have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

    Plexus and Seagate have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day.

  • Raise your TV-audio game with this 2.1-channel soundbar, now just $63 for Amazon Prime members

    You'll be raising the bar in more ways than one with this indispensable accessory.

  • 8 Classic Holiday Dishes That Should Never Make a Comeback

    With the Thanksgiving holiday quickly approaching, everyone has begun planning their menus for the food-centric occasion. When you need to impress friends, family, and loved ones, pulling out time-tested recipes usually does the trick: Classic roast turkeys, bowls of mashed potatoes, and trays of stuffing are essential dishes to cook for your Thanksgiving spread. However, some folks feel inclined to look toward the recipes of the past when they want to spice up their menus.Recently, nostalgic re

  • Nancy Pelosi Says She’ll Step Down as Leader of House Democrats

    (Bloomberg) -- Nancy Pelosi announced she will step down as House Democratic leader, ending her history-making tenure as the first woman to serve as speaker and opening the way for a generational change in her party’s congressional leadership.Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsXi Confronts Trudeau Over Media Lea

  • Russian opposition leader Navalny sent to tiny one-man cell

    Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been transferred to a one-man cell, according to a post Thursday on his social media account. Navalny was placed in solitary confinement, also called a “punishment cell,” on Nov. 1 but could only be held there for 15 days, according to the post on his Instagram account. The 46-year-old Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin's most prominent foe, is serving a nine-year sentence in a maximum-security prison 250 kilometers (150 miles) east of Moscow.

  • Pelosi Era Draws to Close as GOP Flips House, Democrats Look for Change

    (Bloomberg) -- Nancy Pelosi’s historic run as speaker will come to an end with the Democrats’ unexpectedly narrow loss of their US House majority, a power flip that comes as a new generation of leaders clamors to take over the party.Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsXi Confronts Trudeau Over Media Leaks in Heat

  • Amid free trade talks with India, Rishi Sunak slips into Hindi

    Rishi Sunak, the newly installed UK prime minister, reportedly speaks basic Hindi. On Nov. 16, he tweeted partly in the language after meeting his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, in Bali, Indonesia, on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

  • Poland could invoke NATO Article 4 after Russian-made missiles reportedly struck a Polish village. Here's what that means.

    Multiple Eastern European countries previously invoked NATO Article 4 in February following Russia's invasion in Ukraine.

  • Analysis: Have China and India shifted stance on Russia war?

    China and India, after months of refusing to condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine, did not stand in the way of the release this week of a statement by the world’s leading economies that strongly criticizes Moscow. Could this, at last, signal a bold new policy change by Beijing and New Delhi to align themselves with what the United States and its allies believe is the best way to end a war that has brought death and misery to Ukraine and disrupted millions of lives as food and energy prices soar and economies crack? Look close enough, however, and there’s enough subtlety, not to mention spots of vagueness, in both the official statement released at the end of the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, and in actions from China and India themselves, to raise questions about whether a real change is underway.

  • NATO allies wake up to Russian supremacy in the Arctic

    The world's largest satellite ground station, on the Svalbard archipelago off Norway, is used by Western space agencies to gather vital signals from polar-orbiting satellites. "This could have happened by accident," Norway's defence chief Eirik Kristoffersen told Reuters in response to the ruptures, which received little media coverage outside Norway. He was speaking generally and did not offer any evidence to suggest deliberate damage, but months later, in September, saboteurs caused major leaks to suddenly erupt in gas pipelines from Russia to Europe on the floor of the Baltic Sea.

  • Analysis-China's freeze on Taiwan contact fuels worry as tensions build

    When Chinese authorities detained a Taiwanese citizen in China in August for an alleged violation of security laws, officials in Taipei sent messages of concern to Beijing seeking details. The missives went unanswered, like many of the texts and faxes Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council has sent to Beijing's Taiwan Affairs Office over the past six years, according to a Taipei-based person familiar with the Taiwanese government's China policy. China ended formal high-level communication with Taiwan's government in 2016 after the island's voters elected Tsai Ing-wen, whom Beijing considers a separatist, as president.

  • China's Xi invites Dutch PM for visit, says don't politicise trade

    Chinese president Xi Jinping has invited Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to visit Beijing next year, following a bilateral meeting at the G20 conference in Bali in which Xi urged the Netherlands not to politicise trade. Xi's remarks were an apparent reference to U.S. calls for allied countries including the Netherlands to adopt U.S. restrictions on exporting semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China.

  • Xi angrily rebukes Trudeau over ‘leaks’ to media about Canada-China relations

    Chinese president’s testy remarks about briefings on earlier conversation captured by media pool at G20 summit in Indonesia

  • Armenia-Azarbaijan: an intermittent war as a way of life

    shutterstock Shutterstock / xbrchxClashes in the border territories between Armenia and Azerbaijan around Nagorno-Karabakh have recurred in recent months, with claims of hundreds of dead and wounded from both sides, which can’t be verified. The initiative in this lengthy, but intermittent war has tilted each way over the decades. In the 1980s, Armenia was the big winner, annexing the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh and integrating the so-called Republic of Artsakh into Armenian territory. At that

  • Rishi Sunak's G20 meeting with Chinese president cancelled

    No 10 blamed scheduling issues for the cancellation, as leaders react to a missile blast in Poland.

  • Days after Biden's face-to-face meeting with Xi Jinping, Kamala Harris is making a rare trip to a South China Sea hotspot

    "The vice president is the highest-ranking US official ever to visit Palawan," a senior administration official said on Tuesday

  • U.S. imposes new sanctions over Iran sanctions evasion, targets Chinese firms

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on over a dozen companies based in China, Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates that Washington accused of facilitating the sale of Iranian petrochemicals and petroleum products to buyers in East Asia. The latest U.S. move against Iranian oil smuggling comes as efforts to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal have stalled and ties between the Islamic Republic and the West are increasingly strained as Iranians keep up anti-government protests.

  • America should rethink its economic war on China

    At best, an economic war would give the U.S. a Pyrrhic victory. At worst, it could start a new cold war.

  • Explainer: Who Pakistan picks as army chief matters far beyond its borders

    Pakistan's nuclear armed military is set to get a new supremo later this month when General Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure as Chief of Army Staff comes to an end. The military is the most powerful institution in a nation seldom far from its next crisis and the appointment could have a crucial bearing on the future of Pakistan's fragile democracy, and whether relations with neighbouring India are allowed to improve. During the 75 years since independence and formation of Pakistan out of the Partition of India, the army has seized power three times and directly ruled the Islamic republic for more than three decades, fighting three wars with India along the way.