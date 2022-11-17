Belarus makes arrangements with Iran concerning production of artillery shells

Belarus is planning to start manufacturing projectiles for tubed artillery and multiple launch rocket systems. To achieve these goals, the Belorusian regime is going to hold talks with Iran.

Source: Ukrainian Defence Intelligence, on Facebook

Quote: "The government of Belarus is seeking an opportunity to start production of 152mm and 122mm projectile components on its territory and maintain the closed manufacturing cycle in the future. It is also evaluating its capacity to organise the technological process of manufacturing reactive 122mm, 220mm and 300mm projectiles using imported components."

Details: The Belorusian delegation is planning to visit Iran on 20-23 November, where it will hold talks about establishing the full production cycle of artillery shells.

Background: Earlier, the National Resistance Center of Ukraine reported that Iran is supplying Russia with drones by sea and by air.

