Belarus moves tanks to the border with Poland and Lithuania

29
Ukrainska Pravda
·2 min read

During a sudden "combat readiness check" of the Belarusian army, at least 20 tanks are being transferred to a training ground near the country’s border with Poland and Lithuania.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, Belarusian independent monitoring group

Details: The group says that at least 20 tanks are being transferred to a training ground near the city of Grodno in the country’s northwest. In addition, on the second day of the "combat readiness check", new units and formations of the Armed Forces of Belarus begin to be involved in it.

Quote: "2 tank companies of the 7th Separate Tank Battalion of the 11th Separate Mechanised Brigade are currently involved in the inspection – this is at least 20 T-72B tanks. The units should march from the point of permanent deployment to the Gozhsky training ground in the Grodno District (overcoming the water barrier, most likely in the Lida district). It is known that the unit was alerted today at 3:00 (Minsk time – ed.)."

Details: The monitoring group and some reports point out that the audit will also involve:

  • 40th Separate Mechanised battalion of the 11th Separate Mechanised Brigade;

  • 105th Separate Mechanised battalion of the 11th Separate Mechanised Brigade;

  • an engineering and sapper battalion of the 11th Separate Mechanised Brigade.

The nomination of these units has not yet been reported. The monitoring group also reports that units of the immediate response forces from the 11th Mechanised Brigade from the city of Slonim and the 19th Mechanised Brigadefrom the village of Zaslonovo, Lepel district, should march to the training grounds, with overcoming water obstacles.

Belaruski Hajun adds that units of the 19th Separate Mechanised Brigade will cross the Berezina river at the ferry in the Minsk Oblast.

Background: 

  • On 13 December, the Belarusian Defence Ministry announced the beginning of a sudden combat readiness check of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus.

  • At the same time, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine does not record any combat units capable of invading the border with Belarus; the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine assumes that the combat readiness check of the Belarusian army announced on 13 December is merely aggravation of the situation.

