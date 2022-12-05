Belarus opposition figure returned to prison after surgery

·1 min read

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Maria Kolesnikova, a prominent member of the Belarusian opposition serving an 11-year prison sentence for helping stage anti-government protests, was taken back to prison after undergoing an operation for a perforated ulcer, her father said Monday.

Alexander Kolesnikov was able to visit his daughter for about 10 minutes and found her weak but "her mood is good and she even tried to smile,” he told The Associated Press.

Kolesnikova, 40, has been in custody since September 2020 when she tore up her passport at the border to prevent her forced expulsion from Belarus amid massive protests challenging the reelection of the country’s authoritarian president Alexander Lukashenko.

She was convicted in September 2021 on charges of conspiring to seize power, creating an extremist organization and calling for action that threatened the security of the state.

Belarus was shaken by massive protests after the disputed August 2020 re-election of Lukashenko, which the opposition and the West denounced as a rigged sham. Authorities responded to the demonstrations with a massive crackdown that saw more than 35,000 people arrested and thousands beaten by police.

Kolesnikova helped coordinate opposition protests and resisted authorities’ attempts to force her to leave the country. When officers of the Belarusian security agency drove her to the border with Ukraine in September 2020 to forcibly expel her, she ripped up her passport and walked back into Belarus to face arrest.

Recommended Stories

  • Lost Stephen Sondheim musical reveals insight into a giant

    A copy of what's being called Stephen Sondheim's first original cast recording has been found on a misplaced CD, capturing the legendary composer's budding skills in a student-led musical while at Williams College in 1948. Paul Salsini, a journalist and the author of the new memoir “Sondheim & Me: Revealing a Musical Genius,” recently found the CD while putting away material he had amassed for his book and realized it contained “Sondheim’s first original cast recording.” The college show had music by Sondheim and a book and lyrics by Sondheim and another student, Josiah T.S. Horton.

  • Dominique Lapierre, French author and journalist, dies at 91

    French writer Dominique Lapierre, who was celebrated for his novels about the World War II struggle to liberate Paris and depicting a life of hardship in a Kolkata slum, has died. Lapierre died Friday, a local newspaper in southern France reported Monday, citing an interview with the author’s wife, Dominique Conchon-Lapierre. French Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak praised Lapierre as an author and journalist whose travels around the world - from Mexico to India, New York City to Jerusalem – made him an “eyewitness of the 20th century” and enriched his novels with facts.

  • Most HBCU students, other private school attendees excluded from using school IDs to vote in Georgia

    A Georgia voting law passed in 2006 prohibited most students attending its historically Black colleges and universities or attendees of […] The post Most HBCU students, other private school attendees excluded from using school IDs to vote in Georgia appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Climate change protesters facing jail over Barclays damage

    The seven women smashed glass windows at the Canary Wharf building but denied criminal damage.

  • USS Arizona survivor: Honor those killed at Pearl Harbor

    USS Arizona sailor Lou Conter lived through the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor even though his battleship exploded and sank after being pierced by aerial bombs. On Wednesday, the U.S. Navy and the National Park Service will host a remembrance ceremony at Pearl Harbor in honor of those killed.

  • Here's what the color of your snot really means

    Boogers can tell you quite a lot about the state of your health. Here's what the color of your snot says about you, in one simple table.

  • Florida deputy killed after officer roommate 'jokingly' fires gun he thought was unloaded, officials say

    A 23-year-old Florida sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot by his fellow deputy roommate over the weekend, in what the sheriff described as a “clearly dumb and avoidable accident."

  • Conditions for China to downgrade its management of COVID-19 maturing - state media

    Conditions for China to downgrade its management of COVID-19 as a serious contagious disease improving as the coronavirus weakens, state media outlet Yicai reported, among the first to float the idea. Since January 2020, China has classified COVID-19 as a Category B infectious disease but has managed it under Category A protocols, which give local authorities the power to put patients and their close contacts into quarantine and lock down affected regions. Category A diseases in China include bubonic plague and cholera, while SARS, AIDS and anthrax fall under Category B. Category C diseases include influenza, leprosy and mumps.

  • Turkey says it expects more extraditions from Sweden

    Sweden's extradition to Turkey last week of a Kurdish man with alleged terrorism links is a "good start", but Stockholm needs to do more before Ankara can approve its NATO membership, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Monday. Sweden on Friday deported Turkish citizen Mahmut Tat, who had sought asylum in Sweden in 2015 after being sentenced in Turkey to six years and 10 months in jail for alleged links to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

  • ‘Torso Killer’ admits killing 5 women decades ago near NYC

    Richard Cottingham was arraigned earlier this year on a second-degree murder charge in connection with Diane Cusick's death during a trip she made to buy shoes at the suburban Green Acres Mall. Cottingham is believed to be one of America’s most prolific serial killers and has already been convicted in 11 other killings. Appearing virtually from a New Jersey prison for the Nassau County Court hearing, Cottingham was sentenced to 25 years to life behind bars for Cusick's slaying.

  • 80 days of defiance: Iranians describe life amid the thrilling wave of female-led rebellion that has gripped the nation and the terrifying crackdown

    Three people living in Tehran told Insider that everyday Iranians are ready to sacrifice their lives to topple the country's theocratic regime.

  • Gunman at large after man found shot at hotel on International Drive in Orlando, police say

    Police in Orlando responded to an early morning shooting at a hotel.

  • Jurors in Trump Organization tax fraud trial set to begin deliberations

    Prosecutors say former president knew of and sanctioned alleged scheme that enriched executives with off-the-books benefits

  • Antisemitic hate crimes in NYC are on the rise, NYPD figures show

    NEW YORK — Antisemitic hate crimes in New York City more than doubled last month from a year ago, New York Police Department data show — a troubling trend that unfolded against a backdrop of high-profile figures making headlines for remarks targeting Jewish people. The five boroughs had 45 antisemitic crimes in November compared with 20 in November 2021, according to newly released NYPD ...

  • Russia reaches top 5 globally for new HIV cases in 2021

    Russia has entered the top 5 countries in the world in terms of the number of detected cases of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), by passing such countries as Uganda and Tanzania, statistics website Statista reported on Dec. 1, citing data from the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS) and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

  • 19 times Donald Trump's political committees promised worthless rewards for a donation

    In his ongoing quest for political cash, Donald Trump keeps offering prospective donors trinkets, tchotchkes, and memberships that add up to nada.

  • Get ready for Michigan-TCU in College Football Playoff − no matter Big Ten title result

    The College Football Playoff field seems set and so do the matchups: Georgia vs. Ohio State in one semifinal; Michigan vs. TCU in the other semifinal.

  • Pfizer asks FDA to clear updated COVID shot for kids under 5

    Pfizer is asking U.S. regulators to authorize its updated COVID-19 vaccine for children under age 5 — not as a booster but part of their initial shots. Children ages 6 months through 4 years already are supposed to get three extra-small doses of the original Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine — each a tenth of the amount adults receive — as their primary series. If the Food and Drug Administration agrees, a dose of Pfizer's bivalent omicron-targeting vaccine would be substituted for their third shot.

  • Two roommates of slain University of Idaho students break silence in letters

    Two roommates who were inside the apartment house of a quadruple homicide near the University of Idaho said they are struggling to accept why the lives of "four

  • Tax fraud case against Trump Organization to head to jury Monday

    The jury will decide whether former President Donald Trump's real estate company committed tax fraud.