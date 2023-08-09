Belarus opposition marches on election anniversary

STORY: Protests dragged on for months after Lukashenko claimed victory in the August 9, 2020 presidential election. His security forces violently cracked down on the protests, triggering a mass exodus of Belarusians, many of whom set up homes in neighboring Poland.

Set up in August 2022 by Lukashenko's opponent in the election, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Belarus's self-declared government-in-exile has opened more than 20 alternative embassies and information centers abroad.

While the opposition is united by their anger at Lukashenko's rule, they are divided over tactics with some saying it is time to do more to organise armed resistance.