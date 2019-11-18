Belarus Opposition Shut Out of Parliament Ahead of Russia Talks

(Bloomberg) -- Opposition groups in Belarus lost their only two seats in parliament Sunday as the country’s authoritarian leader focused on looming trade negotiations with Russia ahead of his own re-election campaign next year.

The 110-seat lower house of parliament will be packed with loyalists to President Alexander Lukashenko, who has controlled the former Soviet republic of 9.5 million since 1994. The two sitting opposition deputies and many other opposition activists were barred from running. Among the newly elected members is Maria Vasilevich, the 2018 Belarusian representative to the Miss World competition.

Critics say the parliament is little more than a rubber stamp. The outgoing set of deputies, elected in 2016, didn’t vote down a single piece of draft law submitted by the president or government.

Lukashenko has recently made overtures to the European Union as the Kremlin increases pressure on Minsk to integrate with Russia. This month Lukashenko made his first official trip to the EU since it dropped sanctions against him in 2016, ahead of upcoming negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin on energy issues and integration.

“They keep palming off new conditions on us, and as a result we keep losing, losing, and losing something in the economy,” Lukashenko said about his country’s tie-up with Russia as he cast his ballot on Sunday in Minsk. “Who the heck needs a union like that?”

