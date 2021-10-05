Belarus parliament votes to suspend readmission of migrants

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
YURAS KARMANAU
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Lawmakers in Belarus have voted to suspend an agreement with the European Union obliging the ex-Soviet nation to take back migrants that crossed its territory into the EU.

The vote late Monday in the upper house of the Belarusian parliament formalizes the move that was announced by Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko in June.

Lukashenko and his officials have described the measure as part of Belarus' response to the EU sanctions, arguing that the nation can't afford the costs involved in stemming the flow of migrants heading to Europe and would instead use the funds to offset the impact of EU sanctions.

Belarus' EU neighbors Poland and Lithuania have been struggling to cope with an unusually high number of migrants, most from Iraq and Afghanistan, arriving at their borders with Belarus in recent months. They have accused Lukashenko of encouraging the flow of migrants and using them as a weapon in what they described as a “hybrid war” against the 27-nation bloc in retaliation for its sanctions on Belarus.

The EU sanctions were put into place after the Belarus government cracked down harshly on anti-government protesters in 2020 and were tightened this year after Belarus forcibly diverted a passenger plane to arrest an opposition journalist.

Poland has responded to the large-scale migration by deploying troops, refusing to let migrants apply for asylum and pushing some back across the border into Belarus. The tough approach has drawn criticism from human rights groups. Poland’s influential Catholic Church appealed Monday for humanitarian assistance for the migrants.

Speaking in the Belarusian parliament, Belarus' Interior Minister Ivan Kubrakov described the suspension of the readmission agreement as a “temporary measure,” adding that the readmission agreement with the EU could come back into effect “after relations normalize.”

Pavel Latushko, a leading figure of the Belarusian opposition who lives in Poland, charged that Belarusian authorities have encouraged the flow of migrants to the EU.

“Lukashenko is taking revenge against the EU by unleashing a hybrid war and using refugees to openly blackmail European authorities,” Latushko told The Associated Press. “Migration is part of a broad campaign of confrontation with the West pursued by the Belarusian authorities.”

___

Follow all AP stories on developments in Belarus at https://apnews.com/hub/Belarus.

___

Follow all AP stories on global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Schumer warns Congress must pass a debt ceiling increase by end of week

    Lawmakers “do not have the luxury of waiting” until Oct. 18, he argued.

  • U.S. senators suggest expelling 300 Russian diplomats amid embassy dispute

    U.S. Democratic and Republican senators urged President Joe Biden on Tuesday to expel 300 Russian diplomats from the United States if Moscow does not issue more visas for Americans to represent Washington in Russia. The suggestion from the leaders of the Senate foreign relations and intelligence committees - Democrats Bob Menendez and Mark Warner and Republicans Jim Risch and Marco Rubio - would mark a sharp escalation in an ongoing dispute over embassy staffing amid tension between Washington and Moscow.

  • In Iraq Kurdish town, many undertake smuggling route to Europe via Belarus

    Despite the risk of getting stranded in Europe or perishing on the way there, scores of people from a single town in Iraq's Kurdish region have opted to be smuggled into European Union countries via Belarus, local smugglers and officials say. One local Iraqi Kurdish smuggler said he had arranged the trip for about 200 people wishing to leave the town of Shiladze and the surrounding area - first legally by plane to the Belarusian capital Minsk, then illegally overland. He said his business took off in the late spring of this year when the number of migrants trying to enter the EU from Belarus surged, though admitted it was upsetting that people had died trying to cross into EU countries.

  • Ukrainian president's party removes speaker in dispute over anti-oligarch bill

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's party on Tuesday voted to remove the parliamentary speaker after a clash over legislation to tackle the influence of oligarchs. Zelenskiy's Servant of the People party voted to suspend speaker Dmytro Razumkov for two days in preparation for another vote on Thursday, when he is expected to be dismissed. Razumkov was a member of Zelenskiy's core election team when the president won a landslide victory in 2019.

  • Taiwan's special defence budget to go mostly on anti-ship capabilities

    Taiwan's extra military spending of T$240 billion ($8.6 billion) over the next five years will go mostly toward naval weapons, including missiles and warships, the defence ministry said, warning that the threat from China was worse than ever. Taiwan proposed the extra spending last month as tensions with China, which claims the island as its own territory, have hit a new high and Chinese military aircraft have repeatedly flown through https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taiwan-says-needs-be-alert-chinas-military-activities-2021-10-05 Taiwan's air defence identification zone. In a preamble to the proposal, the ministry noted China's increased military spending, especially on advanced fighters and amphibious warfare ships, and stepped-up Chinese air force and navy activity near Taiwan.

  • Poland warns potential migrants its border is closed

    The government of Poland is working abroad to warn potential migrants that the country's border with Belarus is sealed and not a passage into the European Union, a deputy foreign minister said Tuesday. Poland's diplomats in Middle Eastern and African countries are talking to local media and posting messages on the most popular communication channels to stop people from trying to illegally enter the EU through Belarus, Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said. A number of migrants, mostly from Iraq, have recently died from exhaustion as they tried to get from Belarus to Poland across an area of woods and swamps.

  • J&J files for authorization of COVID-19 vaccine booster

    J&J said its submission includes data from a late-stage study that found a booster given 56 days after the primary dose provided 94% protection against symptomatic COVID-19 in the United States and 100% protection against severe disease, at least 14 days after the booster shot. While scientists are divided over the need for booster shots when so many people in the United States and other countries remain unvaccinated, the Biden administration announced the push for an extra dose in August to shore up protection against the highly transmissible Delta variant. J&J's filing comes after the FDA last week scheduled an Oct. 15 meeting of its expert advisory committee to discuss whether to authorize a second shot of the company's single-dose vaccine.

  • She thought he was her ride-share driver. Now TN man is charged with kidnapping, rape

    The woman was with a male friend, who managed to get out of the truck before police said the driver sped away with her still inside.

  • DHS to resume transport flights after vaccinating over 49,000 Afghan evacuees

    The Biden administration will resume flights carrying Afghan evacuees into cities across the United States from staging areas overseas following a weekslong pause to vaccinate nearly 50,000 people in the government’s custody.

  • COVID-related school absences increase by two-thirds in England

    School absences in England related to COVID-19 jumped by two-thirds in the last two weeks of September, according to government data which could raise concerns about further disruption to education despite a pledge to keep schools open. Around one in seven secondary school students were off for either coronavirus-related or other reasons, the Department for Education said, and the age group has the highest prevalence of infections in the country. Schools in England have been open for around a month, and some epidemiologists have highlighted concern about rising cases among children, although it is yet to translate into a sustained increase in infections for the population more broadly.

  • EU unveils strategy to tackle rising antisemitism in Europe

    The European Union unveiled Tuesday a new strategy to combat growing antisemitism in Europe with plans to better tackle hate speech, raise awareness about Jewish life, protect places of worship and ensure that the Holocaust isn't forgotten. According to Europe’s Fundamental Rights Agency, nine out of 10 Jews consider that antisemitism has increased in their country and is a serious problem. The EU’s executive branch, the European Commission, said it was presenting what amounts to the first strategy of its kind given the “persistence and a significant increase of anti-Semitic incidents” around the 27-country bloc.

  • As Pandemic Leads Teachers to Retire, Schools Are Feeling the Staffing Strain

    In the months after being hospitalized for COVID-19, Leonor Terrazas suffered headaches, joint pain and body chills. She was suddenly forgetful and struggled with balance. The long list of symptoms finally made sense when her doctor diagnosed her as a COVID-19 “long hauler.” It was then Terrazas, 64, knew she couldn’t return to Ascarate Elementary […]

  • TikTok Challenges: Advice For Parents

    The founder of Shape The Sky has more on how you can check in on your kids.

  • Experts Explain When Some Individuals May Need to Mix and Match COVID-19 Vaccines

    Here's why experts say you shouldn't get a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine if you primarily had a Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine series first.

  • Trump on the debt ceiling: We're in trouble no matter what

    Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States, joins Yahoo Finance's Adam Shapiro and addresses the upcoming debt ceiling deadline.

  • We hung Uyghurs from ceilings and ordered their rape, says Chinese police whistleblower

    A former Chinese policeman said Uyghur Muslims were hanged from cell ceilings, tortured with electric batons and ordered to be raped by fellow prisoners, in what appears to be the first interview with an official whistleblower.

  • Nicaragua's President Ortega calls bishops 'terrorists'

    Nicaragua’s increasingly isolated President Daniel Ortega called Roman Catholic bishops “terrorists” Monday and said many countries would have arrested them. Ortega claims widespread protests that erupted in April 2018 were an attempted coup with foreign backing. Ortega appeared to be referring to a pro-democracy plan submitted by Nicaragua's council of bishops during those talks.

  • Philippine Senate approves bill raising age of consent from 12 to 16

    The Senate of the Philippines approved a bill that raises the country’s age of sexual consent from 12 to 16, bringing efforts to end one of the world’s lowest ages of consent closer to reality. Why this matters: To date, the Philippines has the lowest age of consent in all of Asia. Senate Bill (SB) No. 2332, which the Senate passed on Sept. 27, is a consolidated version of multiple bills authored by various senators.

  • Real-life Bond villain? El Salvador's Bitcoin volcano scheme shines spotlight on president

    When El Salvador's president, Nayib Bukele, announced last week that his country began harvesting the power of volcanoes to mine Bitcoin, it sounded like an outlandish scheme concocted by James Bond's arch-nemesis Ernest Blofeld.

  • Pandora Papers: Uhuru Kenyatta family's secret assets exposed by leak

    Uhuru Kenyatta's name appears in the Pandora Papers - the biggest ever leak of financial documents.