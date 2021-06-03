Belarus plane hijacking snarls Biden's hopes to repair strained US-Russia relationship

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tatsiana Kulakevich, Lecturer at SIGS, Research Fellow, Affiliate Faculty at the Institute on Russia, University of South Florida
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span class="caption">Biden is expected to confront Russian leader Vladimir Putin (center) over his stalwart backing of Europe's last dictator, Alexander Lukashenko (left). </span> <span class="attribution"><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://media.gettyimages.com/photos/russian-president-vladimir-putin-and-his-belarusian-counterpart-on-picture-id1233169834?k=6&m=1233169834&s=612x612&w=0&h=Am5vNn8sIc5YoMXvssYtWPcMJSMoG_tz2mAGe6IonPs=" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:From left to right: Sergei Ilyin/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images and Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images">From left to right: Sergei Ilyin/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images and Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images</a></span>
Biden is expected to confront Russian leader Vladimir Putin (center) over his stalwart backing of Europe's last dictator, Alexander Lukashenko (left). From left to right: Sergei Ilyin/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images and Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The extraordinary May 23 interception of a Ryanair flight carrying Belarusian opposition journalist Raman Pratasevich and 132 other passengers over Minsk, the capital of Belarus, came at an awkward time for the U.S. and Russia.

On June 16, Joe Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are set to meet for the first time since Biden took office. The Biden administration has signaled a desire to build a stable, predictable relationship with Russia. Just recently, the White House waived sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 natural-gas pipeline from Russia to the European Union, allowing Russia to sell more gas to the EU.

Days later, Belarus’ authoritarian leader, Alexander Lukashenko, sent a MiG-29 fighter jet to force the landing of the airplane flying between two NATO allies, which carried Raman Pratasevich as a passenger. The journalist was arrested by the Belarusian authorities upon landing.

The European Union reacted furiously, advising airlines to avoid Belarusian airspace, banning Belarusian airlines from Europe and agreeing to hit Belarus with new economic sanctions.

Putin is a strong ally of Lukashenko’s. Days after the plane incident, he hosted Lukashenko at the Russian resort city of Sochi, where they spent five hours talking and then left on a yacht trip together on the Black Sea.

A Ryanair plane on a runway
A Ryanair plane on a runway

At the upcoming summit in Geneva, Biden and Putin are expected to talk about a range of pressing issues, including Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine, arms control and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, Biden must also use his personal meeting with Putin to try to ratchet up pressure on Lukashenko, who has essentially closed Belarus’ borders to prevent citizens from leaving. Russia is critical to holding Lukashenko accountable – but Putin is unlikely to endorse any effort to do so.

The Russia-Belarus relationship

Lukashenko was already on the outs with Europe and the United States after rigging a presidential election last August and brutally suppressing citizens who protested his fraudulent win. Pratasevich covered the uprising as editor-in-chief of the Telegram Nexta Live channel, which has 1.4 million subscribers.

An array of international sanctions followed Lukashenko’s August 2020 crackdown. But Moscow provided a crucial lifeline. In addition to recognizing Lukashenko as Belarus’ legitimate president – unlike at least 33 countries worldwide – Putin also promised to protect Belarus and warned foreign powers not to interfere in Belarus’ affairs.

That allowed Lukashenko to demonstrate to regime insiders and security forces that he could sustain his 26-year-long grip on power.

Huge crowds waving red-and-white flags in a public square
Huge crowds waving red-and-white flags in a public square

Putin’s support has not wavered with the plane hijacking. After the summit between Putin and Lukashenko in Sochi on May 29 and May 30, Russia announced that it would soon release a delayed $500 million credit to Belarus. It also agreed to increase flights between Belarus and Russia.

US and Russia at odds

Meanwhile, Russia-U.S. relations are badly strained.

First there was Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula. Then, there was Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential vote and other elections, and its apparent involvement in the 2020 SolarWinds hacking attacks that breached the data of multiple U.S. federal agencies and thousands of organizations globally.

In April, Biden imposed sanctions against the Kremlin for these acts.

The 2020 poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, apparently by agents of the Russian government, and his subsequent jailing has only increased tensions.

When asked if Putin is “a killer” during an interview in March, Biden said yes.

This troubled history explains why both the U.S. and Russia are setting low expectations for the upcoming U.S.-Russia summit.

Putin’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, said the two leaders will exchange views but are unlikely to “come to an understanding” on most issues. The Biden administration says it simply hopes the summit will “normalize ties” between the two countries.

US to punish Belarus

In a May 31 interview, the U.S. ambassador to Belarus, Julie Fisher, said the U.S. would “work in unison with our European partners in order to come up with appropriate responses” to Lukashenko’s plane hijacking.

“West must respond in terms that Lukashenko is able to understand,” she said.

Police in riot gear and holding batons physically carry a man down the street
Police in riot gear and holding batons physically carry a man down the street

The U.S. plans to reimpose full sanctions on June 3 prohibiting U.S. people and businesses from conducting financial transactions with nine state-owned enterprises in Belarus. The U.S. also intends to cease allowing Belarusian air carriers to enter its airspace.

Biden’s office is reportedly preparing an executive order allowing him to impose additional punishments on Lukashenko.

And before meeting with Putin, Biden will attend the Group of Seven (G-7) summit in England. Belarus’ dangerous behavior is on the group’s agenda.

Raising the cost of repression

Belarus will most likely be targeted with new sanctions through a combined effort by the EU and the U.S. to help hold the Lukashenko regime to account for its bad behavior.

Sanctions alone, however, will not stop Lukashenko.

[Over 100,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.]

As long as he maintains Russian backing, the West’s power to curb him is limited. Measures to increase the cost for Russia to keep supporting the Belarusian regime may be necessary to limit Lukashenko’s apparent sense of impunity.

But the Belarusian people will benefit if Biden and the EU stand united against a rogue state on Europe’s eastern border. Its authoritarian leader terrorizes his own people – and, as the Ryanair incident demonstrated, the international community – with Russia as a willing enabler.

This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Tatsiana Kulakevich, University of South Florida.

Read more:

Tatsiana Kulakevich does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-EU to blacklist Belarus airline ahead of economic sanctions, diplomats say

    The European Union is preparing sanctions on Belarus' national airline and around a dozen top Belarusian aviation officials, three diplomats said, a stop-gap measure before economic sanctions following the forced landing of a passenger plane. The proposed asset freezes and travel bans are part of a package of new sanctions on Belarus from EU states, which are outraged that a Ryanair flight was pressed to land in Minsk on May 23 to arrest a dissident journalist and his girlfriend. EU governments, which described the incident as state piracy, say they are looking at targeting sectors that play a central role in the Belarus economy, to inflict real punishment on President Alexander Lukashenko.

  • Lukashenko bets on annexed Crimea opening its sky for flights from Belarus

    Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, who has refused to recognise Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, said on Tuesday that Minsk was working with Moscow about starting flights to Crimea from Belarus. The national airline of land-locked Belarus is at risk of sanctions by the European Union after a Ryanair flight was pressed to land in Minsk on May 23 to arrest a dissident journalist and his girlfriend.

  • China urged to call time on fur farms after WHO report into Covid’s origins

    Conservationists fear unless legal loopholes allowing wildlife farms to continue to operate are closed, the industry risks aiding the emergence of the next zoonotic disease, writes William Yang

  • Madonna, Lady Gaga Concerts to Air on Streaming Platform Qello for Pride Month

    Shows from Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Kylie Minogue, and more will also be part of the Celebrating Pride Collection

  • NBA stars urged to end China endorsements over forced labor

    A U.S. congressional commission on Tuesday called on American basketball stars to end endorsements of Chinese sportswear firms that use cotton grown in China's Xinjiang region, warning against complicity in forced labor they say takes place there. In a letter to the National Basketball Players Association, the chairs of the bipartisan Congressional-Executive Commission on China said more than a dozen NBA players had deals with the China-based ANTA, Li-Ning and Peak sportswear firms prior to the publication of recent Western media articles saying the companies had backed continued use of Xinjiang cotton. "We believe that commercial relationships with companies that source cotton in Xinjiang create reputational risks for NBA players and the NBA itself," they said, noting that the U.S. government had determined China was committing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and barred cotton imports from the region.

  • China showcases Xinjiang's economy to fight rights criticism

    China is showcasing economic development in its northwestern Xinjiang region to fight allegations of human rights abuses there. The region’s government organized an international Zoom call featuring numerous testimonials from Muslim ethnic minorities native to Xinjiang. China says the system is intended to deradicalize those influenced by jihadist ideology and teach job skills, and has fought accusations of human rights abuses by pointing to social stability and economic development in the vast region.

  • Remy Cointreau beats forecasts on U.S., China sales

    PARIS (Reuters) -Remy Cointreau on Thursday beat annual profit expectations amid U.S. and Chinese demand for premium cognac but its shares fell after investment plans pointed to slower than expected growth ahead. The maker of Remy Martin cognac said it had emerged stronger from the COVID-19 crisis due to buoyant at-home consumption in the United States, a penchant for cocktails and rising e-commerce sales - all of which supported its push towards higher-priced spirits to boost margins. Remy Cointreau, which plans to buy back up to 1.98% of its equity capital, also handed investors an 85% increase in its dividend.

  • Tech giants still aren't coming clean about COVID-19 disinformation, says EU

    European Union lawmakers have asked tech giants to continue reporting on efforts to combat the spread of vaccine disinformation on their platforms for a further six months. Facebook, Google, Microsoft, TikTok and Twitter are signed up to make monthly reports as a result of being participants in the bloc's (non-legally binding) Code of Practice on Disinformation -- although, going forward, they'll be switching to bi-monthly reporting.

  • Hugh Jackman Relives His Past in REMINISCENCE Trailer

    Writer-director Lisa Joy, Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Thandiwe Newton, and Daniel Wu talk their upcoming sci-fi action noir Reminiscence. The post Hugh Jackman Relives His Past in REMINISCENCE Trailer appeared first on Nerdist.

  • 10 things in tech: Google's diversity head, Amazon Prime Day, Spotify astrology

    Google is making privacy changes, Spotify gives you a horoscope, and Etsy is buying Depop: 10 things in tech you need to know.

  • Analysis: Global funds feel the heat over Belarus 'blood' bonds

    When Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko intensified his crackdown on protesters in February, activists turned their attention to one of the country's sources of funds: international bond markets. Hashtag #BelarusBloodBonds - which had first emerged around the country's disputed 2020 elections - gathered steam again on Twitter, targeting big banks and funds, reminding them of their sustainable investment pledges and calling on them to shun Minsk's debt. One portfolio manager at a major global asset management company which had bought into Belarus' most recent bond in June 2020, said their clients saw the social media chatter in February and pressed them to sell.

  • Russia within 62 miles of finishing Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline -report

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea is almost complete with just 100 kilometres (62 miles) left to build, TASS news agency quoted Russian deputy prime minister Alexander Novak as saying on Thursday. "We hope that construction works on Nord Stream 2 will be completed by the end of this year," Novak told reporters of progress on the pipeline, which will allow Russia to ship more gas to Western Europe, while bypassing Ukraine.

  • Uyghur exiles describe forced abortions, torture in Xinjiang

    Three Uyghurs who fled from China to Turkey have described forced abortions and torture by Chinese authorities in China’s far western Xinjiang region, ahead of giving testimony to a people’s tribunal in London that is investigating if Beijing’s actions against ethnic Uyghurs amount to genocide. The three witnesses include a woman who said she was forced into an abortion at 6 1/2 months pregnant, a former doctor who spoke of draconian birth control policies, and a former detainee who alleged he was “tortured day and night” by Chinese soldiers while he was imprisoned in the remote border region. The tribunal, which does not have U.K. government backing, will be chaired by prominent human rights lawyer Geoffrey Nice, who led the prosecution of ex-Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic and worked with the International Criminal Court.

  • The Tokyo Olympics Seem Destined for Doom

    A new report shows that 10,000 volunteers have quit working for the Summer Games, giving the event yet another blow, with less than two months left until the Games start.

  • After immigrating from Turkey, she packed her schedule on way to an elite university

    Doga Ozmen seems to have done it all in high school, but it’s all led up to her next proving ground: Duke University.

  • Belarus activist stabs himself in neck on first day of trial

    A prominent opposition politician said it was an "act of desperation" and another demonstration of the "murderous nature" of President Alexander Lukashenko's regime.

  • Rival gangs, scorpions and one of the ‘World’s Toughest Prisons’: The Belize jail housing Jasmine Hartin

    Jasmine Hartin, the daughter-in-law of Tory grandee Lord Ashcroft, was remanded in custody until next week

  • Huawei operating system coming to smartphones in Asia

    The system was developed after a trade ban blocked smartphones from working fully with Google's Android.

  • Seattle Kraken get one of the top picks in lottery for the 2021 NHL Entry Draft

    The 2021 NHL Entry Draft will be held on July 23–24.

  • Bodycam video reveals children opening fire on police with stolen guns – including AK-47 – in violent standoff

    Deputies ‘were left with no other choice but to return fire,’ with nowhere to hide but behind trees, sheriff says