Belarus poses a clear and present danger to Europe

The days when we regarded Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko as nothing more than a tinpot dictator, who heeded Vladimir Putin’s every beck and call, can be consigned to history now that he has both a nuclear arsenal and an army of Wagner mercenaries at his disposal. While Lukashenko, a former manager of a Soviet farm collective, is clearly relishing his new-found celebrity as the man who “saved” Russia from a bitter civil war, the implications of his involvement could have far-reaching consequences for the security of Nato’s eastern flank.

According to Lukashenko’s version of events, it was down to his personal intervention with Putin that the Russian leader was persuaded not to “wipe out” Yevgeny Prigozhin as the latter’s self-styled army of Wagner mercenaries advanced to within 120 miles of Moscow. The key moment in the crisis supposedly came when Lukashenko managed to make contact with Prigozhin, whom he quickly realised was suffering some form of psychological breakdown, and offered him a safe haven in Belarus in return for abandoning his “mutiny”.

The ploy worked, to the extent that Prigozhin and some of his mercenaries have now gone into exile in Belarus, allowing Putin to make the somewhat specious claim that Russia’s security forces had succeeded in defending their motherland, “de facto stopping a civil war in its tracks”.

While Prigozhin’s arrival in Belarus draws to a close a tumultuous few days in modern Russian history, it also has potentially wide-reaching security implications, especially for neighbouring Nato countries such as Poland, Latvia and Lithuania.

For the moment, it is unclear just how many of the 25,000 Wagner mercenaries Prigozhin claimed were backing his “mutiny” have travelled to Belarus: Putin has offered those who have remained in Russia the option of joining the established Russian military and security forces, or returning home. Lukashenko, meanwhile, has offered the Wagner veterans who have arrived in his country an abandoned military base for their use. “There is a fence, everything is available, erect your tents,” was his less-than-enticing offer.

Wagner’s presence in Belarus, which Putin used as the launchpad for his original invasion to capture Kyiv last year, has inevitably raised concerns that the mercenaries might utilise the country as a base to launch a fresh assault on Ukraine. This is unlikely, however, given Lukashenko’s reluctance to become directly involved in the conflict, not least because of the strong anti-war sentiment among the Belarusian population.

A far more worrying outcome, from Nato’s perspective, would be if the Wagner remnants were integrated into the regular Belarusian ranks, thereby giving the country’s military an upgrade in its war-fighting capabilities.

This possibility has already prompted several Nato leaders to flag up the potential fall-out from Belarus’s role in the recent Russian tumult. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has warned that if Wagner’s “serial killers” are allowed to operate from Belarus, neighbouring countries could face “even greater danger of instability”. Meanwhile, Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance was ready to defend itself against any threat from “Moscow or Minsk” and would agree to strengthen its defences at next week’s meeting of Nato leaders in Vilnius next week – focusing particularly on nations bordering Belarus. “We have sent a clear message to Moscow and to Minsk that Nato is there to protect every ally and every inch of Nato territory,” he said.

Concerns about the impact Prigozhin and his Wagner cut-throats could have on Lukashenko’s ability to threaten Nato have been strengthened by the recent arrival of Russian tactical nuclear missiles in Belarus. Their deployment was originally intended as a crude threatening gesture by Putin to Nato leaders attending the Vilnius summit, reminding them that Russia, for all its recent difficulties, retains the world’s largest nuclear arsenal.

But combined with the toxic presence of Wagner mercenaries, these developments mean Nato can no longer dismiss Belarus as a puppet state of the Kremlin: it now has potential to threaten eastern Europe and the Baltics in its own right.

The dramatic changes taking place in Europe’s military landscape certainly need to be taken seriously by countries like Britain, which are still wedded to the notion that they can persist with cutting the strength of their war-fighting capabilities. As General Sir Patrick Sanders, the Chief of the General Staff, warned earlier this week, Britain needs more troops and more investment if it is to deter potential aggressors like Russia.

To date Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, who presided over the original decision to cut the strength of the Army to its lowest level since the Napoleonic era, has resisted calls to reverse the trend. Perhaps now that his quest to become the next Nato chief has ended, this might be a propitious moment for him to review the decision, and provide our Armed Forces with the resources they require to be a credible fighting force in Europe.

