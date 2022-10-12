Belarus responds to Zelenskyys suggestion that international mission be deployed at Ukrainian-Belarusian border

WEDNESDAY, 12 OCTOBER 2022, 22:04

Vladimir Makei, Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs, said that deploying a mission of representatives of Western countries on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border would be equivalent to "these third countries directly engaging in the Ukrainian conflict".

Source: Belta, the state-owned national news agency of the Republic of Belarus, quoting from Makei

Quote from Makei: "I agree with the assessment voiced by the Russian side. If Western countries send their representatives to the border between Belarus and Ukraine, this will essentially be equivalent to these third countries directly engaging in the Ukrainian conflict."

Details: Makei additionally claimed that both Belarusian and Russian secret services would be involved in organising a response to any such mission.

Previously: During the urgent G7 meeting on 11 October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put forward a proposal to send an international observer mission to the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in order to reduce the risk of provocations and of Belarus entering the war on Russia’s side.

