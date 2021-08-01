Belarus runner alleges Olympic team tried to send her home

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GRAHAM DUNBAR and DANIEL KOZIN
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TOKYO (AP) — A Belarus track sprinter alleged her Olympic team tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff Sunday evening at Tokyo’s main airport.

An activist group supporting Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was in danger in Belarus and would seek asylum with the Austrian Embassy in Tokyo.

Tsimanouskaya said in a filmed message distributed on social media that she was pressured by Belarus team officials and asked the International Olympic Committee for help.

“I was put under pressure and they are trying to forcibly take me out of the country without my consent,” the 24-year-old runner said.

Tsimanouskaya, who is due to run in the Olympic 200-meter heats Monday, criticized Belarus team officials on her Instagram account. She said she’d been put in the 4x400 relay despite never racing the event.

The Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation said government supporters targeted the athlete, and Tsimanouskaya contacted the group for help to avoid what she feared was a forced deportation to Minsk.

“The campaign was quite serious and that was a clear signal that her life would be in danger in Belarus,” Alexander Opeikin, a spokesman for the BSSF, told The Associated Press in an interview.

Tsimanouskaya summoned Japanese police at Haneda Airport and did not board a flight departing for Istanbul. Foreign ministry officials arrived later at the airport, Opeikin said.

In a statement released by the BSSF, Tsimanouskaya said she was in a police station early Monday morning.

"I explained the situation to a police officer of how I was taken from the Olympic Village," she said. "Now I am in a secure situation and am figuring out the question of where I will spend the night.

The IOC, which has been in dispute with the Belarus National Olympic Committee ahead of the Tokyo Games, said it had intervened.

“The IOC … is looking into the situation and has asked the NOC for clarification,” the Olympics said in a statement.

Belarus' neighbor, Poland, where many critics of the Minsk regime have come to live, offered help to Tsimanouskaya. Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said on Twitter that Tsimanouskaya has been offered a “humanitarian visa and is free to pursue her sporting career in Poland if she so chooses.”

The Belarus National Olympic Committee has been led for more than 25 years by authoritarian state president Alexander Lukashenko and his son, Viktor.

Both Lukashenkos are banned from the Tokyo Olympics by the IOC which investigated complaints from athletes that they faced reprisals and intimidation in fallout from protests since last August after the country's disputed presidential election.

A spokeswoman for the Belarus Olympic team did not respond to a request for comment.

Tsimanouskaya was taken to a safe place and would ask for asylum from the Austrian embassy, Opeikin said.

Tsimanouskaya already competed for Belarus on the first day of track events Friday at the National Stadium in Tokyo. She placed fourth in her first-round heat in the 100 meters, timing 11.47 seconds, and did not advance.

___

Kozin reported from Moscow.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Olympics Latest: Belarus runner says team forcing departure

    Belarus track sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya says her Olympic team officials tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff Sunday evening at Haneda Airport in Tokyo. Tsimanouskaya says in a filmed message on social media she was “put under pressure” by team officials and asked the International Olympic Committee for help. The Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation says the athlete did not board the flight and summoned Japanese police.

  • Unvaccinated Texas mom and dad on ventilators beg their 4 kids to get COVID shots

    “The vaccine works and this delta variant is brutal,” a cousin, who is now taking care of their kids, said. “You don’t want to end up like them I promise.”

  • Spain loses to Slovenia, will play Team USA in Olympic quarterfinals

    Spain, who has medaled in three straight Olympic Games, finished the group phase 2-1 to advance out of Group C.

  • 2 teens shot and wounded at Staten Island Sweet 16 party

    Police say a fight broke out at the party, and someone opened fire, striking two 16-year-old boys.

  • 3 Energy Stocks We're Watching Closely This Earnings Season

    Earnings season is in full swing and it can feel like information overload. Reuben Gregg Brewer (TotalEnergies): My main oil investment is TotalEnergies, the integrated French energy giant that has laid out plans to transition its business more toward clean energy. To be honest, since oil prices have recovered from their pandemic lows, I'm not all that worried about earnings.

  • Social media firms fail to remove 84pc of anti-semitic posts, report finds

    Social media companies failed to remove 84 per cent of posts containing anti-semitic conspiracies, extremism and abuse, a report has found. Examples of the posts include claims that the Holocaust was a “hoax” and that the Rothschild dynasty was involved in the September 11 terrorist attack. The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) found and reported 714 posts across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok over a six-week period. Collectively, the posts had around 7.3 million impres

  • Nigerian sprinter suspended for HGH hours before Olympic run

    Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was provisionally suspended for doping Saturday, hours before the former world championships silver medalist was due to run in the semifinals of the women's 100 meters at the Olympics. Okagbare tested positive for human growth hormone in an out-of-competition test on July 19, four days before the Olympics opened, the Athletics Integrity Unit said, prompting a mandatory provisional suspension. The results of that test were only received by track and field's anti-doping body late Friday and after Okagbare had already run in the 100 heats on the opening day of track competition at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, the AIU said.

  • Olympic surprise: American Finke leaves Tokyo with two golds

    Bobby Finke will be the first to concede he had modest goals for the Tokyo Olympics. Now, he's got a couple of golds. Finke capped off his stunning emergence as the world's greatest male distance swimmer by winning the 1,500-meter freestyle Sunday, turning on his trademark finishing kick to leave the field in his wake.

  • Jamaican Sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah Sets New Olympic Record in the Women's 100 Meters

    We have a new Olympic record holder in the women’s 100 meters: Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah broke Florence Griffith Joyner’s 33-year-old record in Tokyo on Saturday, successfully defending her title in the event.

  • Lamont Marcell Jacobs Wins 100-m Olympic Gold to Take the 'World's Fastest Man' Title

    He has now earned the coveted title of “world’s fastest man”

  • Olympics-Belarusian sprinter refuses to leave Tokyo

    TOKYO (Reuters) -A Belarusian sprinter refused to get on a flight from Tokyo on Sunday after being taken to the airport against her wishes by her team following her complaints about national coaching staff at the Olympic Games. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, 24, was still at Tokyo's Haneda airport in the early hours of Monday. The International Olympic Committee said it had spoken to Tsimanouskaya and that she was being accompanied by a Tokyo 2020 staff member at the airport.

  • Nigerian and Kenyan sprinters barred from Olympics for doping

    Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare and Kenyan 100 metres specialist Mark Odhiambo were thrown out of the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday after failing doping tests.

  • Olympics-Climbing-Garnbret is the name on everyone's lips ahead of Games debut

    For the world's top competition climbers gathered in Tokyo ahead of the sport's Olympic debut on Tuesday, there is one name on everyone's lips -- Slovenia's Janja Garnbret. "When we're talking about female competition of course there's one big favourite that will be super exciting to watch -- Janja Garnbret," said Czech athlete Adam Ondra, who is himself a top pick https://www.reuters.com/article/olympics-2020-clmb/olympics-climbing-ondra-plays-down-speed-threat-at-sports-olympic-debut-idUKL4N2P70BK in the men's event. Garnbret has cemented her reputation in bouldering and lead with successive wins at World Cup events in recent months.

  • With dad by her side, Tara Davis is ready for her Olympic moment

    At this year’s pandemic-stricken Summer Games, having a family member in attendance is a luxury most athletes can’t enjoy. For Tara, it pays to have her dad as a coach.

  • 6 royals who kept their identity secret while working regular jobs

    British royal Sophie Winkleman says nobody knew who she was while working with Ashton Kutcher on "Two and a Half Men."

  • Olympics-Italy hails new sprint king, as drama unfolds at airport

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Lamont Marcell Jacobs won the most coveted crown in athletics on Sunday, giving Italy its first 100 metres gold on a night of high drama in Tokyo. As Jacobs stormed https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/athletics-italys-jacobs-takes-stunning-100-metres-gold-2021-08-01 to the first Olympic title of the post-Usain Bolt era, the fate of a Belarusian sprinter's Tokyo Games was playing out at a nearby airport. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who had been due to compete in the women's 200 metres on Monday, told Reuters she had sought the protection of Japanese police https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/exclusive-olympics-belarusian-athlete-says-she-was-taken-airport-go-home-after-2021-08-01 at Tokyo's Haneda airport after being taken to the airport against her wishes.

  • USA Basketball schedule at 2021 Tokyo Olympics: Game times, streaming info, roster and more

    Team USA's men's basketball team is looking to win gold again at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo. Here's the team's roster, tournament format and schedule.

  • Sharon Stone said she won't work on movie or TV sets unless all cast and crew are fully vaccinated

    The "Basic Instinct" star said her "hair is standing on end" because there's no guarantee the cast and crew on an upcoming project will be vaccinated.

  • Simone Biles on last Olympic chance after withdrawal from floor final

    Gymnast had already withdrawn from four other eventsAmerican’s participation in balance beam still doubtfulTwisties: mental block which puts gymnasts at serious risk Simone Biles will not defend her Olympic title on the floor on Monday. Photograph: Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images Simone Biles has withdrawn from Monday’s women’s floor exercise final at the Tokyo Olympics, marking her fifth withdrawal out of the six finals she had qualified for at these Games. Having pulled out of the women’s team

  • Kinzinger open to issuing subpoenas for members of Congress, including McCarthy

    Rep. Adam Kinzinger said Sunday he supports issuing subpoenas to anyone who has information about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and what action former President Donald Trump took -- even members of his own party, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. "I would support subpoenas to anybody that can shed light on that, if that's the leader that's the leader," Kinzinger told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl. "I would expect to see a significant number of subpoenas for a lot of people," Kinzinger added.