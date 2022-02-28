Belarus sheds neutral status in vote critics call rigged

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
YURAS KARMANAU
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Alexander Lukashenko
    Alexander Lukashenko
    President of Belarus since 20 July 1994

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarusian authorities say more than half of the country's voters approved constitutional reforms that would allow its authoritarian leader to stay in power until 2035 and open the way for stronger military cooperation with Russia, while the Belarusian opposition denounced the vote as a sham.

The referendum on the reforms took place Sunday, several days after Belarus' closest ally Russia invaded its neighbor Ukraine. Moscow deployed forces to Belarusian territory weeks earlier under the pretext of joint military drills and then sent them rolling into Ukraine as part of a devastating attack that began last Thursday.

Belarus' Central Election Commission said that 65.2% of voters supported the constitutional amendments.

They bring back limits on presidential terms that had been abolished during President Alexander Lukashenko’s tenure, allowing a president only two five-year terms in office. However, the restriction will only take effect once a “newly elected president” assumes office, which gives Lukashenko an opportunity to run for two more terms after his current one expires in 2025.

The changes also shed Belarus' neutral and non-nuclear status, paving the way for closer military ties with Russia. Lukashenko has previously said his country could host Russian nuclear weapons.

According to election officials, only 10.1% voted against the amendments. The voter turnout was reported to be at 78.6%.

Belarusian opposition charged that no one was counting the votes, it was a rigged election.

“It is a betrayal of the country, betrayal of the nation,” opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya told The Associated Press from Lithuania, where she has been in exile since August 2020. “In order to hold on to power, Lukashenko held a fake referendum and offered our lands for the Russian troops to invade (Ukraine).”

Tsikhanouskaya said that scraping the clauses about Belarus' neutral and non-nuclear status was “a threat to all of Europe, because it's the same as giving matches to a child.”

In 2020, Lukashenko relied on Moscow’s support to survive the largest and the most sustained wave of mass protests in the country’s history. Huge demonstrations rocked the country that year after he was awarded a sixth term in the August 2020 presidential election that the opposition and the West denounced as rigged.

Protesters demanding a new election and Lukashenko’s ouster faced a brutal crackdown from the authorities, with more than 35,000 arrested and thousands beaten. Key opposition figures, including Tsikhanouskaya, Lukashenko’s main contender in the election, left the country amid the clampdown, along with thousands of ordinary Belarusians.

Tsikhnaouskaya urged Belarusians to use the referendum as a pretext for more protests.

“As long as he's keeping his grip on power with force, we will keep having threats such as foreign troops on our soil or nuclear weapons," she said.

Hundreds of Belarusians took to the streets Sunday in 15 cities across the country, protesting Russia's invasion of Ukraine in the biggest show of defiance in Belarus in two years.

According to the Viasna human rights center, 726 people were detained over the demonstrations. Some of them were apprehended overnight in their homes.

___

Vladimir Isachenkov and Dasha Litvinova contributed to this report from Moscow.

___

Follow all AP stories on the Russian invasion of Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine’s Application for EU Membership Will Be Debated, Official Says

    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked the European Union to fast-track Ukraine’s membership, an arduous process that can take years.

  • Idaho’s Risch keeps his eyes on the ‘real’ enemy: Russian ‘madman’ Vladimir Putin

    Idaho’s ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee isn’t praising Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. │ Opinion

  • US Treasury Department Formally Adds Crypto Rules to Russian Sanctions Guidance

    U.S. officials also hope crypto exchanges will block sanctioned individuals regardless of where they're headquartered.

  • Massive Russian convoy heads toward Kyiv as first round of peace talks ends

    As a first round of peace talks concluded at the Ukraine-Belarus border on Monday, Ukrainian cities including Kharkiv in the east were continuing to face some of the heaviest shelling of the war thus far, with reports of significant civilian casualties.The latest: A Russian convoy stretching over 17 miles — comprised of hundreds of armored vehicles, tanks, towed artillery and logistics support vehicles — continues to move toward Kyiv from the north, according to satellite imagery from Maxar.Stay

  • Russia-Ukraine War: What to know as Russians advance on Kyiv

    There was a tense calm Monday in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, but explosions and gunfire were heard in embattled cities in eastern Ukraine as Russia's invasion met unexpectedly stiff resistance. The Russian military assault on Ukraine went into its fifth day as a huge military convoy rumbled toward Kyiv. A Ukrainian delegation held talks Monday with Russian officials at the border with Belarus, though they ended with no agreements except to keep talking.

  • Semiconductor sales to Russia banned, but that shouldn’t hurt Intel, AMD and other chip makers

    Sanctions against Russia are not expected to harm the semiconductor market following last week's invasion of Ukraine, but the cybersecurity sector is expected to benefit on a sales boost out of fear of retaliatory Russian cyberattacks.

  • Russian military convoy traveling toward Kyiv, satellite images show

    Satellite images released Sunday show a large convoy of Russian ground forces in Ivankiv, Ukraine, according to Maxar Technologies.

  • ‘Join together in support of peace.’ What to know about downtown vigil for Ukraine

    “It is easy to feel helpless, and coming together can seem like a small act of solidarity, but in a time of crisis, it’s an opportunity to start somewhere.”

  • Latest footage from Ukraine shows country ripped apart by war

    Makeshift Molotov&nbsp;cocktails, fighter jets and helicopters&nbsp;overhead, and explosions in the distance&nbsp;— these are the sights that have become commonplace in Ukraine&nbsp;as the fifth day of Russian attacks draws to a close. Recent video recorded on the ground, independently corroborated by Yahoo News, shows a population gripped with fear and preparing to fight to defend their home.

  • AU decries reports of ill treatment as Africans try to flee Ukraine

    The African Union (AU) said on Monday that it was disturbed by reports that African citizens in Ukraine are being refused the right to cross borders to safety as they try to flee the conflict in Ukraine. Thousands of African and other foreign nationals, particularly students, have been scrambling to leave Ukraine following Russia's invasion. But as hundreds of thousands throng to Ukraine's borders, overwhelming authorities in neighbouring countries, reports have emerged that Africans are being treated differently and sometimes prevented from leaving.

  • PHOTOS: Protests against Russia's invasion of Ukraine erupt around the world

    In cities around the world, people have gathered to protest Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to launch a deadly war in Ukraine.

  • Trans Mountain can proceed with work on key pipeline terminals - regulator

    The Trans Mountain pipeline terminates at the Burnaby storage terminal, and crude is loaded onto tankers at the Westridge marine terminal. The authorizations relate to the City of Burnaby’s building, plumbing and electrical bylaws, the CER said, after the pipeline operator challenged their 'applicability and operability' in respect to certain work at the terminals. On its website, the CER on Friday said Trans Mountain would still have to comply with other relevant city bylaws to allow for oversight.

  • Iraq says to host World Cup qualifier as FIFA lifts ban

    Iraq and the United Arab Emirates will play their 2022 World Cup qualifier in Baghdad after FIFA lifted its years-long ban on matches in the war-scarred country, Iraqi officials said Sunday.

  • Jada Pinkett Smith Shut Down This Mention of Her August Alsina 'Entanglement' on the Red Carpet

    With the first major award show in the books after two years of virtual or smaller events, the 2022 SAG Awards served up major looks and moments on the red carpet. Jada Pinkett Smith and husband Will Smith gracefully avoided a potentially awkward memory during their interview with E! News host Laverne Cox. Cox decided […]

  • Joel Embiid

    Fearless Forecast vs New York Knicks: Fantasy Pts: 50.21 Power Forward Rank: 3

  • European Industry Faces Shrink or Shut Decisions on Energy Pain

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s biggest industrial firms have been banking on spring to bring down soaring energy costs. Those hopes faded this week as Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergEU Discusses Sanctions on Tycoons; Dollar Surges: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Germany to Boost Military Spending in Latest Histor

  • 3 Popular Dividend Stocks Billionaires Are Piling Into

    Feb. 15 marked the deadline for money managers with over $100 million in assets under management to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In simple terms, a 13F provides a detailed snapshot of what the most successful money managers were buying and selling in the most recently ended quarter (i.e., the fourth quarter of 2021). If there's one trend that stood out in the fourth quarter, it's that billionaire money managers took a liking to popular dividend stocks.

  • Here are 4 of the best hidden gems in the Myrtle Beach area, according to our readers

    Looking for a new place to try? Our readers have you covered. Here are the best often overlooked establishments in and around Myrtle Beach.

  • Fmr. Russian minister of foreign affairs calls Putin’s invasion a 'miscalculation'

    ABC News’ Kyra Phillips speaks to former Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrei Kozyrev about Putin’s strategy in Ukraine, Putin’s miscalculations and his nuclear threat.

  • UAE not taking sides in Ukraine conflict, senior official says

    The comment, posted by Anwar Gargash on Twitter, comes after the UAE abstained to vote on Friday on a draft United Nations Security Council resolution deploring Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. It did not pass because of Russia's veto.