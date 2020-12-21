Belarus to start Sputnik V vaccine production in Q1 - Russia's RDIF

Production of Gam-COVID-Vac vaccine against the coronavirus disease in Saint Petersburg
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Belarus should begin production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine in the first quarter of next year, the head of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Monday.

Speaking in a televised government meeting, the head of RDIF, Kirill Dmitriev, also said that Sputnik V was effective against a new strain of the coronavirus found in Europe.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Louise Heavens)

