Belarus uses migrants for intelligence on border with Ukraine

Belarusian border guards deliberately send refugees from Iran and Pakistan to Ukrainian borders in order to search for vulnerable areas.

Source: Special Operations Forces of the National Resistance Center

Quote: "In this way, the Belarusians check vulnerable and insufficiently protected areas of the border with Ukraine, which can be used for the passage of enemy armed forces. The enemy uses similar tactics on the border with Latvia.

However, measures are currently being taken to protect the northern border. Members of the Belarusian background, who help to monitor the movement of enemy troops, also maintain vigilance."

Background: In the end of November, a group of illegal migrants, delivered to the border by Belarusian border guards, was detained at the northern border of Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



