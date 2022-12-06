Belarus uses refugees to scout border with Ukraine – National Resistance Centre

·1 min read
Belarus is looking for insufficiently protected areas on the border with Ukraine
"In this way, the Belarusians check for vulnerable and insufficiently protected areas of the border with Ukraine, which could be used for the passage of enemy sabotage groups. The enemy uses similar tactics on the border with Latvia," the message reads.

Read also: President’s Office publishes video of Ukraine building wall, to go along entire border with Belarus

They also wrote that measures are being taken on the Ukrainian northern border to ensure its security.

The Belarusian Resistance keeps an eye on the activities of the Belarusian forces, as well, the message read.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

