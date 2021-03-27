Belarus warns demonstrators of criminal charges as fresh protests brew

  • FILE PHOTO: Belarusian law enforcement officers stand guard in a street in Minsk
  • A view shows vehicles of Belarusian law enforcement members in a street in Minsk
1 / 2

Belarus warns demonstrators of criminal charges as fresh protests brew

FILE PHOTO: Belarusian law enforcement officers stand guard in a street in Minsk
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Belarus authorities warned on Saturday that anyone participating in protests is liable to criminal prosecution, as armoured vehicles and police buses moved into the centre of Minsk ahead of an expected new round of protests.

Opposition figures, who have led demonstrations against President Alexander Lukashenko since an election they deemed rigged in August last year, have recently called on the public to ramp up protests once again, after a two-month lull.

The Minsk Investigative Committee warned that protesters could face criminal charges, and said it had opened a case against the authors of posts on the Telegram messenger app that called for people to go out on the streets.

Protests were expected to start again in earnest on Saturday afternoon, though some detentions had already taken place in the morning, according to videos shared on Belarus opposition media channels.

Dozens were detained on Thursday during a relatively minor protest, coordinated to coincide with 'Freedom Day', an unofficial anniversary marking Belarus' 1918 declaration of independence from Russia, a period that proved short-lived.

Over 34,000 people have been detained since the start of regular demonstrations in August last year, which attracted hundreds of thousands of people and formed the biggest challenge so far to Lukashenko's nearly 27-year-rule.

Lukashenko denies electoral fraud and has accused the West of sponsoring the protests.

On Friday, Belarus was disqualified from the Eurovision Song Contest after lyrics of submitted songs were deemed to be mocking of anti-government protests.

(Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Clelia Oziel)

Recommended Stories

  • Spain to require arrivals by land from France to present negative COVID test

    Spain is to require people arriving by land from France to present a negative COVID-19 test, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, amid rising numbers of French arrivals and an uptick in Spain's coronavirus rate. Anyone arriving by land from risk areas will have to present a negative PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test that was taken within 72 hours prior to their arrival. "The order will take effect three days after its publication in the Official State Gazette and until the government declares the end of the health crisis situation caused by COVID-19," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

  • Judge questions police witness’s refusal to testify in Huawei CFO extradition case

    The Canadian judge overseeing Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's extradition case questioned a federal prosecutor on Thursday about why a retired police officer, considered a key witness by the defense, had declined to testify. The exchange came as prosecutors defended the refusal of Ben Chang, a former Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer, to take the stand. Chang is accused by the defense of improperly sharing identifying details about Meng's electronic devices with U.S. authorities.

  • Biden says he suggested to UK's Johnson a plan to rival China's Belt and Road

    U.S. President Joe Biden said he suggested to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a phone call on Friday that democratic countries should have an infrastructure plan to rival China's Belt and Road initiative. "I suggested we should have, essentially, a similar initiative, pulling from the democratic states, helping those communities around the world that, in fact, need help," Biden told reporters. China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure scheme launched in 2013 by President Xi Jinping involving development and investment initiatives that would stretch from East Asia to Europe.

  • CNN must investigate host Chris Cuomo over special Covid-19 tests, says Society of Professional Journalists

    It comes amid increasing scrutiny of the network’s coverage of governor Andrew Cuomo

  • Abiy Ahmed: Eritrea 'will withdraw' troops from Ethiopia in Tigray conflict

    International pressure is growing on Ethiopia to end fighting that has displaced thousands.

  • Texas AG refuses to release texts he sent on day of Capitol riot

    ‘Save America’ rally booked Mr Paxton to speak and covered his travel expenses. His texts and other messages would reveal his real-time reaction to what was going on, but his office is attempting to withhold his records

  • Trump says he didn't listen to Fauci 'because I was doing the opposite of what he was saying' in Fox interview

    Former president calls doctor a “self promoter”

  • African elephants face growing risk of extinction - Red List

    GENEVA (Reuters) -African elephants living in forests and savannas are increasingly threatened with extinction, the Red List of species in trouble showed on Thursday, as conservationists called for an urgent end to poaching. The new assessments by the International Union for Conservation of Nature underscore the persistent pressures faced by the two species of elephants in Africa due to poaching for ivory and human encroachment. "We must urgently put an end to poaching and ensure that sufficient suitable habitat for both forest and savannah elephants is conserved," said Bruno Oberle, IUCN Director General.

  • Tiger King: Joe Exotic’s husband filing for divorce, saying lack of Trump pardon ‘dashed hopes’

    The Tiger King didn’t just lose his best chance at freedom when Donald Trump’s hotly-anticipated pardon never came, he lost his marriage. Husband Dillon Passage confirmed in a series of Instagram posts on Friday that he was filing for divorce from the Netflix star. Attorney for Mr Exotic, Francisco Hernandez, told TMZ that he is distraught after speaking to him in prison.

  • Fox News host wildly claims Biden wears a mask to hide ‘decline’ from journalists

    ‘Maybe they just don’t want to show how badly he’s declining, I mean I can’t understand him’

  • Trump subjected would-be GOP candidates to ‘Hunger Games’ grilling for endorsement, report says

    Potential Ohio candidates were quizzed around table in side room at West Palm Beach fundraiser

  • Trump may visit border ‘soon’ but is waiting for Biden ‘to fail on his own’, aide says

    Donald Trump is considering a visit to the US-Mexico border but is giving Joe Biden enough space to “fail on his own”, according to aide Jason Miller. In a new podcast interview, Mr Miller was asked if the former president was planning to return to the border to highlight the growing migrant “disaster”. “We discussed that recently, I could see him doing that soon,” he told The Michael Berry Show following Joe Biden’s first press conference as president.

  • ‘Baked Alaska’ wants his ankle monitor removed after Capitol riot charge and insists he loves police

    The alt-right personality wrote a song featuring lyrics ‘We love our cops, Our law enforcement, We love our military they’re important’

  • MIT grad found dead in Chicago home surrounded by bomb making material

    ‘A strong odor was emanating from the apartment and officers began getting sick’

  • UN renews mandate of North Korea experts, asks missile probe

    The U.N. Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution Friday to renew the mandate of U.N. experts monitoring sanctions against North Korea hours after members met to discuss Pyongyang’s latest test firings of banned ballistic missiles. The ballistic missile launches were the first since President Joe Biden took office on Jan. 20 and appeared aimed at increasing pressure on his administration while nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang remain stalled. Negotiations faltered after the second summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and then-President Donald Trump collapsed in February 2019 when the Americans rejected North Korean demands for major sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of its nuclear capabilities.

  • Nine-year-old girl drowns while attempting to cross Rio Grande from Mexico into US

    Federal agents attempted to save the child, but she was pronounced dead

  • China's Xiaomi to make Electric Vehicles: sources

    Another tech firm has joined the race to make electric vehicles.This time it's Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi.Sources told Reuters that Xiaomi plans to make the cars using Great Wall's factory in China.Great Wall is also said to be providing engineering consultancy to speed up the project, with Xiaomi aiming to launch its first EV by 2023.News of the potential tie-up sent shares in both companies up as much as 9% and 15% respectively.Xiaomi has been looking to diversify its revenue streams from the smartphone business.It accounts for the bulk of its income but carries razor-thin profit margins.The company has also been hampered by the global chip shortage.Xiaomi joins a number of tech companies trying to leap into the car industry.Both Huawei and Apple are reported to be planning electric vehicles, with Apple potentially launching its offering as soon as 2024.

  • Mitt Romney to receive JFK prize for courage for his vote to impeach Trump

    Award was created by family of late president to acknowledge those who risk their careers for the greater public good by taking on unpopular positions

  • Michigan GOP leader says Gov. Whitmer and other Democratic women are ‘witches’

    Two of the Michigan Democrats have joked on social media about the Republican leader’s remark.

  • Trump CDC director says Covid ‘escaped’ from Wuhan lab, contradicting Fauci

    The former head of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says Covid-19 "most likely" came from a laboratory in Wuhan where Chinese scientists were conducting research on coronaviruses. Robert Redfield, the CDC director in the Trump administration, said in a new interview with CNN on Friday that Covid-19 likely began spreading in September or October of 2019 after likely infecting a lab worker accidentally. Dr Anthony Fauci addressed the comments during the White House’s Covid-19 response news briefing on Friday, saying there were more likely explanations of the virus origin than having come from a laboratory.