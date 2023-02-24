Belarus Weekly: Leaked document reveals alleged Kremlin plan to take over Belarus by 2030

2
Maria Yeryoma
·2 min read

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin meet near Moscow to discuss further cooperation as Minsk prepares to produce Russian military aircraft.

Meanwhile, a leaked document revealed that the Kremlin plans to take over Belarus by 2023, according to a joint investigation by the Kyiv Independent.

Over 30 countries, including France, urge the International Olympic Committee to continue its ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes competing in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Minsk expels three Polish diplomats amid growing tensions with Warsaw and more border crossing closures.

Belarus' parliament approves a second reading for a bill that would authorize capital punishment for high treason.

At the 2023 Munich Security Conference, Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya reiterates the importance of a democratic Belarus for regional security.

Leaked document reveals alleged Kremlin plan to take over Belarus by 2030

A group of U.S. and European media outlets, including the Kyiv Independent, has obtained a 17-page document allegedly detailing Russia's plans to subjugate Belarus and dismantle its independence.

The document details Russia's future steps to take full control of Belarusian political, economic, and military spheres by the end of the decade.

According to the document, by 2030, Belarus should have a single currency and tax system with Russia, and its media space must be under Russian control. The Belarusian army must comply with Russian regulations, while all key military production must be transferred from Belarus to Russia.

Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said the territorial defense force would be comprised of 100,000 to 150,000 volunteers, ideally located in every settlement across the country.

Khrenin first announced the creation of a "people's militia" in May 2022.

Trial for Nexta Live editor, founders begins in Minsk

The trial of Raman Pratasevich, a former editor for opposition Telegram channel Nexta Live, began at the Minsk regional court on Feb. 16. Nexta Live founders Stsiapan Putsila and Yan Rudzik are being tried in the same case, albeit in absentia.

The co-defendants are accused of creating and participating in a so-called “extremist group,” “undermining national security,” and other politically motivated charges. They are also being made to pay nearly $11.9 million to cover the alleged negative impact of their Telegram channel on Belarus.

If found guilty, they may be sentenced to up to 15 years in jail.

Nexta Live extensively covered the protests that followed the fraudulent Belarusian presidential election in 2020.

Pratasevich fled Belarus in 2019 but was detained when his commercial flight from Athens to Vilnius was forced to land in Minsk while flying over the country. On July 19, 2022, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) found Belarus guilty of orchestrating the forced landing of Ryanair Flight FR4978.

According to the ICAO, forced landing constitutes an offense under the Montreal and Chicago conventions.

Recommended Stories

  • 90% of Ukrainians believe it is necessary to strike Russian territory – poll

    Some 90% of Ukrainians believe that it is necessary for Ukraine’s military to carry out strikes on the territory of Russia, according to the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.

  • Russian tank destroyed in Ukraine is put on display outside Russian embassy in Germany

    Activists in Berlin, Germany have parked a Russian tank destroyed in Ukraine outside its embassy there on the one-year anniversary of the conflict.

  • Ukraine: The Latest podcast - Europe reflects on a year of war

    For a year today, the Telegraph's team of experts in London and correspondents on-the-ground have been analysing Putin's invasion of Ukraine every weekday on Ukraine: The Latest podcast.

  • China says willing to deepen mutual political trust with Belarus

    China is willing to work with Belarus to deepen mutual political trust, Foreign Minister Qin Gang told his Belarusian counterpart Sergei Aleinik on Friday, according to a Chinese foreign ministry statement. In September last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko announced an "all-weather" strategic partnership, in a step-up in bilateral ties. China signed a "no limits" partnership with close Belarus ally Russia just before Moscow invaded Ukraine a year ago.

  • World needs to prepare for Russia's collapse Secretary of Ukraine's National Security Council

    Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC), has said that the world needs to prepare for Russia's collapse, which will take place either way, whether they want it to or not.

  • Investors piled $354 billion into cash since Ukraine war - BofA

    Global investors have allocated $354 billion to cash since Russia's invasion of Ukraine first shook global financial markets in February 2022, according to data released by Bank of America on Friday. The rush to cash is a sign of the profound economic uncertainty triggered by Russia's invasion, which sent energy prices and global inflation soaring. The price shock forced central banks to hike interest rates, clobbering stock and bond markets in the process.

  • People Boycott Popular Beer After Producer Breaks Promise to Pull Out of Russia

    More than 10,000 people are spending their Friday morning on Twitter calling for a boycott of Dutch beer company Heineken . A tweet featuring an incendiary fan-made image first used the hashtag on Feb. 23, which transformed Heineken's signature green bottle into pointed bullets and stated "proud supporter of Russian genocide." The post also stated: "Heineken launched no less than 61 new products on the #Russian market last year after promising to stop investing there because of the war in #Ukraine."

  • Covert mobilisation and prisoner recruitment taking place in Russian-controlled parts of Caucasus

    Covert mobilisation is taking place in those regions of the Caucasus that are part of the Russian Federation. Russia is targeting prisons as part of its mobilisation efforts. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook Quote from the General Staff: "The enemy is continuing covert mobilisation efforts in the Russian Federation in order to replenish personnel losses.

  • Republicans eye culture wars on trans community, education as 2024 election looms

    Leading Republicans like former President Donald Trump, and at least two possible 2024 White House contenders, are increasingly focused on battles around LGBTQ issues and education -- a dynamic that political operatives say is likely only to intensify in the lead up to next year's election. "We are in a cultural, cold civil war right now,” Robert Blizzard, a GOP pollster, told ABC News. “I think that Republicans, just as Democrats on their side, are looking for the strongest warrior to lead their cause into '24,” Blizzard said.

  • Twitter argues before Supreme Court that letting ISIS use platform not the same as aiding and abetting terror

    The Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday over whether social media companies can be held accountable if groups like ISIS use their platform to advance terrorism.

  • Russia Sanctions Haven’t Failed. They Just Need Time.

    Russia’s moderate GDP decline masks damage to its civilian economy, as cash from last year’s record oil and gas exports was funneled into the military. And the European Union has stopped buying Russian crude oil and refined products.

  • Distance no longer matters Secretary of Ukraine's National Security Council on explosions in Mariupol

    Ukrainian forces will be hitting terrorists in Mariupol until Russian troops leave the city. And distance no longer matters to the Ukrainian army, whether it is 100 kilometres, 150 kilometres or even more.

  • US, South Korea Plan for Potential Nuclear Strike by North Korea

    (Bloomberg) -- The US and South Korea held discussions over ways they would respond to possible nuclear attacks by North Korea, which has been steadily building up its capability to deliver a credible atomic strike against the two.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Et

  • UK Intelligence: "Victories" near Vuhledar expected from commander of Russian forces, but this is unlikely

    In the near future, Russian forces may again try to achieve some success near Vuhledar, where they suffered heavy losses in February, but they are unlikely to have the resources to do so. Source: European Pravda; UK Defence Intelligence Details: The review reads that over the last 48 hours, heavy fighting has continued in the Bakhmut sector where Ukrainian forces are keeping resupply routes open to the west despite Russia's creeping encirclement over the last six weeks.

  • U.S. military could face possible weapons shortage, war game shows

    A recent war game showed that the U.S. would run out of a key weapon while trying to stop a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

  • Kings gameday: Westbrook making Clippers debut; Sacramento starts series of back-to-backs

    Russell Westbrook is expected to make his Clippers debut as the Kings begin a difficult series of back-to-backs with a playoff bid in sight.

  • Yellen says U.S. to resume discussions on economic issues with China at 'appropriate time'

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday the United States would resume discussions with China on economic issues "at an appropriate time" but is continuing to warn Beijing of the consequences of violating U.S. sanctions on Russia. At a news conference ahead of a G20 financial leaders meeting in Bengaluru, Yellen said communication between the United States and China was important for "the sake of the entire globe."

  • North Korea Launches Third Missile Test in Less Than a Week

    North Korea fired four Hwasal-2 strategic cruise missiles on Thursday, a day after the U.S. and its allies conducted missile defense exercises. Photo: STR/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

  • U.S. warns U.N. not to be fooled by calls for unconditional truce in Ukraine

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned the United Nations Security Council on Friday that it should not be fooled by calls for a temporary or unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine, saying a "just and durable" peace cannot allow Russia to rest and rearm. The council met to mark the one year anniversary of Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine, which was launched on Feb. 24 last year as the 15-member body met in New York over Western concerns that Moscow was planning such a move. Blinken's warning to the council came just hours after China called for a comprehensive ceasefire as part of a 12-point plan on the war that was largely a reiteration of its approach since Russia launched what it calls a "special military operation."

  • Erik ten Hag: Taking Barcelona scalp proves Manchester United can beat anyone

    Half-time substitute Antony sent United fans wild with a 73rd-minute strike to seal a 2-1 win on the night and a 4-3 victory on aggregate.