Belarus Weekly: Minsk says 'Ukrainian S-300 missile' falls in Belarus

Belarus dictator Alexander Lukashenko met with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the second time in ten days.

On Dec. 27, Lukashenko flew to St. Petersburg to meet with Putin for the ninth time in 2022. Publicly little was said about the results of these talks.

One of the Russian MiG-31 supersonic interceptor aircraft stationed in Belarus caught fire on Christmas.

Belarus' Defense Ministry continues to conduct sudden military inspections, publicly denying that more drills will take place.

The Interior Ministry announces the creation of two special units to combat "illegal armed formations," referring to the regiments of Belarusian volunteers within the Ukrainian army.