Belarus Weekly: Opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya sentenced to 15 years in prison in absentia

As tensions mount between Kyiv and Minsk amid Russia's war, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko claims that the CIA and the SBU were behind the Machulishchy airfield explosion.

Ukraine rejects involvement.

Two high-profile trials come to a close, resulting in lengthy prison sentences for Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Ales Bialiatski, and their respective co-defendants.

Belarusian authorities dub the Belarusian Association of Journalists a so-called "extremist organization" in yet another attempt to silence the country's civil society.

Belarus sentences Tsikhanouskaya to 15 years in prison

Belarusian authorities sentenced opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya in absentia to 15 years in prison on March 6.

She is accused of several crimes, including endangering Belarus' national security, plotting a coup d’état, and inciting civil unrest.

The co-defendants in her trial – Tsikhanouskaya's colleagues – also received prison sentences. Belarusian authorities sentenced Pavel Latushka to 18 years in prison. Volha Kavalkova, Maria Maroz, and Siarhei Dyleuski were each given 12 years of jail time.

The trial was conducted in absentia, as neither Tsikhanouskaya nor her co-defendants are in Belarus.

"I don't think about my own sentence," Tsikhanouskaya said on Twitter in response to her verdict. "I think about thousands of innocent, detained & sentenced to real prison terms. I won't stop until each of them is released."

Tsikhanouskaya ran against Lukashenko in the 2020 presidential elections after her husband, blogger Siarhei Tsikhanouski, was arrested and jailed. Her campaign platform included the release of political prisoners and strengthening democratic institutions in Belarus.

In August 2020, Tsikhanouskaya was forced out of the country after the fraudulent Belarusian presidential election, which saw Lukashenko retain power. Since then, she has advocated for a free and democratic Belarus.

Belarus sentences Nobel Peace Prize laureate to 10 years in prison

Belarusian authorities sentenced Ales Bialiatski, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate and the founder of human rights watchdog Viasna, and three of his colleagues to prison on politically motivated charges.

A Belarusian court sentenced Bialiatski to 10 years in prison. His colleagues, Valiantsin Stefanovic, Zmitser Salauyou (tried in absentia), and Uladzimir Labkovich, were sentenced to 10, eight, and seven years in jail, respectively.

The four co-defendants were convicted of smuggling and financing "actions grossly violating public order," according to Viasna.

The EU's diplomatic service condemned the defendants' sham trials, calling them "yet another appalling example of the Lukashenko regime trying to silence those who stand up in defense of human rights and fundamental freedoms of the people in Belarus."

"We must do everything to fight against this shameful injustice & free them," Tsikhanouskaya said on Twitter.

The trial against Bialiatski and his three colleagues began on Jan. 5. During his final statement on Feb. 13, Bialiatski said his trial was "unfair" and reiterated his innocence.

Belarus "needs a wide civil dialogue directed at national reconciliation," Bialiatski said, denouncing the crackdown on Belarusian civil society by Lukashenko's regime and calling on authorities to declare amnesty for political prisoners.

Bialiatski was awarded the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize in October alongside the Russian human rights organization Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties.

Belarus' KGB dubs Belarusian Association of Journalists' extremist'

Belarus' KGB added the Belarusian Association of Journalists (BAJ), an NGO promoting freedom of expression and independent journalism in Belarus, to its list of so-called "extremist organizations."

The BAJ was established in 1995, supporting freedom of expression and independent journalism in Belarus. In 2022, the BAJ was awarded the UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize. Belarusian Nobel laureates Sviatlana Alexievich and Ales Bialiatski are members of the organization.

Lukashenko's regime banned the organization in August 2022 in yet another attempt to stifle the country's civil society.

The BAJ responded to Belarusian authorities' decision to label it an "extremist organization," saying the decision was "aimed at intimidation and repression to stop the work of independent media, which is crucial for society."