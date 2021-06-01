Belarusian activist in hospital after cutting his own throat in court

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nataliya Vasilyeva
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Police officers and paramedics carry Stsiapan Latypau to hospital - Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via AP
Police officers and paramedics carry Stsiapan Latypau to hospital - Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via AP

A Belarusian activist is in hospital after he tried to slit his own throat in court, telling his father he was being forced to confess.

The man’s suicide attempt on Tuesday horrified Belarus, a nation deeply traumatised by police violence and torture following Alexander Lukashenko’s win in a rigged vote last summer.

Stsiapan Latypau is one of over 400 Belarusians jailed since the election for their opposition views.

Mr Latypau, charged with resisting police and fraud, was brought into a Minsk court on Tuesday afternoon, displaying evident signs of beating. He had a black eye, a swollen face, and he was limping, according to local media.

The man said in the audio recording released by the human rights group Viasna that he was recently visited by the Belarusian organised crime unit in prison and told that unless he were to confess he would be sent to a torture chamber and his family and neighbours would face criminal charges.

“So you need to get ready,” Mr Latypau was heard telling his father in court before he grabbed a pen and slit his throat with it to the shrieks of the audience.

A video released by the Nasha Niva website showed the man lying in the defendants’ cage, apparently unconscious. Nasha Niva reported that the bailiffs fumbled to extract Mt Latypau from the cage as none of them had the right keys.

The man was taken into surgery and is now on a ventilator, the local hospital said. In another tragic incident, a 17-year-old Belarusian activist died by suicide last week, leaving a note, saying that he was “running out of strength” after constant pressure from law enforcement.

Mr Latypau’s suicide attempt marks a new low for the Lukashenko regime, which forced a Ryanair plane to land in Minsk last week, arresting a dissident journalist and his girlfriend who were on board. Last summer’s massive opposition rallies in Belarus nearly toppled President Alexander Lukashenko who clamped down on dissent with vengeance.

Mr Latypau was one of the residents of a Minsk neighbourhood known as Plaza of Change where anti-government activists staged protests in the safety of their own backyards all autumn.

That changed in November when a local activist was arrested at the playground and later died in custody.

Lena, an activist from Plaza of Change and a friend of Mr Latypau, told the Telegraph their community was “shaken to the core” by what happened in the courtroom on Tuesday.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the opposition leader in exile who was meeting US senators in Lithuania on Tuesday, has blamed Mr Latypau’s suicide attempt on the Lukashenko regime.

“There hasn’t been a day for the past year when the regime would not shatter one innocent life,” she said, adding that Stepan’s life is now in danger.

“We don’t know either if other prisoners and hostages will make it out there alive. What we do know is if this has to stop immediately. Stop killing our children. Stop killing our families. Stop killing your own people.”

Recommended Stories

  • A US Army Reserve lieutenant running for Congress is under investigation after questioning if Biden is actually the president: report

    1st Lt. Alex Stovall, 26, conducted interviews with One America News Network and Gun Freedom Radio in which he spoke about running for Congress.

  • Malaysia says 16 Chinese jets threatened its sovereignty

    Malaysia's air force said Tuesday that 16 Chinese military jets flew in a tactical formation over the South China Sea and nearly infringed on the country's airspace, calling it a threat to Malaysia's sovereignty. The air force said its radar picked up the jets flying in an “in-trail” formation near Malaysian airspace in eastern Sarawak state on Borneo on Monday. It said the jets then headed near Malaysian-administered Luconia Shoals, a rich fishing ground in the disputed South China Sea before moving nearly 60 nautical miles (110 kilometers) off the coast of Sarawak.

  • Israel will risk tensions with Biden to block Iran, Netanyahu says

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday at a ceremony for the new director of Israel's Mossad spy agency that Israel must prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon even at the cost of tensions with the Biden administration.Why it matters: The U.S. is holding indirect talks with Iran on a mutual return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal. Netanyahu, who may be in his final days as prime minister, is a fierce critic of the deal and contends a U.S. return would take the pressure off the Iranian regime.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBetween the lines: Netanyahu has amped up his rhetoric on Iran in recent days, since a ceasefire was reached with Hamas and his rivals moved toward an alternative government that could oust him within a week.What he's saying: “An Iranian nuclear bomb is a threat for the continuation of the Zionist project and we must fight it relentlessly. If we have to choose between friction with our great friend the U.S. and the elimination of this existential threat, the elimination of the threat will come first," Netanyahu said.He stressed that he told President Biden Israel would continue its efforts to prevent Iran from obtaining the bomb with or without a nuclear deal. “Containment is not an option," Netanyahu said.The other side: Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz attacked Netanyahu for his remarks and claimed he was damaging Israel’s relations with the Biden administration.“The Biden administration is a true friend of Israel and Israel will have no better partner than the U.S. and if there are differences they will be solved in direct talks in closed rooms and not through defiant rhetoric that could harm Israel’s security," Gantz said.What’s next: Gantz is planning to visit Washington later this week and will meet Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Thursday, Israeli officials say.The talks are expected to focus on emergency U.S. military aid to replenish Israel's Iron Dome aerial defense system and supply the Israeli Air Force with new munitions. Several Democratic senators and members of Congress have raised concerns about additional arms sales to Israel after the fighting in Gaza.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Audacy to air Dana Loesch instead of "The Rush Limbaugh Show"

    Audacy, the radio giant formerly called Entercom, has struck a multi-station, two-year deal to broadcast Dana Loesch’s nationally-syndicated ‘The Dana Show’ in 11 markets, executives tell Axios. Why it matters: It's the first example of a major radio network opting not to air the show pioneered by the late Rush Limbaugh now that its new hosts have been named.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Other radio networks, like Cumulus, are likely to continue to ai

  • Emails show Fauci pleading for 'truly surrealistic' public adoration to stop

    Emails show Fauci pleading for 'truly surrealistic' public adoration to stop

  • NATO restricts Belarusian officials’ headquarters access over Ryanair incident

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg calls forced landing in Minsk of Ryanair flight a 'state hijacking' by Belarus.

  • Russia's Prague embassy stronghold cleared out in spy dispute

    A Russian charter plane took home dozens of Russian embassy staff on Monday, abruptly ending what Czech officials say was a decades-old practice by Moscow of using a disproportionately huge mission in Prague as a base for its spy activities. The Czechs sent home 123 Russian staff and family members from the embassy on flights on Saturday and Monday, on top of 18 staff already branded spies and expelled in April, when Prague accused Moscow of blowing up an arms depot in 2014. Russia has denied a role in the Czech arms depot explosions, in which two people were found dead.

  • A colonel fired by Trump offered to prosecute Michael Flynn by court-martial for calling for a military coup in the US

    Michael Flynn over the weekend appeared to call for a Myanmar-style military coup in the US to reinstall Donald Trump as president.

  • US, Japan reaffirm alliance amid China territorial claims

    The new head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command held talks with top Japanese officials on Tuesday and reaffirmed their alliance amid China’s increasingly assertive claims to contested areas in the region, officials said. Adm. John Aquilino, who assumed the post in April, and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi shared their concern about China’s “continuous and intensified attempt to unilaterally change the status quo in the East and South China Seas," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “Under the current circumstances, the importance of the alliance is greater than ever,” Motegi told Aquilio in his opening remarks.

  • 'Like a flying ant': An operative describes how Mexico's cartels use drones to attack enemies and smuggle drugs

    With a few rudimentary modifications, Mexican criminal groups can use commercial drones bought in the US as weapons or to move drugs

  • Neighbors Fear Bear-Themed Compound Will Be Next Ruby Ridge

    Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast / Photos via Getty/YoutubeAn alt-right comedian’s plans for a remote patch of land in Idaho have terrified his neighbors, who fear it could become a hostile compound or mark the start of a new Ruby Ridge-style standoff.Comedian Owen Benjamin once had a moderately successful Hollywood career, landing roles in movies and TV shows and briefly becoming engaged to actress Christina Ricci. After moving to the right, he appeared on podcasts hosted by Joe Rogan, Steven Crowder, and Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire.As his following among conservatives grew, however, Benjamin became increasingly racist and antisemitic. He repeatedly used the n-word at a February 2018 comedy show, and embraced conspiracy theories about the Holocaust, claiming that Adolf Hitler was only trying to “clean [Germany] of the parasites.” Benjamin’s broadcasts to his fans grew more erratic, seeing the one-time comedian embrace flat-Earth theory and recommend drinking turpentine as a medicinal cure.But being on the internet’s fringes can be lonely, so Benjamin decided to build a place where his remaining, bear-themed following—who call themselves “Unbearables”—could meet in person.Exactly what Benjamin’s intentions for the property in Sandpoint, Idaho, are has become a hot topic in Idaho’s Boundary County. Dubbed “Ursa Rio” by Benjamin, after the Moyie River that abuts the property, the land marks the culmination of Benjamin’s year-long plan to establish a gathering place for his fans.As Benjamin and his supporters set up basic sanitation and housing on the property, Benjamin’s neighbors are getting nervous, urging local officials to step in and issue a cease-and-desist order blocking construction.“You are the only people who can prevent this reenactment of Ruby Ridge,” a flyer distributed at a hearing last week urging county commissioners to block construction on Benjamin’s property reads.For Benjamin’s opponents, the prospect of a far-right encampment in Idaho recalls the state’s history with other extremists. The Aryan Nations once ran a compound in the state. In 1992, three people were killed in the Ruby Ridge standoff between federal agents and white separatist Randy Weaver.Ammon Bundy Violates Ban by Delivering Signs to Idaho Capitol ProtestThe controversy over Benjamin’s property was first reported by the Kootenai Valley Times and the Bonners Ferry Herald. In an April 14 letter obtained by the Kootenai Valley Times, the man who sold the land to Benjamin warned a county planner that the situation could have an “unpleasant outcome,” saying he had read a Twitter post after the sale about the possibility that Benjamin’s fans would flock to the remote area.“I’m telling you this because I was recently made aware of an unsettling situation with potential unpleasant outcome and want to do everything I can to prevent it,” the land’s previous owner wrote.Benjamin has pitched Ursa Rio as an “Unbearable” haven. His supporters refer to Benjamin as “Big Bear” and often take bear-related aliases of their own, adopting bear handles based on their personalities or what they can contribute to Benjamin’s cause in a style reminiscent of the Care Bears.The roots of the clash over Ursa Rio began last year, when Benjamin began raising funds for “Beartaria,” a then-unspecified place he imagined as a location where Benjamin and his “bears” could lead the simple rural lifestyle Benjamin has advocated for after detonating his entertainment career. Benjamin, who said he wasn’t allowed to have “internet friends” at his actual home, said Beartaria would be a place where he could meet his “internet friends,” with 10 percent of the land set aside for camping as a “refuge.”“I’m not allowed to have internet friends over at my house,” Benjamin said in one video. “But if we get land and yurts—internet friends.”In exchange for a $400 donation, Benjamin said in a June 2020 video, his “Bears” would be entitled to a “two-weeks vacation” on the land. After fundraising to buy a much-larger, better-equipped property for “Beartaria,” fell short, however, Benjamin backed away from his camping offer, pitching “Beartaria” as more of a concept than an actual place and calling himself “an idiot” for offering to exchange the $400 donations for camping rights.“Don’t plan your life around Beartaria at all,” Benjamin cautioned his fans.In an email to The Daily Beast, Benjamin now says many of his donors will never come to the Idaho property, describing it as a place for families “to take their kids fishing and sleep under the stars.”“It is a private residence not commercial and we have no obligation to donors as was indicated on the website,” Benjamin wrote.A group of nine of Benjamin’s neighbors have grown concerned about the prospect of Benjamin’s fans trekking out to the property, which they say is zoned for agricultural or forest uses.In an email to county officials, one neighbor pointed out that the property isn’t serviced by utilities, raising the threat that inexperienced campers could start forest fires in their attempts to have campfires. The property is connected to a narrow, crude road, according to the neighbors, whose meager maintenance amounts to residents adding rocks to it every year.Benjamin’s neighbors have also become alarmed over the possibility of organized military training at the property.“This poses a clear and present danger,” a Vietnam War veteran who lives near Benjamin told the Kootenai Valley Times. “This is a commercial enterprise offering training in weapons and tactics and not a use allowed in this zone. There is no conceivable reason to allow this use. If we wait too long, it will be too late.”Benjamin told The Daily Beast no guns have been fired on the property since he purchased it. But his attempts to downplay the possibility of guns at Ursa Rio have been undermined by his habit of describing grandiose plans for the land in hours-long livestreams several times a week, with the most incendiary statements archived and analyzed by his online detractors.For example, Benjamin has often referenced having a paramilitary force at his property, saying he is “friends with, basically, a paramilitary group” in Idaho.“If you try to squat on my land when I offer you campgrounds, I have my own paramilitary squad,” Benjamin said in one video, warning off “Bears” who might try to live on the land permanently.“I’d have my own private paramilitary force, which is always a good thing,” Benjamin said in another video.Benjamin insists he was just joking about the paramilitary.“I do not have a paramilitary squad,” Benjamin told The Daily Beast in an email. “I was making a joke as a comedian. Unless you consider my goats and chickens a military.”In his videos, Benjamin has also discussed the prospect of guns at “Beartaria.”“Shooting range?” Benjamin said in one video, describing his plans for a bear-themed community in Idaho. “Yes! Will there be a gun range? Yes!”By his own accounts, Benjamin does not come off as an ideal neighbor. In several videos, he relates stories where he berates store employees or fellow customers who asked him to wear a face mask. In one incident, according to Benjamin, he called an elderly man in a post office who asked him to wear a mask a “crusty old hunchback” and accused him of being a pervert, saying that masks are only used by criminals or perverts.After a reporter in the area covered the controversy over Benjamin’s property, the comedian baselessly accused the reporter during a livestream of being a pedophile and mocked him for using a wheelchair.The Boundary County commissioners didn’t respond to a request for comment. Commissioners are talking with other local officials about how to respond to Benjamin’s construction, according to the Kootenai Valley Times.Benjamin purchased the property through real estate broker Todd Savage, who describes himself as a “strategic relocation consultant” assisting conservative city-dwellers relocating to rural areas like the plot Benjamin purchased. In a video on the website for his company, Black Rifle Real Estate, Savage’s business is described as helping people move to places where “where we support our nation and its allies in the fight against radical terrorism, and where the residents proudly support Blue Lives Matter.”Savage told The Daily Beast that he’s seen an uptick in business as conservative urbanites try to move to rural areas. But Savage won’t work with just any buyer—his website warns that “snowflakes” and “Marxists” need not apply.“We only work with people who are libertarian-right, end of story,” Savage told The Daily Beast. “Because we want people who will have the same belief system around us, and that’s OK.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Sean Hannity helped write a Trump campaign ad that cost $1.5 million to make, aired only once, and was 'mocked mercilessly,' new book says

    "I was not involved that much. Anybody who said that is full of shit," Hannity told WSJ's Michael Bender.

  • In a diversifying Virginia suburb, a fight over equity in schools spirals out of control

    “This has made people afraid to speak up,” one mother said. “They’re afraid that what happens to us is going to happen to them."

  • EU to add Japan to safe travel list, leave UK off for now

    The European Union is set to add Japan to its small list of "safe" countries from which it will allow non-essential travel, but will hold off opening the door to British tourists for now, EU sources said on Tuesday. Ambassadors from the EU's 27 countries are expected to approve adding Japan at a meeting on Wednesday, while Britain will be left off because of a rise in COVID-19 cases due to an infectious coronavirus variant first identified in India. Under current restrictions, people from only seven countries, including Australia, Israel and Singapore, can enter the EU on holiday, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated.

  • Bitcoin’s Long-Term Put Options See Sustained Demand as Price Consolidates

    The options market is flashing signs of concern about an extended price sell-off.

  • ‘Proud of you’: AOC leads tributes to Naomi Osaka for standing her ground at French Open

    Naomi Osaka was threatened with expulsion from the Grand Slam after she refused to participate in press conference citing mental health concerns

  • Nikki Haley accused of hypocrisy for posting beachside pic after Memorial Day attack on Kamala Harris

    Whole controversy ignores any actual issues facing veterans

  • Police investigate ‘playing with pistol’ claim as Tory peer’s daughter-in-law held in Belize after death of officer

    Jasmine Hartin held since Friday over death of policeman

  • Where’s the Hurricanes’ Barclay Goodrow when they need one?

    The Lightning got a key goal from a grinder. The Hurricanes may need something like that to unlock Andrei Vasilevskiy.

  • Former action star Steven Seagal joins pro-Putin Russian political party

    Martial arts pro and Hollywood figure becomes full member of recently formed alliance in Russia’s parliament