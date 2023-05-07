Belarusian battalion recaptures trenches from Russians on Donbas 'road of life'

The Belarusian battalion destroys the Russian invaders

"To reach the enemy's dugout, destroy the personnel, occupy and gain a foothold on a strategically important line,” the unit recounted their orders.

“The task is completed.”

The “road of life” is believed to be the only semi-passable road still left in the area, and is considered critical for resupply and troop movements. It remains under threat from Russian assaults and artillery.

The U.S. estimates that 20,000 Russian troops have been killed in the last five months of fighting for Bakhmut.

The total losses of Russia in this area is estimated to be around 100,000 people.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine