Belarusian border guards complain that Ukrainian counterparts intimidate them

Belarusian border guards have claimed on national television that Ukrainian border guards had hung "a mannequin in the uniform of the Russian army and called it Valera" on the border with Belarus.

Source: Ukraine's State Border Guard Service, citing Belarusian propagandists

Details: Sergei Pavlov, an official representative of the Mozyr border guard detachment, has stated that Ukrainians allegedly said that the mannequin was "a soldier killed near Kyiv".

Belarusian border guards also claim that Ukrainian counterparts are damaging "infrastructure and showing aggressive gestures, including with weapons, making offensive inscriptions on road signs, posting leaflets with appeals and playing political audio recordings, and calling operational officers with threats".

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine responded that they were "not intimidating, but hinting".

