Belarusian border guards say they are intimidated by effigy hung up their Ukrainian colleagues

Belarusian border guards complain that they are frightened by a scarecrow

“A mock-up of a hanged serviceman in Russian uniform, whom the Ukrainian border guards named Valera, was installed. They specified that this was a serviceman killed near Kyiv,” Sergei Pavlov, an official representative of the Mozyr border detachment, said on Belarusian national television on March 12.

Pavlov said that this was allegedly done for the purpose of intimidating and putting psychological pressure on the Belarusian border guards.

Ukrainian border guards, in turn mocked the Belarusian military for being frightened by the mannequin.

“We’re not trying to scare anyone, we’re just dropping a hint...” the State Border Service of Ukraine said in answer to the complaints from the Belarusian border guards.

