Belarusian dictator Lukashenko mulled fleeing to Poland at start of full-scale war, journalist says

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko planned to flee to Poland at the start of Russia’s full-scale war in Ukraine, journalist Zbigniew Parafianowicz revealed in his book ‘Polska na wojnie,’ journalist Filip Dąb-Mirowski wrote on Twitter on Nov. 13.

The Polish government was seriously concerned that Lukashenko would join the war and developed a contingency plan involving the deployment of anti-regime sabotage groups to go behind Belarusian lines to instigate chaos, according to Parafianowicz.

However, Lukashenko was so afraid himself, that he made inquiries to Warsaw through various channels to see if they would let him pass over the border and then fly away from the closest airport.

“He knew if things went south for him, the Russians would not let him take off into his own airspace,” says Parafianowicz.

In August, Lukashenko stated that he had instructed his diplomats to “improve relations with Poland,” after ratcheting up tensions with Warsaw for several weeks, Lukashenko’s press service said on Aug. 11.

In response, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Belarus must stop hybrid attacks using migrants on the Polish border if it wants to improve relations between the countries.

