Belarusian dictator Lukashenko very ill, confirms Russian official

Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow, May 9

However, Zatulin stressed that “there is nothing supernatural there, it’s not a coronavirus” and “the person has simply fallen ill … and probably needs a rest.”

Lukashenko’s office has declined to comment, saying the dictator is “doing paperwork.”

The Belarusian dictator has not been seen in public for more than five days.

Earlier, it was reported that Lukashenko had visited the presidential medical clinic in the Drozdy complex near Minsk on the evening of May 13, after rumors spread that he was ill.

Zerkalo (a medium set up by the former TUT.ВY news outlet team) wrote that Lukashenko has been making many fewer public appearances since May.

Lukashenko attended the Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9, but looked uncomfortable and ill at ease. He was unable to walk a few hundred meters to the place where he was to lay flowers together with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and the other foreign guests — the presidents of Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and the prime minister of Armenia. He asked Putin if he could ride to the flower-laying in a car instead.

The Belarusian dictator was then absent from a breakfast for the foreign guests hosted by Putin.

Lukashenko was also seen wearing a bandage on his arm, and upon his return from Moscow, he did not deliver the traditional May 9 speech on Victory Square in the Belarusian capital Minsk.

The Belarusian opposition has also claimed that Lukashenko is ill.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine