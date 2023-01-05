Belarusian factory catches fire in St. Petersburg, Russia

Belarus-MTW (Minsk Tractor Works) factory caught fire in the city of St. Petersburg, Russia, on 5 January. According to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, the fire was only contained.

Source: website of the City Administration of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation

Details: The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that the fire has caused the death of two people.

The fire started around 9:00 in the morning in a two- to three-storey industrial facility on Pulkovskoye highway. Belarus-MTW (Minsk Tractor Works), which supplies and manufactures tractors and utility equipment, is located there. The fire spread to an area of 420 square metres.

Two hours later, the fire was contained, but not extinguished.

According to Vladislav Sekerzhitsky, general director of the factory, the cause of the fire is still unclear, emergency services are working at the scene.

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations noted that no violations in the operation of the factory were found.

The company was founded in St. Petersburg in 1997, it is a dealer of MTW [Belarusian agricultural machinery manufacturer with headquarters in Minsk, Belarus – ed.], the Bobruisk tractor parts and units plant, and several Russian companies; supplies tractors from Belarus and manufactures utility and special equipment.

