Belarusian journalist reportedly pleaded with crew before being detained in Minsk: 'Don't do this. They will kill me.'

Erin Snodgrass
·4 min read
GettyImages 1233067326
Roman Protasevich former editor in chief of the Nexta Telegram and youtube channel initiator covering the Belarusian protests, speaking during a rally in Gdansk, Poland on 31 August 2020. Photo by Michal Fludra/NurPhoto via Getty Images

  • Roman Protasevich pleaded with cabin crew not to land Flight 4978 in Minsk, according to Politico.

  • Passengers said the flight was "just minutes" from its destination when the pilot announced an emergency landing.

  • Protasevich told passengers he was "facing the death penalty."

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Roman Protasevich, the Belarusian journalist and activist who was detained in Minsk on Sunday, pleaded with cabin crew not to ground the Athens-Vilnius flight in the Belarus capital, out of fear for his life, according to Politico.

Belarusian authorities on Sunday sent a fighter jet to divert the Ryanair plane, citing a bogus bomb threat. When the passenger plane was forced to land in Minsk, police officers boarded the jet and arrested Protasevich and his girlfriend, sparking international outrage.

Passengers on Ryanair Flight 4978 told the outlet that the plane was "just minutes" from its destination in Lithuania when the pilot announced the plane would make an emergency landing in Minsk.

Initially, many of the flight's 171 passengers worried there was something wrong with the plane or the Vilnius airport, Politico reported.

But Protasevich - a 26-year old dissident who has been openly critical of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's rule - knew what was really happening, according to multiple media reports.

Passengers on the flight told The Daily Beast that as soon as Ryanair announced the diversion, Protasevich "immediately" opened the overhead compartment to collect his electronics, handing his laptop and phone to his girlfriend, Sofia Sapega.

"Behind me, a man stands up and says he wants to talk to the steward," Raselle, a Lithuanian woman who lives in Greece, told Politico. "He was shocked and scared."

Protasevich then began to plead with the crew.

"Don't do this. They will kill me," he reportedly said. "I am a refugee."

According to eyewitnesses, a flight attendant cited "legal agreements" as the reason the plane had to land.

Though other passengers remained mostly calm, passengers told AFP reporter Katy Lee that Protasevich expressed fear and told other passengers he was "facing the death penalty."

"He was not screaming, but it was clear that he was very much afraid," passenger Edvinas Disma told Lee. "It looked like if the window had been open, he would have jumped out of it."

Once in Minsk, authorities removed passengers from the plane in groups of five, while dogs sniffed them and their bags, Politico reported.

One passenger, Saulius Danauskas, told Baltic news site Delfi, that he quickly realized the bomb threat had been a ruse.

"When we landed people were standing around the plane doing nothing, looking pleased with themselves," Danauskas told the outlet. "They didn't let us out for half an hour. If there was a bomb on the plane, why would they not let us out?"

Passengers told The New York Times that Protasevich's luggage was checked twice before a security officer took him to the terminal, where he was then arrested.

"Roman was with us and after we arrived they took him and his girlfriend," Raselle told Politico. "All very discreetly. He was very calm, didn't shout, he followed them, somehow accepting his destiny."

For the next seven hours, passengers said they waited.

"The Belarusian authorities treated us like prisoners, we were so many hours in the bus, then at the airport for hours without water or being able to go to the toilet, all in order to have this show that they were actually searching for something, when they only wanted to get the guy," Raselle told Politico. "It was a circus, a fiasco."

Belarusian state media has reported that it was Lukashenko who gave the "unequivocal order" to ground the plane in Minsk. Flightradar.com data that shows the jet was closer to its destination in Lithuania than Minsk, Insider's Cheryl Teh reported.

Lawyers looking to help Protasevich told The Times they believe he is being held in a jail in Minsk operated by the Belarusian intelligence service.

On Monday, Belarusian authorities posted a video of Protasevich, in which he said he was cooperating with authorities.

The international response has been swift. On Monday, the European Union moved to isolate Belarus, ordering all EU-based airlines to avoid Belarusian airspace and banning Belarusian airlines from entering EU airspace and landing in its airports.

The White House has called for an international investigation into the flight's diversion and President Joe Biden released a statement applauding the European Union's call for economic sanctions.

"The United States will continue to stand with the people of Belarus in their struggle," Biden said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • 'This is total insanity,' says father of detained Belarusian journalist

    (Reuters) -The father of dissident journalist Roman Protasevich, who was detained in Belarus after his plane was forced to land there, said he believes his son was forced in a video posted online to admit guilt and appeared to have a broken nose. The Lithuania-based blogger and his female companion, Sofia Sapega, were both taken into custody after Belarus scrambled a warplane to intercept a Ryanair aircraft flying from Athens to Vilnius and divert it to Minsk on Sunday in an action condemned by the European Union and the United States. To his father, Dzmitry Protasevich, the video comments on Monday seemed to be a result of coercion.

  • Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates said none of the 8 presidents he served would recognize the GOP today, saying its values are 'hard to find these days'

    Robert Gates told CBS he agreed that Trump's baseless election claims provided the US's enemies an opportunity to say it's "a declining power."

  • Man pleads guilty, faces life term for deadly smuggling run

    A 23-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges arising from a migrant smuggling run that ended with a deadly chase and crash that killed five of his passengers. Jorge Luis Monsivais Jr. of Eagle Pass, Texas, could be sentenced to life imprisonment for his Monday guilty pleas in Del Rio, Texas, to various conspiracy, illegal transport and illegal harboring counts.

  • Faith in numbers: Fox News is must-watch for white evangelicals, a turnoff for atheists...and Hindus, Muslims really like CNN

    Fox News has a faithful audience. AP Photo/Richard DrewFox News possesses an “outsized influence” on the American public, especially among religious viewers. That was the conclusion of the nonprofit Public Religion Research Institute in a report released just after the 2020 presidential election. It noted that 15% of Americans cited Fox News as the most trusted source – around the same as NBC, ABC and CBS combined, and four percentage points above rival network CNN. The survey of more than 2,500 American adults also suggested that Fox News viewers trend religious, especially among Republicans watching the show. Just 5% of Republican viewers of the channel identified as being “religiously unaffiliated” – compared to 15% of Republicans who do not watch Fox News and 25% of the wider American public. To further explore the relationship between different faiths and the TV news they associate with as part of my research on religion data, I analyzed the result of another survey, the Cooperative Election Survey. The annual survey, which was fielded just before the November 2020 election, with the results released in March, polled a total of 61,000 Americans over a number of topics. One question was on their news consumption habits. It asked what television news networks respondents had watched in the prior 24 hours. Percentage of respondents who saw TV news in past 24 hours Ryan Burge/CES Some very interesting patterns emerged across religious traditions – and the nonreligious – and the type of media being consumed. For instance, of the the big three legacy news operations – ABC, CBS and NBC – there was no strong base of viewership in any tradition. In most cases, about a third of people from each religious tradition said that they watched one of those legacy networks in the last 24 hours. PBS scored very low among every tradition. In most cases fewer than 15% of respondents reported watching PBS in the time frame. However, the numbers for the three major cable news networks – CNN, Fox News and MSNBC – were much higher across the board. In eight of the 16 religious and nonreligious traditions categorized in the poll, CNN viewership was at least 50% of the sample. This was led by 71% of Hindus who watched CNN and 63% of Muslims. The least likely group to watch CNN was clearly white evangelicals, at just 23%. In comparison, MSNBC scored lower nearly across the board. In fact, in none of the 16 classification groups was viewership of MSNBC greater than it was for CNN. Fox News viewership was higher than that of MSNBC, but was not as widely dispersed as it is for CNN. It’s no surprise, given its reputation as a conservative news outlet, that 61% of white evangelicals say that they watch Fox News – in the last election, around 80% of white evangelicals voted for Republican candidate Donald Trump. The other three traditions where viewership was at least 50% are white Catholics, Mormons and members of the Eastern Orthodox Church. It should come as no surprise, as those are three groups that consistently vote for the Republican Party. Just 14% of atheists watched Fox, which is just about in line with the share of white evangelicals who watch MSNBC. Fracturing right-wing media But with the fracturing of conservative media sources seeing more competitors vying for viewers among the right, Fox News could see a drop in viewership from the religious right. In the wake of the 2020 presidential election, Fox News viewership plunged as many Trump supporters believed that the network was not being loyal to their standard-bearer of the GOP. Given the vast number of news options that people of faith have and the increase in political polarization in the United States, the pressure for networks to deliver the news that people want to hear will only increase as time passes. [Explore the intersection of faith, politics, arts and culture. Sign up for This Week in Religion.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Ryan Burge, Eastern Illinois University. Read more:Why young Nigerians are returning to masquerade rituals, even in a Christian communityHow theater can help communities heal from the losses and trauma of the pandemic Ryan Burge does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Girlfriend of arrested Belarusian journalist was also detained after authorities forced the grounding of Ryanair flight

    Sofia Sapega, 23, and Roman Protasevich had been vacationing together in Greece, a spokesperson from her university told Reuters.

  • Ellen DeGeneres Buys Back Montecito Estate for $14.3 Million

    The talk show host previously sold it for $11 million to Tinder cofounder Sean Rad

  • Ady would like to join a loving, caring family that will spend lots of time with her

    Connecting with people and developing relationships are strengths of Adylef, who goes by the name Ady.

  • Phil Mickelson once beat Tiger Woods in a practice round and then placed photocopied $100 bills in his locker to troll him

    Phil Mickelson is known as one of the biggest, and most ruthless, gamblers on the PGA Tour.

  • TikTokers wished a 97-year-old Auschwitz survivor a 'happy Holocaust' as some 'Free Palestine' supporters target Jewish social media users with antisemitic abuse

    Following Israel's bombing campaign on Gaza, Jewish creators' social media content was often spammed with antisemitic comments.

  • UK's Raab says: difficult to believe Russia not involved in Belarus jet incident

    Britain said on Monday it was difficult to believe that Russia was not involved, at least by acquiescence, in the jet incident in Belarusian airspace but that London had no clear evidence of Moscow's involvement yet. Belarusian authorities scrambled a fighter jet and flagged what turned out to be a false bomb alert to force a Ryanair plane to land on Sunday and then detained an opposition-minded journalist who was on board, drawing condemnation from Europe and the United States.

  • Father of murdered Cash Gernon pleads forgiveness for leaving son: ‘I have paid the ultimate price’

    Trevor Gernon issues video message accepting his ‘poor judgment’ after son was kidnapped and killed

  • Tiger Woods congratulated Phil Mickelson on his 'truly inspirational' win at the PGA Championship

    Tiger Woods wasn't playing at the 2021 PGA Championship, but he gave a whole-hearted congratulations to champion Phil Mickelson on Twitter.

  • Why heart condition seen in few young people after COVID vaccine is no cause for alarm

    Experts say benefits of COVID-19 vaccination outweigh risks of the rare condition.

  • Hundreds of ex-Biden staffers call on him to help end Israel’s ‘occupation, blockade and settlement expansion’

    More than 500 former campaign staff call on president to ‘unequivocally condemn’ killings of Palestinians

  • ‘They make me sick’: Jewish CNN anchor slams Marjorie Taylor Greene Holocaust comments as furore grows

    ‘Don’t you dare speak for me’ says CNN’s John Berman after Ms Greene defended her comments

  • Grizzly bear still on the loose after killing professor in Calgary and escaping traps

    Cause of fatal attack remains unknown

  • Former EU ambassador and impeachment witness sues Mike Pompeo and government for $1.8m in legal fees

    Gordon Sondland accuses former secretary of state of promising to cover attorneys’ fees ahead of bombshell ‘quid pro quo’ testimony

  • Americans largely support Israel, but sympathy for Palestinians is on the rise

    Changing demographics and rising awareness has fueled Americans' growing support of Palestine, though most still largely back Israel.

  • Meghan McCain reacts angrily as she is cut off for ad break while talking about Marjorie Taylor Greene antisemitism row

    ‘If Greene is the face of the Republicans, than the Squad are the face of the Democrats,’ says co-host in heated exchange

  • No, getting a COVID vaccine won’t threaten your life insurance. Here’s what to know

    False social media post are emerging across social media platforms ... again.