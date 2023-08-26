Belarusian leader and Putin ally Lukashenko says he urged Prigozhin to ‘watch out’

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday he had warned the leader of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, that his life could be in danger before this week’s plane crash that’s believed to have killed the mercenary leader and some of his lieutenants.

Prigozhin, who led a failed rebellion against the Russian military just over two months ago, dismissed concerns raised by Lukahsenko, a loyal ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, that his life could be in danger, the Belarusian leader said.

Putin, who initially said anyone involved with the rebellion would “suffer inevitable punishment,” later changed his tone after a surprising truce deal brokered by Lukashenko.

During the mutiny, Lukashenko said he warned the mercenary chief he would “die” if he kept marching toward Moscow.

“To hell with it — I will die,” Prigozhin answered, according to Lukashenko.

He said he tried to warn him a second time, telling both Prigozhin and his close associate Dimitry Utkin to “watch out.”

Utkin is also believed to have died after a private jet carrying Prigozhin and some of his lieutenants crashed about 60 miles north of Moscow on Wednesday.

A preliminary assessment by U.S. intelligence found the jet crashed following an internal explosion and that Prigozhin was “very likely” targeted for his role in the failed coup — though the Kremlin has denied any involvement in the deadly crash.

On Friday, Russian officials said any suggestions that Moscow was behind the incident are a “complete lie,” Reuters reported.

Lukashenko also shot down any ideas the incident was orchestrated by Russia.

“I know Putin. I know how scrupulous, careful, delicate he is,” he told reporters Friday, according to the Belarusian state-owned news agency BelTA. “I don’t believe he would do such a thing. And another point. It is madness for a head of state. He is no madman.”