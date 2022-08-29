Belarusian media publishes intercepted conversations of Russian pilots during Sunday's attack on Sarny

OLEKSANDR SHUMILIN – MONDAY, 29 AUGUST, 2022, 16:19

The Belaruski Hajun monitoring group [an independent Belarusian military-monitoring media outlet] has published an audio recording of Russian pilots communicating during the attack of Ukraine from the territory of Belarus.

Source: Report by monitoring group Belaruski Hajun on Telegram

Quote: "On the evening of 28 August, from the airspace of Belarus, Tu-22M missile-carrying supersonic bombers of the Russian Air Force launched a missile attack on the territory of Ukraine... between 19:29 and 19:39 at least 5 missiles were fired.

Missile launches were recorded over Akciabrski District and Petrikovsky districts (Gomel Oblast). The sounds of rocket launches were heard over Turov and Mazyr."

Details: The launches were carried out by at least 5 Russian Air Force aircraft, which entered Belarusian airspace near ​​the city of Mstislavl (Mogilev Oblast) and, after staying over the territory of the Republic of Belarus for about 40 minutes, returned to the Russian Federation through the same area.

The pilots can be heard in the recordings confirming that they had "pounded" the targets. "Have you pounded the building? Yes, we are pounding it," the Russian Air Force pilots say.

Later it emerged that the rockets hit a military infrastructure facility in Sarny in Ukraine's Rivne Oblast.

Vitalii Koval, Head of Rivne Oblast Military Administration, said that 4 rockets hit the facility. About 30 civilian facilities were damaged by the shock wave: residential buildings and the premises of the district hospital.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Become our patron, support our work!