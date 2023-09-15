Belarusian volunteer defenders announce liberation of Klishchiivka but deleted announcement later

The Kastuś Kalinoŭski Regiment, an armed formation of Belarusian military volunteers who have been defending Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, has reported the liberation of the village of Klishchiivka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk Oblast), and posted a video of soldiers walking across the settlement.

Source: Kastuś Kalinoŭski Regiment on Telegram

Quote: "The video was shot by medics from the Kalinoŭski Regiment entering Klishchiivka (a suburb of Bakhmut), now liberated from Russian occupiers. The village was liberated thanks to the efforts of the soldiers of the Volat battalion and the Lytvyn battalion of the Kalinoŭski Regiment, as well as the Mikita Kryŭcoŭ UAV unit of the regiment."

Update: The Regiment later deleted the information and the post about Klishchiivka. A similar situation occurred on 14 September, when Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar announced the liberation of Andriivka, a village not far from Klishchiivka. Defenders called the information "untimely", but the General Staff officially announced the liberation of Andriivka on 15 September.

Background:

