Belarusian opposition urges ICC to issue arrest warrant for Lukashneko

Svitlana Tikhanovska took part in the Kyiv Security Forum

She recalled a report which documented the deportation of Ukrainian children not only to Russia but also to Belarus. Therefore, in her opinion, the International Criminal Court (ICC) should treat Lukashenko the same way it does Putin and the children's ombudsman of the Russian Federation, Maria Lvova-Belova.

"Lukashenko must be held accountable for his war crimes; we need to ensure a global impeachment of Lukashenko," she emphasized.

Tsikhanouskaya called any discussions about the possibility of easing sanctions against the Belarusian regime "erroneous."

“We need to put more pressure on this regime through sanctions and political isolation,” she said.

“Lukashenko is being used as an element of destabilization in Europe. Without Putin, this regime would not have survived. We see a policy aimed at the complete destruction of the national identity of Belarus. Lukashenko gives Russia territory, weapons, and opportunities to continue aggression against Ukraine. The only chance for us is Ukraine's victory, but this does not mean that we should not continue our efforts, on the contrary, we must redouble them.”

She noted that Lukashenko agreed to host Russian nuclear weapons on the territory of the country, which violates the non-proliferation treaties signed in 1986.

"The majority of the population of our country stands for independence, against war, and against nuclear weapons, but the repressive regime suppresses these moods," Tsikhanouskaya concludes.

On March 17, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Russia’s children’s ombudsman, Maria Lvova-Belova, for their involvement in unlawful removal of children from Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022.

As explained by the head of the ICC, Piotr Hofmański, the Russian dictator can now be arrested in 123 countries that have ratified the Rome Statute.

The Kyiv Security Forum, founded by the Arseniy Yatsenyuk Open Ukraine Foundation, is the country's premiere platform for discussing issues of war and peace, national and global security.

Partners of the forum include the Atlantic Council, NATO Information and Documentation Center, National Democratic Institute, Ukrainian Women's Congress, and Friedrich Ebert Foundation.

NV is the official media partner of the Kyiv Security Forum.

