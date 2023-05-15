Belarusian propaganda finally shows sick Lukashenko

Belarusian propaganda has posted a photo of its dictator, Alexander Lukashenko, who is said to be sick. He has hardly been seen in public lately for this particular reason.

Source: Pul Pervogo, a propaganda Telegram channel of the Lukashenko regime

Details: The channel published a series of three posts. At first, it announced that something important was coming with the phrase "Don't switch".

Then: "It will be exciting."

And the last post shows Lukashenko allegedly being saluted by Belarusian Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin.

Quote: "Perviy [literally "the first one", as they call Lukashenko – UP] is currently working at the central command post of the Air Force and Air Defence Forces.

He will hear a report on the organisation and performance of air defence combat duty tasks.

The event is about to begin. More details soon!"

More details: Having analysed the photo, Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet, pointed out that Lukashenko's hand was bandaged again.

Lukashenko has a bandage on his hand: they showed him at the central command post of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces. pic.twitter.com/xaTi4BnpZw — Belarusian Hajun project (@Hajun_BY) May 15, 2023

Background: On 9 May, Lukashenko attended the Victory Day parade in Moscow but did not participate in all of the events and returned to Minsk in a hurry. Journalists noticed that he had a bandage on his arm. Lukashenko did not deliver his traditional Victory Day speech in Minsk.

The media noted that Lukashenko has made significantly fewer public appearances since the beginning of May.

On 13 May, after a long absence from the public eye, Lukashenko visited the presidential clinic in the settlement of Drazdy in Minsk Oblast. On 14 May, he did not appear at the celebration of the Day of the State Flag, State Emblem and National Anthem of Belarus.

The Russian State Duma [lower chamber of Russian parliament] said that Alexander Lukashenko, self-proclaimed President of Belarus, was sick but did not specify what kind of disease it was.

