Belcourt man charged with fentanyl trafficking in Grand Forks changes plea

Oct. 17—GRAND FORKS — A Belcourt man charged with fentanyl trafficking in Grand Forks pleaded guilty in a hearing on Monday, Oct. 17.

Ryan John Lenoir, 35, was charged with the Class B felony of fentanyl possession with intent to manufacture or deliver as well as three other charges for possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

For the charge of possession of fentanyl with intent to manufacture or deliver, Lenoir was sentenced to five years in prison. He will serve 18 months and has credit for 57 days. For Lenoir's methamphetamine charge he was sentenced to 360 days to be served concurrently with his fentanyl charge.

His charges for carrying a concealed weapon and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were both dismissed.

According to an affidavit in the case, the Grand Forks Narcotics Task Force observed a baggie of 13 counterfeit M30 pills, multiple empty baggies and a digital scale in a vehicle parked at the Rodeway Inn on Jan. 3.

On Jan. 26, the GFNTF executed a search warrant on the vehicle, which was occupied by Lenoir and two others, according to the affidavit. The GFNTF located glass methamphetamine smoking devices, a pill crusher, multiple baggies, multiple syringes, tin foil pieces with residue, a baggie containing methamphetamine, a throwing star in the center console and multiple digital scales.

Following his release, Lenoir will be on supervised probation for 18 months.