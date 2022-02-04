Belcourt man gets 7 years in prison for Fargo carjacking

Feb. 3—A federal judge in Grand Forks sentenced a Belcourt, North Dakota, man on Thursday to seven years in prison for carjacking.

John Poitra, 32, drove off in a stolen pickup truck after demanding the keys from the owner and threatening to stab them on March 17, 2020, near downtown Fargo, according to an affadavit submitted by FBI Special Agent Eric Hellekson.

On April 6 of that year, police arrested Poitra, who was driving the pickup, after a "short pursuit" in Moorhead, according to court records.

Poitra pleaded guilty to the carjacking charge in September 2021. Judge Peter Welte sentenced him to seven years in federal prison plus three more years of supervised release.