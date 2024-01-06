Belcourt man sentenced to life in federal prison for sexually abusing child

Jan. 5—GRAND FORKS — A Belcourt man was sentenced to life in federal prison on Friday, Jan. 5, for having abusive sexual contact with a child under the age of 12.

Robert Houle, 35, pleaded guilty to the crime on July 7, 2023, according to a press release from the North Dakota district of the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation learned Houle sexually abused a Native American child from 2016 to approximately 2020. The child was 6 years old when the abuse began and 11 when it ended, the release said.

Houle was arrested when law enforcement responded to a Turtle Mountain Indian Reservation residence for a reported physical altercation. A child at the residence told law enforcement they felt unsafe due to Houle's physical and sexual abuse, the release said.

During a forensic interview conducted by the Northern Plains Children's Advocacy Center, the child disclosed years of sexual, physical and emotional abuse. The child said they had been scared to disclose the abuse for fear of being removed from the home.

"Today's sentencing of Robert Houle demonstrates the FBI's dedication to protecting children from those who seek to exploit their innocence," Alvin M. Winston Sr., FBI Minneapolis special agent in charge, said in the press release. "These types of crimes cause profound harm to both the child victims and their families, leaving behind a trail of destruction and brokenness. The FBI and our partners remain committed to pursuing justice for our most innocent victims and holding offenders accountable."