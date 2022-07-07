Belden man charged with kidnapping, domestic violence

Jul. 6—TUPELO — A Lee County man is facing multiple felony charges after striking his girlfriend and holding her against her will.

Tupelo police were called Saturday, July 2, to the Walsh Road and Fain Lane area for a domestic violence report. The responding officers found an adult female victim who reported being assaulted and held against her will by her boyfriend. The suspect had fled the scene before police arrived.

The victim was carried to the North Mississippi Medical Center emergency room for treatment.

The suspect, Mark A. Fields, 46, of Fain Lane, Belden, turned himself in to officers at the Tupelo Police Department on Tuesday, July 5.

The following day, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Harry Sumner set bond at $75,000 for the aggravated domestic violence charge and $100,000 for the kidnapping.

william.moore@djournal.com