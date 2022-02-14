Belden man jailed on Oxford cyberstalking charge

Feb. 14—OXFORD — A Lee County man was arrested after allegedly sending harassing messages via text and social media.

Oxford police responded to the 100 block of Anchorage Road on Nov. 21 and took a report of harassment. The investigation led to the Feb. 8 arrest of Brayden Ward, 22, of Belden, who was charged with one count of cyberstalking.

Ward was carried before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for an initial bond hearing and was given a $5,000 bond.

