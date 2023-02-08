Belden: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

·1 min read

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Belden Inc. (BDC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $62 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of $1.42. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.75 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.66 per share.

The communications equipment company posted revenue of $659.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $644.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $254.7 million, or $5.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.61 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Belden expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.50 to $1.60.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $615 million to $630 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Belden expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.60 to $7 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.72 billion.

Belden shares have climbed 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 48% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BDC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BDC

