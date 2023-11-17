Belfast Christmas Market traders hope for light amid economic gloom

This is the 18th year of Belfast Christmas Market at City Hall

The Christmas Market has rolled into Belfast again, with traders selling their wares against a backdrop of rising costs.

The market opens this Saturday at noon in the grounds of City Hall, while later that evening the Christmas lights will be switched on nearby.

A helter-skelter loomed large as construction work at the venue came to a close this week.

Traders are hoping for a safe economic landing, despite soaring expenses.

Markus Kochems, a wine grower from the Moselle Valley region in Germany, has been selling his produce at the market since its inception.

"The price of produce, energy production costs and the cost of workers has all gone up in Germany," he said.

"There has also been increased prices for stalls in general in the UK.

"Our family business dates back to the 17th century. My dad ran it before me and I took over in 1997.

"I have made many friends here over the years and people from Belfast and Northern Ireland now travel to the Moselle Valley region of Germany - I have heard their voices.

Markus Kochems, a wine grower from the Moselle Valley region in Germany, has been selling his produce at the market since its inception

"I don't come here for the money, I come to promote my home region and hopefully attract people from Northern Ireland to go to the Moselle Valley.

"I come to Belfast because it is like a big family here - they are generous people who enjoy life and Christmas."

Andy Pidgen of Market Place Europe, manager of the Belfast Christmas Market, said there will be more than 100 chalets at the event this year, with up to 30 different nationalities represented.

More than one million people are expected to attend.

Andy Pidgen is the manager of the Belfast Christmas Market and says it is a catalyst to bring people into the city

"It will be fantastic as always. Last year we had the fuel crisis but it was probably our best ever event - we never stopped," he added.

"It is a nomadic, nocturnal life I lead, but I love it. I like the challenge.

The helter-skelter is back at the market in Belfast this year

"When you see the people queuing to get in on a Saturday or Sunday, it is all worth it.

"There are 30 nationalities represented this year.

"There are nuns coming over again from a Belarus orphanage to sell their craft items. They could not make it last year, with the war in Ukraine.

"There is also an elder from a village in Zimbabwe who makes model planes from Coke cans and sells items to help provide in his own community."

Mary Taylor from England says she likes to renew acquaintances at the market

Mary Taylor from North Lincolnshire in England, who runs a clothing stall, says "when Christmas comes people in Belfast pull out all the stops to have a good time".

"Lots of people come up from Dublin. I love to hear the accents because my parents are from Dublin," she said.

"It is nice to renew acquaintances with customers. I love that."

She says that despite increased costs, it is important that the quality of the product remains high.

David Johnston from Belfast helps the homeless through his business OutsideIn

That point is also highlighted by Belfast trader David Johnston, who like Mary has been attending the market for six years.

His clothing business OutsideIn helps the homeless.

"For every purchase, we will distribute an item to people experiencing homelessness," he added.

"This market in Belfast has helped put us on the map and we have now attracted customers online from the likes of America and Australia.

"Material costs are up, rent is up, energy costs are up; everything contributes to a difficult balance but we make sure we get that balance right and make it work."

When does Belfast Christmas Market start?

Belfast Christmas Market will open on Saturday 18 November, from 12:00 to 22:00 GMT (bars open until 23:00).

One-way system for Christmas Lights

On Saturday the market will operate a one-way system.

People can only access the Christmas Market by Donegall Square West and must exit by Donegall Square East.

This is due to the Christmas Lights event on Saturday evening which begins at 18:30 (gates open at 18:00)

Possible traffic disruption

Belfast City Council has advised motorists to expect disruption, including parking restrictions and traffic diversions, in the city centre this Saturday and in the early hours of Sunday in relation to the Christmas lights switch-on event at City Hall.

Event ticketholders, shoppers and visitors to the Belfast Christmas Market have also been advised to plan their journey in advance and leave extra time to travel to and from the city centre on Saturday.

There will also be some Translink bus and Glider service diversions in Belfast city centre.

More information is available here.

When are the Belfast Christmas Market opening and closing times?

Belfast Christmas Market opening and closing times will be as follows:

Monday to Wednesday, 10:00 to 20:00 (bars open until 21:00)

Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10:00 to 22:00 (bars open until 23:00)

Sunday, 12:00 to 18:00 GMT

The market will close at 18:00 on Friday 22 December.

Night buses and trains to return

Meanwhile, Translink has said there will be a return of its night buses and trains over the Christmas period.

The late night Belfast bus metro services will start from Friday 24 November and run until Friday 22 December (inclusive).

Late night bus and train services to other towns and cities across Northern Ireland will begin on Friday 1 December and run until Friday 22 December (inclusive).

More information is available here