Belfast IT firm Kainos to invest £10m in AI technology

John Campbell - BBC News NI economics and business editor
·1 min read
0

Kainos, the Belfast-based IT firm, says it is investing £10m to develop the use of generative AI in its business.

Generative AI is a technology which allows computers to generate new and original content which feels like it has been created by a human.

One of the major business uses for generative AI is to automate or accelerate the development of software.

Kainos says the investment will include training more than 1,000 of its staff in AI tools and 'Copilots.'

Versions of AI technology such as customer service 'chatbots' are already widely used and Kainos has had an AI and data practice for several years which currently employs around 150 people.

The firm's incoming chief executive Russell Sloan said: "Today's announcement represents the next step in the development of our AI capabilities.

"We are investing in the skills of over 1,000 colleagues to ensure that they can harness generative AI for the benefit of our customers.

"At the same time, we are increasing our investment into the funding of academic research institutes, including the AI Research Centre (AIRC) at Ulster University."

Kainos is Northern Ireland's largest homegrown technology business, employing more than 3,000 people across its global operations.

It specialises in helping organisations digitise their operations and counts UK government departments among its major clients.

Last year it had a turnover of £375m and a pre-tax profit of £68m.

