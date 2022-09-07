Belfast kerbside glass recycling suspension to last another month

Glass-collecting services have been suspended in Belfast since 27 July

Belfast City Council's suspension of kerbside glass recycling services is expected to last another month.

The service has been suspended since 27 July and is affecting an estimated 22,000 homes.

It affects any household that uses a black or purple recycling box. The council are advising households to find alternative arrangements.

The council said a shortage of drivers is to blame and that a recruitment exercise is under way.

A statement from Belfast City Council said they were "sorry for this continued inconvenience" and thanked residents for their patience.

"Those affected can take glass recyclables to their nearest bottle bank or, if they have access to transport, dispose of glass at any of our recycling centres - however, we appreciate this will not be possible for everyone.

"Bryson Recycling weekly box collections and north Belfast wheelie box collections are all operating as normal."

Belfast Live reported that the move was criticised by Green Party councillor Anthony Flynn, who said he was "incredibly disappointed".

He said he was concerned that recycling rates, already affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, would be further hurt by the suspension.

"My real issue is about the long-term impact of this," he said, adding that "the more that goes in the black bin, the more that goes in landfill, is more taxation on the council and the less we have to spend on public services".

SDLP councillor Séamas de Faoite told BBC News NI he hopes the service will recommence in the coming weeks.

"It is unacceptable that many ratepayers are left without this service at a time when we're desperately trying to improve our recycling rates.

"I have been campaigning to see glass recycling collections extended out to every household across the city as many are still left without the service normally.

"Belfast City Council cannot continue to preach to people about the individual recycling choices they can make without first addressing the major gaps in its recycling service delivery," he added.