Belfast police join search for missing woman who stopped talking to her family in September

Oct. 18—BELFAST, Maine — Belfast police are searching for a local woman whose family hasn't heard from her since early September.

The last confirmed contact with Joy MacDonald, 40, of Belfast was on Sept. 9, according to a Facebook post shared Monday afternoon by the Belfast Police Department.

Her white Nissan vehicle was found parked on Pierce Street in Belfast, close to the Armistice Footbridge, police said. They did not say when it was found there.

Her sister, Jenny Presley, also wrote on Facebook about MacDonald, in a post made over the weekend that has been shared 1,600 times so far.

"I desperately need your help," she wrote. "My sister, Joy MacDonald, is missing."

Presley said that MacDonald had last been seen on Sept. 9 by Belfast police officers, who reached out to her about an incident where she had been confused and wandered into somebody else's house.

On Saturday night, Presley's text messages stopped being delivered to MacDonald's phone.

On Sunday, a group of people began searching for MacDonald at the footbridge and along the Belfast Rail Trail, but they did not find her, Presley said in another post.

If anyone has information about or has had contact with Joy MacDonald, they are asked to call Detective Sgt. Matt Cook of the Belfast Police Department at 207-338-2040.