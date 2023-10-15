Belfast: Public 'restrained suspect' after takeaway stabbing

A man suspected of stabbing someone outside a takeaway in Belfast was restrained by members of the public before being arrested, the police have said.

The victim, aged in his 30s, received a slash wound to the face in the attack on Dublin Road at about 02:25 BST.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in custody.

The police said a large number of people were in the area at the time of the stabbing and have appealed for information.