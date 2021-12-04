Belfast woman charged after allegedly trying to attack teenager at home

Dec. 3—A Belfast woman was arrested this week after a back-and-forth on social media allegedly devolved into an in-person fight with a 14-year-old girl.

The incident escalated at about 10 p.m. Tuesday night, according to Patrick Hood, the commander for Maine State Police Troop D. That's when Victoria Demmons, 22, apparently took the dispute off-line, he said, and headed by herself to the 14-year-old girl's home on the New England Road in Searsmont.

"It appears that at some point, Ms. Demmons took offense and decided to go confront [the girl], rather than responding with her words," Hood said. "We deal with this a lot. People feel like they're invincible behind a computer or the phone" which can lead to such escalations.

Once at the residence, Demmons threatened to beat up the 14-year-old, according to a police report from the Maine State Police. When the girl's mother told her to leave, she did.

But about an hour later, Demmons returned with two teenage girls, ages 15 and 17.

"It wasn't out of the blue. I think some of these parties knew each other," Hood said. "There was more going on than perfect strangers, when you take it from words to actions and violence."

This time, when the 14-year-old's parents told them to leave, the trio stayed outside the home, yelling for the girl and shouting obscenities at her before finally taking off.

But at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, the three came back to the home. Demmons and the two teens tried to push their way inside, while the parents tried to hold the door closed. Police wrote in the report that there was a lot of yelling, and that the alleged attackers had pulled the 14-year-old's hair and tried to punch her in the face.

The three left again, but not before one of the teens allegedly threatened that they were going to go get their registered guns.

When they returned a fourth and final time, the family called 911 and Demmons and the teens drove away.

Maine State Police officers went to Searsmont to talk to the family. Meanwhile, Demmons and the other two suspects were stopped at a Circle-K in Belfast by Belfast police. The two juveniles were released.

Demmons, whose blood alcohol level was 0.1 percent, was taken to Waldo County Jail to be booked. She was charged with criminal operating under the influence, disorderly conduct and violation of her conditions of release from a prior complaint. Demmons was released on $500 cash bail, with conditions including no use of alcohol and no contact with the 14-year-old girl.

Hood said the investigation is continuing, and after police collect more evidence, additional charges may be sought.