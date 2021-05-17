Belgian ambassador's wife claims diplomatic immunity over Seoul slap

·1 min read

The wife of Belgium's ambassador to South Korea is invoking diplomatic immunity to avoid charges for allegedly assaulting shop staff in Seoul, police have said.

CCTV footage of the incident showed Peter Lescouhier's wife, Xiang Xueqiu, slapping a shop assistant last month.

Staff had wanted to check the clothes she was leaving in were her own, amid concern she may have been shoplifting.

The ambassador has since apologised for his wife's "unacceptable" reaction.

The incident took place on 9 April at a clothing shop in Yongsan-gu, Seoul.

Ms Xiang, 63, spent around an hour trying on clothes before she left, South Korean media report.

A member of staff followed her as she left the shop to make sure the clothes she wore - originally from the same shop - were not newly acquired and not paid for.

The ambassador's wife is then reported to have followed the employee back into the shop and, in a confrontation caught on CCTV, appeared to push and slap another staff member who tried to intervene.

Police questioned Ms Xiang on 6 May. She had previously been hospitalised after suffering a stroke, according to the Belgian embassy.

Recommended Stories

  • Groups call for reintroduction of jaguars in US Southwest

    Environmental groups and scientists with two universities want U.S. wildlife managers to consider reintroducing jaguars to the American Southwest. In a recently published paper, they say habitat destruction, highways and existing segments of the border wall mean that natural reestablishment of the large cats north of the U.S.-Mexico boundary would be unlikely over the next century without human intervention. Jaguars are currently found in 19 countries, but biologists have said the animals have lost more than half of their historic range from South and Central America into the southwestern United States largely due to hunting and habitat loss.

  • Officer charged in death of Daunte Wright to appear in court

    A former suburban Minneapolis police officer charged with second-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting 20-year-old Black motorist Daunte Wright is scheduled to appear in court via videoconference Monday. Former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter, who is white, has an omnibus hearing, also known as a pretrial hearing, on Monday afternoon in Hennepin County District Court. Wright, father of a young son, was killed April 11 after a traffic stop.

  • NC teen vowed on social media to kill mourners at church memorial service, sheriff says

    Rumors about the planned violence spread at a middle school and high school near Lake Norman, authorities said.

  • A Long Island CVS employee was arrested after cops found 62 fake COVID-19 vaccination cards in his car

    Zachary Honig, 21, reportedly told officials he sold some of the fake vaccination cards to students and planned to give the rest to family and friends.

  • Miami cop arrested on domestic violence charge; second officer arrested in past week

    A Miami police officer was arrested and charged Sunday with battery after authorities say he was involved in a domestic violence incident.

  • What to know: Trial for Mollie Tibbetts' alleged killer starts this week

    Jury selection starts today for the trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera, who is accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts, a 20-year-old University of Iowa student whose disappearance drew weeks of international attention in 2018.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: The trial will be one of the most closely watched in recent Iowa history. Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, used the case during the 2018 midterm elections as a way to paint a picture of an unsafe country if undocumented immigrants enter the U.S.Case details:Bahena Rivera was charged with first-degree murder after he led officials to Tibbetts' body on Aug. 20, 2018. He told detectives he saw her running and chased after her, but became angry when she threatened to call the police. From there, he said he "blocked his memory," but later found her body in his trunk, and hid it in a cornfield.His defense attorneys have argued that most of the evidence against Bahena Rivera should be suppressed because officials failed to properly give him his Miranda Rights prior to an 11-hour interrogation, according to the Register.Timeline: Jury selection is taking place today and Tuesday at the Davenport convention center. Opening remarks could start Wednesday, the Register reports.What to watch for: Details have been scarce regarding the motivation behind the murder and the weapon used to kill Tibbetts.How to watch: Court TV and Law and Crime Network will broadcast the trial. Local outlets are likely to follow suit.Worthy of your time: Read this 2019 Washington Post story of how Tibbetts' mom, Laura Calderwood, chose to care for the 17-year-old son of Mexican immigrants after her daughter's death.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Mexico faces up to uneasy anniversary of Chinese massacre

    President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will mark the killings of 303 Chinese people during the revolution that the city of Torreón has tried to forget Revolutionary soldiers on horseback in the city of Torreón in 1911. Photograph: Courtesy of the Torreón municipal archive The first to die were Chinese agricultural workers, who were killed in the orchards and gardens surrounding the Mexican city of Torreón by advancing revolutionary forces in the early hours of 13 May 1911. After skirmishes at the outskirts of the city, the outnumbered federal garrison abandoned their positions and slipped away under the cover of darkness. As the rebels entered the city, they were joined by thousands of locals, fired up by racist speeches. A herb-seller is said to have clutched a Mexican flag and screamed: “Let’s kill the Chinese!” A revolutionary commander, Benjamín Argumedo, is believed to have fired the first shot. Over the next 10 hours, the mob sacked Chinese-owned businesses, looted the Chinese bank and dragged their Chinese neighbours by their distinctive braids, trampling them to death with horses. “Argumedo gave the order to kill the Chinese,” said Julián Herbert, author of a history of the massacre. “But everyone joined in the killing. It was soldiers, men, women – everyone.” A total of 303 Chinese people were murdered in the massacre at Torreón, then a burgeoning railway town some 500 miles south of the US border. Afterwards, rebels and locals posed for photographs with the bodies of their victims before they were hauled away by the cartload. Bodies of the dead were carried away on carts and buried in mass graves. Photograph: Courtesy of the Torreón municipal archive The savagery was an appalling expression of a wave of anti-Chinese racism which swept throughout North America in the 19th and early 20th centuries. In the US such sentiments led to the Chinese Exclusion Act banning the immigration of Chinese labourers; in Mexico they culminated in the expulsion of most of the country’s Chinese population in the 1930s. The Torreón massacre caused indignation in China, and Mexico eventually agreed to pay 3.1m pesos in gold in reparations, although the payment was never made. In Torreón, nobody was ever charged – let alone tried or convicted – over the massacre, and today the events of 1911 remain largely unmentioned. There are no monuments marking the tragedy and attempts to commemorate the events have been met with resistance. “This matter of the Chinese killings makes us confront a truth that we haven’t wanted to talk about locally,” said historian Carlos Castañón, who oversees the municipal archives. Revolutionary forces in the city of Torreón at the time of the massacre. Photograph: Courtesy of the Torreón municipal archive On Monday, however, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is expected to travel to Torreón to seek forgiveness for the massacre as part of a year-long series of events marking some of the darker chapters in Mexico’s history, including the 500th anniversary of the fall of the Aztec capital, Tenochtitlán. “It’s an honest gesture, which transcends politics,” said Castañón. “For the first time, we’re going to confront the big lie that we’ve perpetuated – and the silence of our complicity.” In Torreón that silence is still so absolute that no monuments mark the massacre, which killed half the city’s Chinese population at the time. A commemorative plaque was swiftly stolen. A statue erected in a public park in 2007 was vandalized and later removed, but will be restored to a public plaza for the commemoration. Victims of the massacre were buried in common graves, including one which is now covered by a roadway and small playground. “Local historians considered this just an anecdote: ‘One day in Torreón they killed some Chinese people’,” said Castañón, who has combed through archives in an attempt to learn more details of the massacre, including the victims’ names. The president’s plan to commemorate the massacre has predictably ruffled feathers among some in Torreón. “All of humanity would have to apologise for what’s happened through the centuries,” groused the then mayor, Jorge Zermeño, in February, according to the newspaper El Sol de la Laguna. Revolutionary troops on horseback in Torreón. Photograph: Courtesy of the Torreón municipal archive “We will participate [in the ceremony] but we will have our own opinion,” he said. “I think that in wars, there’s a lot of confusion. These are events of the time and have to be seen in the context of which they occurred. Of course they were regrettable.” Much of that grumbling stems from Torreón’s “foundational myth” as a city of hardy immigrants who conquered the desert, said Javier Garza, a former newspaper editor in the city. Before the massacre, Chinese migrants opened a bank, built a tram connecting Torreón with the neighbouring city of Gómez Palacios and ran most of the local laundries. Their farms fed the local population. “The Chinese community [in Torreón] was the most prosperous [Chinese community] in Mexico,” Herbert said. “It wasn’t the most numerous, but it was the most prosperous.” In his book The House of the Pain of Others: Chronicle of a Small Genocide, Herbert disputes the local narrative that the pogrom was a spontaneous uprising by poor Mexicans, arguing instead that anti-Chinese racism was rife in Torreón – and across the country. Herbert’s conclusions proved so controversial that he was unable to hold an event promoting the book in Torreón. Torreón was a burgeoning railway town at the time of the massacre. Photograph: Courtesy of the Torreón municipal archive Not all locals participated in the massacre: some, including a local lumberyard owner sheltered Chinese residents from the mob. Most of the survivors fled Torreón, though some later returned, and the local Chinese community now numbers about 1,000. Antonio Lee Chairez. Photograph: David Agren/The Guardian Some in the Chinese community still seem reticent to speak of the massacre, even as they express pride in their role of building Torreón into a city famed for industry and agriculture. “I think [Amlo’s] visit is important and the event merits this. But the [Chinese] community is not requesting it,” said Antonio Lee Chairez, 90, whose father Juan Lee survived the massacre with the help of neighbours. “But it has to be positive [that he is coming] – because this was an outrage that nobody ever admitted.”

  • Israel accuses Bella Hadid of advocating 'throwing Jews into the sea' during pro-Palestinian march

    Over the last few weeks, Bella Hadid has been outspoken about her support for Palestine on social media.

  • Police: Man punches woman in wheelchair in the face on Bronx MTA bus

    The NYPD is searching for a man who allegedly went up to a woman in a wheelchair on an MTA bus in the Bronx and punched her in the face.

  • EOS, Stellar’s Lumen, and Tron’s TRX – Daily Analysis – May 17th, 2021

    It’s a bearish start to the day for the majors. Failure to move back through the day’s pivot levels would leave support levels in play.

  • Matt Gaetz addresses sex trafficking allegations in Ohio rally speech: ‘I’m being falsely accused’

    Joel Greenberg, an associate of the Florida congressman, expected to plead guilty in court on Monday

  • China’s 520 Valentine’s Day Pivots to Kickstart 618

    Stuck in between the real Valentine's Day and the Qixi Festival, 520 finds a new purpose in luxury as China returns to normal from COVID-19.

  • James Corden Breaks Down ‘Late Late Show’s Prince Harry Surprise And Talks Adapting During The Pandemic – Contenders TV

    At Deadline’s all-day Contenders Television award-season event, James Corden appeared during the CBS Studios portion of the day to give us some behind-the-scenes dish on his widely seen and talked about scoop on getting the first TV appearance with Prince Harry since his move with wife Meghan Markle away from the royal family to Southern […]

  • Op-Ed: Santa Monica was never a progressive bastion for Latinos

    A racist letter was mailed to nearly 800 Latino students at Santa Monica High 30 years ago. The crime reflected the era's anti-Mexican politics.

  • Chinese automaker Changan aims to list EV unit on STAR Market -sources

    Chinese state-run automaker Chongqing Changan Automobile plans to list its electric vehicle (EV) unit on Shanghai's Nasdaq-style STAR Market, three sources briefed on the matter said, to fund a rapid expansion of its business. Changan, based in the southwestern city of Chongqing, holds 48.95% of the unit, which makes entry-level and mass-market electric vehicles. The unit aims to sell over 500,000 EVs a year in 2025 and one million in 2030, Changan said during a recent briefing with investors.

  • 27 Ugly Truths About Retirement

    From unexpected medical costs to supporting adult children, Americans often find themselves facing expenses they weren't anticipating in their golden years.

  • 'We've tried democracy and it failed': Adoring El Salvadorians swoon over their millennial dictator

    When El Salvador's millennial president ordered the armed forces to take control of Congress the world looked on in horror. Gun-toting soldiers intimidating MPs to approve a loan for new military hardware was widely interpreted as one of the darkest moments in El Salvador’s history since a bloody civil war ended in 1992. But a year later things have somehow taken a turn for the worse. Nayib Bukele, the leather jacket-wearing former advertising executive labelled the 'hipster Donald Trump', this month sacked Supreme court judges and the country’s attorney general, tearing up what little is left of the democracy he took charge of. International condemnation followed. Yet, inside the country of 6.5 million people, the popularity of Central America's newest 'dictator' can't stop growing. Polls suggest that despite a rapid dismantling of democratic institutions, Mr Bukele's approval rating has soared as high as 91 per cent. “Bukele is one of us. He’s a man of the people,” Omar Ticas, a 32-year-old telephone salesman told The Telegraph. “If what we had before him was democracy, well, democracy isn’t working for us. We need something harder.”

  • In rural America, census takers relied more on neighbors

    In Alaska, West Virginia and other mostly rural states, census takers relied more on the word of neighbors, landlords and others for information about a home's residents. In New Jersey, New York and other more densely populated states in the Mid-Atlantic region, they were more likely to come away from a household lacking basic information on race, sex and ethnic background. An Associated Press review of the first data-quality measurements released by the U.S. Census Bureau last month shows some early patterns that may point to red flags in the data that could emerge when more detailed numbers from the 2020 census are released in August.

  • 'The best master': New Stalin Center evokes pride, and revulsion among Russians

    Under Stalin’s rule, approximately 1.7 million Soviet citizens were evicted from their homes and taken to forced labor camps. About 690,000 were executed.

  • With this luggage, you’ll never need to repack at the airport again

    Indira Nunez, Ernesto Ramos and Adena Green, three Florida International University students who travel internationally, have all experienced this problem, and perhaps you have too: You’re at the airport and you face the choice of pulling things out of your bag or face hefty excess baggage fees because you weren’t able to weigh your bags properly while packing them.