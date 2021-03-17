Belgian bishop lashes out at Vatican over gay unions decree

  • FILE - In this May 21, 2015 file photo, Mauro Cioffari, left, puts a wedding ring on his partner Davide Conti's finger as their civil union is being registered by a municipality officer during a ceremony in Rome's Campidoglio Capitol Hill. The Vatican has decreed, Monday, March 15, 2021, that the Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex unions since God “cannot bless sin.” The Vatican’s orthodoxy office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, issued a formal response to a question about whether Catholic clergy can bless gay unions. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, file)
  • FILE -- In this Feb. 2, 2021 file photo, Pope Francis celebrates a Mass with members of religious institutions on the occasion of the celebration of the World Day of Consecrated Life, in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. The Vatican has decreed, Monday, March 15, 2021, that the Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex unions since God “cannot bless sin.” The Vatican’s orthodoxy office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, issued a formal response to a question about whether Catholic clergy can bless gay unions (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, pool)
1 / 2

Vatican Gay Unions

FILE - In this May 21, 2015 file photo, Mauro Cioffari, left, puts a wedding ring on his partner Davide Conti's finger as their civil union is being registered by a municipality officer during a ceremony in Rome's Campidoglio Capitol Hill. The Vatican has decreed, Monday, March 15, 2021, that the Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex unions since God “cannot bless sin.” The Vatican’s orthodoxy office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, issued a formal response to a question about whether Catholic clergy can bless gay unions. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, file)
RAF CASERT
·3 min read

BRUSSELS (AP) — A Belgian bishop has lashed out at the Vatican over its decree that the Catholic Church won’t bless same-sex unions since God “cannot bless sin.”

Antwerp Bishop Johan Bonny wrote in an opinion piece Wednesday that he feels “shame for my Church” and “intellectual and moral incomprehension” after Pope Francis approved the “negative” response to a question about whether Catholic clergy have the authority to bless same-sex unions. The official response said God “does not and cannot bless sin."

Bonny, who was part of a Vatican 2015 synod on marriage and family, said: “I want to apologize to all for whom this is painful and incomprehensible.”

The Vatican's position has pleased conservatives, disheartened advocates for LGBT Catholics and thrown a wrench into a debate within Germany's Catholic Church, which has been at the forefront of opening discussions on hot-button issues such as Catholic teachings on homosexuality.

Bonny said he was disappointed by the level of argument that ran through the note from the Vatican’s orthodoxy office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

“I am angry because these kind of pieces don't even reach the intellectual level of high school. The simplicity of arguments is jarring,” he told Belgian broadcaster VRT.

The Congregation's note distinguished between blessing same-sex unions and the church’s welcoming and blessing of gay people, which it endorsed. It argued that such unions were not part of God’s plan and that any sacramental recognition of them could be confused with marriage.

The Vatican holds that gay people must be treated with dignity and respect, but that gay sex is “intrinsically disordered.” Catholic teaching says that marriage is a lifelong union between a man and a woman that is part of God’s plan and intended for creating new life.

The orthodoxy office's document argued that same-sex unions can't be blessed by the Catholic Church because they are not part of that plan.

God “does not and cannot bless sin: He blesses sinful man, so that he may recognize that he is part of his plan of love and allow himself to be changed by him,” the note said.

In his opinion piece published in Belgian newspaper De Standaard, Bonny countered that “sin is one of the most difficult theological and moral categories to define, and one of the last to pin on people and their way of living together.”

The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith issued a similar decree in 2003 that said the church’s respect for gay people “cannot lead in any way to approval of homosexual behavior or to legal recognition of homosexual unions.”

Belgium has historically been a staunch Roman Catholic country with strong ties to the Vatican. But the number of believers and attendance at church services has shrunk over the past decades.

The nation is dotted with churches great and small, but their death announcements almost invariably outnumber those for baptisms.

Recommended Stories

  • Vatican response on whether Catholic Church can approve same-sex unions: God ‘cannot bless sin’

    The Vatican decreed Monday that the Catholic Church can't bless same-sex unions since God “cannot bless sin.”

  • Elton John hits out at Vatican 'hypocrisy' for refusing to bless gay marriages

    It comes as the Vatican said that God 'cannot bless a sin'.

  • Pope: 'I kneel on the streets of Myanmar and say stop the violence'

    Pope Francis appealed on Wednesday for an end to bloodshed in Myanmar, saying: "Even I kneel on the streets of Myanmar and say 'stop the violence'". Francis made the appeal, his latest since a Feb. 1 coup, at the end of his weekly general audience, held remotely from the Vatican library because of COVID-19 restrictions. More than 180 protesters have been killed as security forces try to crush a wave of demonstrations.

  • Elton John Slams Vatican’s Refusal to Bless Same-Sex Marriages

    Elton John ripped into the Vatican and Pope Francis today after the Catholic Church announced it wouldn’t bless same-sex marriages because God “cannot bless sin.” The musician wasted no time pointing out the “hypocrisy” of the Church’s decision. In a Monday tweet, John pointed out that the Vatican invested millions of dollars into his biographical film “Rocketman” — a dramatized retelling of John’s rise to stardom and eventual marriage to husband David Furnish — allowing the Vatican to make money off of an LGBTQ story. “How can the Vatican refuse to bless gay marriages because they ‘are sin,’ yet happily make a profit from investing millions in ‘Rocketman’ – a film which celebrates my finding happiness from my marriage to David?? #hypocrisy,” John tweeted. Also Read: LGBTQ Organizations Urge Media to Stop 'Deadnaming' Transgender Stars After Elliot Page Comes Out John’s tweet included a screenshot from a 2019 Daily Beast article that reported on the Vatican’s finances. The outlet found that the Vatican donated $4.5 million to finance two films in 2019 — “Rocketman” and Will Smith’s “Men in Black: International.” As the article’s author, Barbie Latza Nadeau, noted, “While investing in mainstream entertainment is hardly sinful, the great contradiction is that the Catholic Church preaches to the devout that homosexuality is a sin.” “Rocketman,” which stars Taron Egerton as John, won two Golden Globes and an Oscar and was nominated for a GLAAD Media Award in 2020. It won acclaim not only for its vivid storytelling, but also because it was considered the first major studio film to authentically portray sex between gay men onscreen — which makes the Vatican’s decision to finance the movie directed by Dexter Fletcher all the more confusing. The Vatican did parse semantics in its statement, saying the Catholic Church will still “welcome and bless” gay people, but not their legal unions. It further argued that gay marriages aren’t “part of God’s plan” and that recognizing them in any way that could be conflated with marriage would be sinful. Also Read: LGBTQ Hollywood: 29 Stars Who Came Out in 2020, From Jameela Jamil to Elliot Page GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis also chimed in on Twitter on Monday to share her thoughts on the Vatican’s statement. “False claims that LGBTQ people and their relationships are ‘objectively disordered’ invite harm to LGBTQ people who continue to live in fear of harassment, discrimination, and violence,” Ellis said. “It’s well past time for an examination of conscience at the Vatican to recognize the harm that statements like these cause, especially to the many faithful LGBTQ Catholics and allies who deserve love and acceptance from their faith leaders.” See John and Ellis’ tweets below. How can the Vatican refuse to bless gay marriages because they “are sin”, yet happily make a profit from investing millions in “Rocketman” – a film which celebrates my finding happiness from my marriage to David?? #hypocrisy@VaticanNews @Pontifex pic.twitter.com/sURtrWB6Nd — Elton John (@eltonofficial) March 15, 2021 It's well past time for an examination of conscience at the Vatican to recognize the harm that statements like these cause, especially to the many faithful LGBTQ Catholics and allies who deserve love and acceptance from their faith leaders. — Sarah Kate Ellis (@sarahkateellis) March 15, 2021 Read original story Elton John Slams Vatican’s Refusal to Bless Same-Sex Marriages At TheWrap

  • Myanmar Buddhist group signals break with authorities after bloody crackdown

    In its most forthright condemnation of the military's bloody crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrations, the government-appointed organisation also said in a draft statement its members intended to halt activities, in an apparent protest. The State Sangha Maha Nayaka Committee planned to release a final statement after consulting the religious affairs minister on Thursday, the Myanmar Now news portal said, citing a monk who attended a meeting of the committee. Monks have a long history of activism in Myanmar and were at the forefront of a 2007 "Saffron Revolution" against military rule, an uprising that, although suppressed, helped usher in democratic reforms.

  • Rebel priests vow to bless same-sex couples

    In defiance of church orders, a dissident band of Roman Catholic priests on Tuesday said they would continue blessing same-sex couples… a day after the Vatican said such relationships cannot be blessed. In some countries, parishes and ministers had begun blessing same-sex unions in lieu of marriage… setting off alarm bells among Church conservatives. That led to Monday’s ruling, backed by Pope Francis, which greatly disappointed gay Catholics. Now - an Austrian-based group known as the Parish Priests Initiative is fighting back.In a Tuesday statement, the group said they were deeply appalled by the new decree and that (quote): “This is a relapse into times that we had hoped to have overcome with Pope Francis.”"We will - in solidarity with so many - not reject any loving couple in the future who ask to celebrate God's blessing, which they experience every day, also in a worship service.”The rebel group led by Father Helmut Schueller has long been a thorn in the side of the Vatican. The group - now with 350 members from the ranks of the official Church - also wants rules changed so that priests can marry and women can become priests.

  • Prince William’s message to the world: ‘I am Diana’s son too’

    After what had been one of the most tortuous weeks in modern royal history, they sounded a welcome note of family harmony. Daubed in bright colours and expressing love and affection for the grandmother they never knew, the Mother’s’ Day cards made for “Granny Diana” by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis served as a searing reminder of all their father has lost. Posted on the Kensington Palace official Instagram account on Mothering Sunday – a week on from the Sussexes’ fateful interview with Oprah Winfrey – the hand-written missives, adorned with kisses, were as poignant as the revelation that Prince William’s children write loving messages to the woman the world knew as the “Queen of Hearts” every year. Charlotte’s card read: “Papa is missing you.”

  • Trump Faces N.Y. Probes With Mob Lawyer and Giuliani Protege

    (Bloomberg) -- Many top-flight lawyers abandoned Donald Trump during his divisive presidency, but he still has two in his corner as he faces his biggest legal threats.Alan Futerfas and Marc Mukasey are representing Trump in two separate New York investigations which could lead to a historic prosecution of the former president. Both lawyers have big courtroom wins under their belts and, perhaps most importantly, won’t ditch their client if the political temperature rises.That’s been a big problem for Trump. Large law firms Morgan Lewis, Seyfarth Shaw and Porter Wright all dumped him amid the outcry over his false claims of a stolen election and the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Trump also struggled to attract big-name lawyers and firms during Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.“We don’t choose to provide or withhold service based on someone’s politics,” said Mukasey, who describes himself as a moderate who has supported both Republicans and Democrats. Both he and Futerfas have their own firms and are unafraid that representing Trump will scare away other clients or law student recruits.Their loyalty is no doubt welcome as Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s criminal investigation gains momentum. After a lengthy battle, the district attorney recently gained access to eight years of taxes and other business records for Trump and his family company, the Trump Organization Inc. Vance last month signaled the seriousness of the probe of possible tax or insurance fraud by bringing aboard veteran federal prosecutor and former Paul Weiss partner Mark Pomerantz to lead it. Though Vance announced on Friday that he wouldn’t be seeking re-election in November, the case is expected to continue under the next district attorney.At the same time, New York Attorney General Letitia James is pressing forward with her own probe into whether Trump inflated the value of certain properties to get loans or tax breaks. Futerfas and Mukasey first began working together for Trump in 2019 on another James case, negotiating a $3.8 million settlement of allegations that a 2016 Trump Foundation fund-raiser was used as a campaign event in violation of charity laws.Both lawyers declined to discuss the cases or defenses they might mount. The Trump Organization also didn’t respond to a request for comment.Giuliani ProtegeMukasey, a former federal prosecutor, has the higher profile of the two. The son of George W. Bush Attorney General Michael Mukasey, Marc Mukasey has previously represented clients including Sidney Gilman, the Alzheimer’s Disease researcher who testified that he provided inside information to former SAC Capital trader Mathew Martoma, and Frank DiPasquale, the former right-hand man to Bernard Madoff. Fox News founder Roger Ailes was also a client, and Mukasey further burnished his reputation among conservatives with his successful murder defense of Eddie Gallagher, a Navy SEAL whose 2019 war-crimes court-martial became a right-wing cause celebre.In New York legal circles though, Mukasey is perhaps best-known for being the protege of Rudy Giuliani. Mukasey followed the former New York mayor to two large law firms and served as an adviser on Giuliani’s abortive 2008 presidential bid. As Giuliani’s star rose in Trump World, so did Mukasey’s.But when Giuliani left their last firm, Greenberg Traurig, in 2019 to become Trump’s personal lawyer, Mukasey didn’t follow. “I wanted to forge my own path,” he said of his decision to instead co-found litigation boutique Mukasey Frenchman Skalaroff LLP.In fact, Mukasey says he hasn’t spoken to Giuliani for two years and distances himself from his mentor’s most recent work for their mutual client. Trump’s claims of widespread election fraud, alleged in suits filed by Giuliani and other lawyers, were rejected by dozens of courts and Attorney General Bill Barr.“He went his way and I went mine,” said Mukasey. “I did not, and would not ever, get involved in election-related cases.”Democratic ContributorA Juilliard music graduate who still plays bass trombone for an amateur orchestra, Futerfas lacks the conservative ties of his co-counsel. He’s actually donated money largely to Democrats, including Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.But Futerfas was one of the first lawyers to come to Trump’s aid as the Mueller probe was getting underway.Before Trump, Futerfas was best-known for defending organized-crime figures including several associates of New York’s Colombo family in 1990s prosecutions, though he also built a thriving white-collar practice with clients like bond rating agency Egan-Jones and accused JPMorgan Chase hacker Ziv Orenstein.Futerfas began representing Donald Trump Jr. in the summer of 2017, shortly before the New York Times reported that the president’s son agreed to a meeting the year before with a Russian lawyer who offered to provide damaging information on Clinton. The Trump Tower meeting, which was also attended by Jared Kushner and campaign chairman Paul Manafort, was quickly seized upon by many Trump critics as proof that his 2016 campaign colluded with the Russian government.Despite the media storm at the time, Futerfas did not believe any laws had been broken. He advised his client to let the investigation proceed. Mueller ultimately concluded the meeting broke no laws, though Trump Jr. declined to be interviewed by the special counsel’s team. Trump said he had no recollection of being informed of the meeting.Mercurial Client“There is always pressure to respond in the moment,” Futerfas said. “I appreciate the fact that they appreciated and welcomed smart and strategic legal thinking.”Futerfas’s longevity on Trump’s team stands in contrast to the Washington lawyers that cycled through the Mueller probe. In a now-familiar pattern, large firms mostly steered clear of the president, and Trump turned mainly to independent practitioners, many with close ties to the conservative political movement.Politics wasn’t the only reason lawyers turned down the chance to work for Trump. Many privately voiced concerns about his mercurial nature and willingness to heed legal advice. During his presidency, Trump tended to quickly sour on lawyers who failed to say what he wanted to hear, often replacing them without warning.Mukasey brushed off the possibility with a metaphor befitting his golf-obsessed client.“I play the shot I’m standing over right now,” he said, “not what might or might not happen later on the course.”(Adds background on election suits)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. talking to several countries about extra COVID-19 vaccine -Biden

    U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States is in talks with several countries about who will get any extra doses of COVID-19 vaccines. "We’re talking with several countries already," Biden told reporters as he left the White House to promote his coronavirus stimulus package in Pennsylvania. Biden has promised to make sure every American has access to a vaccine before giving any to other nations.

  • Pope says he symbolically kneels in plea for Myanmar peace

    Pope Francis on Wednesday appealed for bloodshed to end and dialogue to prevail in Myanmar, saying he symbolically kneels in that country's streets, where protests against the military takeover were continuing and the death toll has mounted. At the end of his traditional public comments to faithful worldwide, Francis said “yet again, and with so much sadness,” he felt the need to “evoke the dramatic situation in Myanmar, where so many persons, above all young people, are losing their life to offer hope to their country.” In an apparent reference to widely broadcast images of a nun in Myanmar, kneeling in the street in front of armed security forces, Francis said, “I, too, kneel on the streets of Myanmar and say: may violence cease; I, too, extend my arms and say: may dialogue prevail.”

  • Letters to the Editor: A doctor's fight against the COVID empathy deficit and fear

    A physician says an L.A. Times piece on one person's long, near-death COVID battle will help him communicate with his patients.

  • EU sets out virus pass plan to allow free travel by summer

    With summer looming and tourism-reliant countries anxiously waiting for the return of a steady influx of tourism income amid the coronavirus pandemic, the European Union's executive body presented a proposal Wednesday that would allow European citizens and residents — vaccinated or not — to travel freely across the 27-nation region by the summer. The plan, which will be discussed next week during a summit of EU leaders, foresees the creation of vaccine certificates aimed at facilitating travel from one member state to the other. The travel industry and southern European countries dependent on tourism like Greece and Spain have been pushing for the quick introduction of the measure, which could help avoid quarantines and testing requirements.

  • Germany, Italy, Spain and France suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine following reports of health concerns

    Germany and Italy on Monday halted the use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine after reported blood clotting incidents in Europe, saying that a closer look was necessary. France also announced it will stop administering AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine pending an assessment by the European Union's medicine regulator due on Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday. Spain followed suit on Monday night. Italy's health ministry similarly said the vaccine rollout would be suspended until the EMA decision on Tuesday. Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, defended the vaccine, saying: "We have one of the toughest and most experienced regulators in the world.

  • 2 traditional dishes made easy for St. Patrick's Day from an Irish chef

    Chef Daniel Lambert let "Good Morning America" in on a common misconception about one of the dishes traditionally made on March 17. "Corned beef and cabbage is the American way, but bacon and cabbage is the Irish way," Lambert said.

  • Families Will Receive Thousands More to Support Their Kids: What 'Game-Changing' New Child Tax Credit Means

    An expansion of the child tax credit means most American families can receive up to $3,000 or $3,600 per child: Here's how it works

  • Son of political prisoner in Saudi Arabia: Mohammed bin Salman is a threat to human rights

    Since Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman took power, his zero-tolerance policy for criticism is silencing victims like Jamal Khashoggi.

  • Two rescued from truck dangling over Idaho gorge

    Authorities say a set of camper trailer safety chains and quick, careful work by emergency crews saved two people after their pickup truck plunged off a bridge, leaving them dangling above a deep gorge in southern Idaho. (March 16)

  • LGBTQ Catholics stung by Vatican rebuff of same-sex unions

    The Vatican’s declaration that same-sex unions are a sin the Roman Catholic Church cannot bless was no surprise for LGBTQ Catholics in the United States — yet it stung deeply nonetheless. “If priests and pastoral ministers no longer feel they can perform such a blessing, the Catholic laity will step in and perform their own rituals,” DeBernardo said.

  • Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Philip leaves hospital

    Britain's Prince Philip was first admitted to hospital on February 16 after he complained of feeling unwell

  • Austin mayor celebrates court ruling that will help ‘keep more people alive’ by continuing mask mandate over spring break

    Interview: City putting vaccine into people’s arms as quickly as it gets it, Steve Adler tells Andrew Buncombe